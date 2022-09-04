Read full article on original website
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Lives Her ‘Dream’ Of Recording Classic Songs With Favorite Male Singers As She Bounces Back From Cancer
Actress, Singer And Breast Cancer Survivor Rita Wilson Touts New Album of Classics. Actress, singer and breast cancer survivor Rita Wilson is living her “dream” of recording an album of classic songs with some of her favorite male vocalists. On Instagram, she posted, ““I am elated to have...
'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together
Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
Has A Sequel To Morbius Been Greenlit?
When Sony revealed their shared Spider-Man universe back in May 2017, there was some skepticism about building a world surrounding the iconic Marvel hero. In fact, according to The Ankle, Marvel Studios President himself, Kevin Feige, warned the executives not to get ahead of themselves and try to build their cinematic universe in the vein of the Avengers:
Movie Review: Me Time
Some movies make a person laugh, others cry, and then some try to make people do both simultaneously or at different moments. Me Time is one of those movies that many people will simply laugh at while not worrying too much about the emotional side of things. On the one hand, it is fun to identify as a stay-at-home father and watch Kevin Hart try to handle the chaos of running a home and taking care of his kids. On the other, a few moments make it appear less than appealing since Hollywood loves to exaggerate and build things up in ways that might make them funnier and far more dramatic. But hey, it makes for an amusing movie since there is plenty of laughter to be had, even if it’s a little cringe-worthy and not always the type of material that makes a lot of sense. However, that makes this movie a little more entertaining since life is sometimes a bit chaotic.
Kevin Costner Speaks About Ray Liotta’s Battin Practice As Shoeless Joe In Field of Dreams
Unfortunately, the Goodfellas and Black Bird actor passed away during his sleep while filming Dangerous Waters. Liotta left a legacy of incredible acting behind that all started thanks to his memorable turn as Henry Hill in Goodfellas. Next, however, Liotta starred in Field of Dreams with Kevin Coster before his iconic role in the Martin Scorsese feature. The film follows Iowa farmer Ray, who builds a baseball field on his land after hearing a mysterious voice in his cornfield saying, “If you build, he will come.” Liotta played Shoeless Joe Jackson, a White Sox player; however, a big scandal surrounding Jackson and seven teammates stemmed from them accepting money to lose their 1919 World Series game against Cincinnati Reds intentionally.
What’s The Future For The Fantastic Beasts Franchise?
When the spinoff to the Harry Potter saga was introduced in 2016, the feature got off to a good start by garnering nearly $900 million worldwide. Though that isn’t on par with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone – which made $965 million worldwide – it was still a strong start for the spinoff. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them introduced audiences to Newt Scamander and several core characters from the Harry Potter installments that serve as a prequel to that series. The following film, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, received the first rotten tomato of the franchise, garnering a poor score of 36% from over 300 critics. The audience was a bit kinder, but not by much, based on the 54% score. More importantly (at least to executives), the box office severely diminished from the previous entry, collecting $654.9 million worldwide.
"Barbarian" Review: A Horror Film About An Airbnb With Nightmares You Could Never Even Imagine Inside
Barbarian stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long, and so many unexpected horrors you may as well call it quits now.
Movie Review: Willy’s Wonderland
Sometimes mayhem is the way to go with a movie since offering too much exposition might not be the best idea. From the outset, Willy’s Wonderland looks like a ridiculous movie that could be written off as one of Nicolas Cage’s many performances that was bound to go straight to DVD and be forgotten. Still, after watching the movie, it’s easier to say that it’s one of the pleasant surprises that he’s been a part of in the last decade. Too many people make too big of a deal about how many movies he’s made due to his need to recoup the losses he incurred when he squandered his fortune, but taking a look at some of the performances he’s put up in recent years tends to remind a person that Cage is still a great actor. Some might want to disagree with this sentiment when looking at this movie, but the idea that less is more definitely makes this work in a way that saves this feature from being another movie that needs to be filed away in the archives.
