KULPMONT – A Kulpmont woman is facing 10 traffic violations after police say she crashed her car, with several children in the vehicle, and then left the scene. Troopers say 37-year-old Sherley Francois had minor injuries in a crash last Thursday at 5:30pm on Route 61, at Eleventh Street in Kulpmont. They say her SUV hit a tree, she had minor injuries, and she then walked away from the scene. Children, ages 1, 5 and 8, were in the vehicle, they were not hurt.

