Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
Vandalism and American Flag Burning Incident Being InvestigatedThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
Maine corn maze again in the running for best corn maze in the countryThe Maine WriterLevant, ME
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Orono Red Riots Visit Old Town Coyotes in Boys’ Varsity Soccer
The Orono Red Riots visit the Old Town Coyotes in boys' varsity soccer on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The game will begin below at 6 PM. A replay of the game will be posted below after it is finished. If you experience any issues during playback, please refresh your browser.
In Battle of Eagles Ellsworth Boys’ Top GSA 2-1
In the Battle of Eagles, the Ellsworth Boys' Soccer Team topped George Stevens Academy 2-1 at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth on Wednesday, September 7th. Cruz Coffin had a goal and an assist for Ellsworth. Eamon MacDonald netted a goal and Silas Montigny had an assist. For GSA Solomon Haggerty...
Sumner Boys’ Soccer Beats Narragugus 3-1
The Sumner Boys' Soccer Team picked up their 1st win of the season on Wednesday, September 7th with a 3-1 win over Narraguagus in Harrington. Aiden Griffin netted 2 goals for the Tigers, on 6 shots, including 1 from outside the 18 yard line. Billy Wray had a goal and 2 assists. Angel Valencia was in net for Sumner, turning away 9 shots.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Week 1 Fall Season – High School Athlete of the Week [VOTE]
The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week returns for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!. Thanks to those who have nominated high school athletes or Week 1 of the Fall High School Season. You can vote until Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner Friday morning! Here are the nominees.
UMaine Field Hockey Falls to Quinnipiac 1-0
The UMaine Field Hockey Team fell to Quinnipiac Sunday afternoon, September 4th 1-0 at home in Orono. The lone goal was scored by Emilia Massarelli on a deflected shot by Eva Veldhorst on a penalty corner at 20:23 in the 2nd Quarter. Maine outshot Quinnipiac 12 (10 on goal) to...
ABC WVII Channel 7-WFVX Fox 22 Sports Anchor Dave Peck Leaving
ABC WVII Channel 7-WFVX Fox 22 Sports Anchor Dave Peck who also serves as co-host of the Morning Roast on 92.9 The Ticket is leaving to head back to Connecticut. Peck who has been in Bangor since August 24, 2020, will be leaving on September 12, 2022. He will be heading to become a news and sports reporter at NBC Connecticut. He will be joining WABI alumni Taylor Kinzler and Caitlin Burchill who work at the station.
92.9 The Ticket
Brewer, ME
706
Followers
4K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0