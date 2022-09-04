Read full article on original website
Man accused of DUI, eluding police with juveniles in the car
EAST STROUDSBURG BOROUGH, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Monroe County man is accused of eluding police while under the influence with two juveniles and an 18-year-old in the car. East Stroudsburg Borough Police said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a small white car after witnessing the driver run a red light. Police later […]
Driver charged after police chase in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man is being charged with drunk driving after nearly hitting a cruiser head on and leading police on a chase in the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Tuesday around 11:30 p.m. Reyes Santos-Chigo, 50, of Brooklyn, NY, almost struck a patrol […]
Man accused of threatening to kill woman while driving
NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being accused of threatening to kill a woman while he was in the car with her driving recklessly, police say. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 3, around 3:15 p.m., Matthew Dietz, 32, of Mount Carmel was driving with a woman on West Market Street […]
WOLF
Woman dies, two taken to hospital following crash in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A Scranton woman has died from injuries received in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Carbondale Township. 77-year-old Zorka Osterman passed away at a hospital following the crash on Main Street in Childs. Another woman and a child were taken to the hospital following the...
Juvenile struck by vehicle in Lake Township
LAKE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a juvenile was struck by a vehicle, in Lake Township, Tuesday evening. According to PSP, Tuesday night, a juvenile was struck by a vehicle at 28 Cemetery Road in Lake Township, Wayne County. PSP Wilkes-Barre Troopers are on scene, along with Sweet Valley Volunteer Fire Company respondents, […]
PSP sets sobriety checkpoint in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced that they will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint at a predetermined location within their patrol area, including townships and boroughs all throughout Columbia County. PSP says that these DUI checks will begin Friday, September 9 and continue through Sunday, September 11. According to PSP, the […]
Party ends with 99 citations, two dozen cars towed
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they responded to a noise complaint that resulted in 99 traffic citations and multiple cars towed after breaking up a party with around 200 people. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 4 around 4:00 a.m., troopers responded to the 1100 block of North Park Drive in […]
Teen charged with vehicular homicide
EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A teen was charged Sunday with vehicular homicide and driving while on drugs after police say he was involved in a crash that left a woman dead. According to the Edwardsville Police Department, on November 8, 2021, officers responded to a two-car crash at the entrance to Mark II Plaza on […]
One dead after fatal ‘farming incident’
NESCOPECK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a farming incident that occurred on Saturday, leaving one man dead, was ruled an accident. Troopers state the incident occurred in the 1200 block of Zenith Road, in Nescopeck when the victim, James Jack Elmes, 45, was operating a farm tractor on his property. PSP […]
wkok.com
PSP: Kids Unhurt in Kulpmont Mishap, Driver Facing 10 Citations
KULPMONT – A Kulpmont woman is facing 10 traffic violations after police say she crashed her car, with several children in the vehicle, and then left the scene. Troopers say 37-year-old Sherley Francois had minor injuries in a crash last Thursday at 5:30pm on Route 61, at Eleventh Street in Kulpmont. They say her SUV hit a tree, she had minor injuries, and she then walked away from the scene. Children, ages 1, 5 and 8, were in the vehicle, they were not hurt.
Police charge two with selling cocaine
BLAKELY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Drug Task Force arrested two men after they say they intercepted messages regarding the sale of fentanyl and cocaine. According to Blakely Police Department, drug investigators received a tip from other officers on a case regarding an alleged drug dealer selling cocaine in Olphant and Blakley. Investigators said they […]
Another mail theft report being investigated in NEPA
Another theft of mail being reported. This time in Luzerne County. White Haven Police say the mailboxes that were damaged and mail stolen were in front of the White Haven Post Office and the White Haven Market. Anyone who may have deposited mail containing checks after 3pm Saturday afternoon should monitor their accounts. Similar incidents have also been reported in Butler Township and Scranton recently. You are being advised to bring your mail into the post office if possible.
Luzerne County fire sends firefighters to hospital
LARKSVILLE BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Larksville Fire Chief told Eyewitness News four firefighters were injured in a fire Monday afternoon. Fire Chief Mike Petriga from the Larksville Fire Department said his company responded to a report of a house fire around 3:30 p.m. on Monday. According to Petriga, three firefighters were hospitalized and one […]
WOLF
PSP seeking help identifying man involved in retail theft
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania State Police Wilkes-Barre are seeking assistance identifying a male suspect that they said was involved in a retail theft at Mountain Fresh Supermarket in Hunlock Creek. Police said the individual stole an assortment of non-edible grocery items valued at $118.80. Anyone with...
Sought for years, Pa. state police say they caught Poconos home burglar on the prowl
Pennsylvania State Police say they have caught the man they believe is responsible for a slew of burglaries in homes outside Stroudsburg dating back at least three years, maybe longer. Michael Paul Moreno, 45, of East Stroudsburg, was arrested last Thursday after troopers allegedly spied him prowling outside a Monroe...
Gunshot heard as barricade situation ends in Northampton County
Authorities say the innocent occupants of the home made it out safely about two and a half hours into the standoff.
Lane closed after crash on Interstate 80
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One lane of Interstate 80 westbound was closed in Luzerne County after a crash involving two tractor trailers. The crash happened just before 3:30 Wednesday morning between the Route 93 and Route 339 exits in Black Creek Township, not far from a crash that happened the day before. No injuries were […]