Benedict Cumberbatch Speaks About The Possibility Of Doctor Strange 3
Doctor Strange is in an interesting position. The Marvel superhero has risen in popularity thanks to being a prominent figure in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Originally, the first film came out to mild fanfare as Doctor Strange made $677.8 million worldwide. Not a wrong number by any means since the live-action character was still fairly new in the films. Marvel wisely added Strange to several films following his solo debut in 2016, and it was expected that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would be able to cross the billion-dollar mark following the incredible run that Spider-Man: No Way Home had. The sequel got off to a fantastic start, collecting $187.4 domestically. However, the film dropped 68% the following weekend as fans and critics were divided over Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. What seemed like a surefire feature that would also join the billion-dollar club ended up making $953.3 million worldwide. That’s still an impressive number, as it’s currently billed as the highest drawing Marvel film of 2022 thus far (Spider-Man: No Way Home came out in 2021), as Thor: Love & Thunder is finishing off at $747.1 worldwide. Does that mean a sequel is in the works?
Is Jurassic World Dominion Truly The Final Film?
Recently, the sixth entry in the Jurassic saga, Dominion, saw Chris Pratt, Isabella Sermon, and Bryce Dallas Howard team up with original cast members Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), and Sam Neil (Alan Grant). Newcomers DeWanda Wise (Kayla Watts), Mamoudou Athie (Ramsay Cole), and Omar Sy (Barry Sembene) had essential roles in the action/adventure feature as well.
Movie Review: Mississippi Grind
Some actors tend to surprise us by showing in movies that we don’t expect to see them in at times, but one has to remember that actors are just as different as average people when it comes to what they offer their fans. Mississippi Grind isn’t a flashy, exciting, or even touching movie since it’s about a man named Gerry who has a serious gambling problem and a younger gambler named Curtis who somehow acts as Gerry’s good luck charm, at least for a short time. When the two meet at a poker game, they hit it off after a short while and enjoy a night of hard drinking with each other before they try to play a pool game for $1,000. Unfortunately, this act gets them kicked out of the bar, and once they part ways, Gerry is stabbed in an attempted mugging. When it’s revealed that Gerry is a real estate agent, it’s fair to say that things only appear even bleaker since the guy is, for lack of a better word, hopeless.
Meet The Cast Of “The Forever Purge”
The Forever Purge is the latest film in the long line of Purge movies that started in 2013. Directed by Everardo Valerio Gout and written by James DeMonaco, The Forever Purge was released in 2021 after a year of delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Produced by Jason Blum, Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, and others, The Forever Purge continues on with the theme of a government that allows unbridled crime for one day every year. Rotten Tomatoes explains the plot as follows: “Adela (Ana de la Reguera, Cowboys & Aliens) and her husband Juan (Tenoch Huerta, Days of Grace) live in Texas, where Juan is working as a ranch hand for the wealthy Tucker family. Juan impresses the Tucker patriarch, Caleb (Will Patton, Halloween), but that fuels the jealous anger of Caleb’s son, Dylan (Josh Lucas, Ford v Ferrari). On the morning after The Purge, a masked gang of killers attacks the Tucker family–including Dylan’s wife (Cassidy Freeman, HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones), and his sister (Leven Rambin, The Hunger Games), forcing both families to band together and fight back as the country spirals into chaos and the United States begins to disintegrate around them.”
Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Release Date Has Been Made Official
Sonic The Hedgehog 3 has been confirmed. When the live-action adaptation of the classic Sega video game burst onto the scene by dropping a trailer in May 2019, die-hard fans were not happy with the product. That’s because the blue hedgehog didn’t look like his original design, with the creators making him seem more human-like, which actually came across as a bit creepy. However, Jeff Fowler – the director – addressed the criticism and instantly changed Sonic’s look to the original design, which pleased fans. Ultimately, the feature came out the following year before the pandemic, and Sonic The Hedgehog got a good reception from critics and fans. Still, more importantly, it made a killing at the box office. The first installment garnered $320 million worldwide. The first film’s success began a new franchise that Hollywood has been dying for when it comes to video game adaptations.
Upcoming Star Wars Shows
Star Wars has remained one of the most popular and influential science fiction series for several reasons, including its exciting juggle between a space western and space opera and plenty of other reasons. In addition, Star Wars has been noted as one of the most original series ever created. The first installment of Star Wars was released in 1977, but that made it all the more interesting to introduce audiences to a deep story with mysterious backgrounds and elements that weren’t seen in media before. Most recently, Star Wars has followed the themes of Marvel, as they share Disney as a home and have been adding to its universe through television programs. Most recently, Star Wars ended its first limited series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and announced additional shows that’ll become available on Disney+ in the foreseeable Future. Below, we’ve detailed all upcoming Star Wars shows and what we know about them.
