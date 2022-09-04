Read full article on original website
localsyr.com
CNY Nurses Honor Guard honoring local nurses
(WSYR-TV) — Nursing is one of the most rewarding, important, and heroic jobs a person can have. The CNY Nurses Honor Guard is committed to ensuring that nurses are celebrated properly, especially after they are deceased. The team of active and retired nurses take the time to attend funerals...
2 Central NY communities remember 2 teens killed in freak accident, rally to help families, friends
Oswego County, N.Y. — The deaths of two teens in a freak accident has hit two small Oswego County communities hard, with friends, family and strangers gathering for a vigil, raising money for funerals and taking time to remember the two who died. Matthew Bice, 17, of Albion, was...
Man who killed brother, then himself in upstate N.Y. posted haunting message online
HASTINGS, N.Y. — An Oswego County man who fatally shot his brother before killing himself this weekend posted a message on Facebook minutes before the shootings were reported to police. Colin Teeter on Saturday afternoon posted on his Facebook page: “I’m (sic) been tortured too long.”. Four...
The Gathering Place celebrates 175 years in North Syracuse
NORTH SYRACUSE — Plank Road Baptist Conference, North Syracuse Baptist Church, The Gathering Place. Over the last 175 years, this place of worship has gone by many names, but a few things have stayed constant: “The ability to stay true to the foundational elements of the church, following the Lord, and following His work,” Lead Pastor Rob Burns said.
Brothers Dead: Oswego County Murder/Suicide in Hastings Under Investigation
Authorities are investigating what appears to be a murder suicide in Oswego County. Troopers were called to a home located at 7 Speach Drive in the Central Square neighborhood in the town of Hastings, New York at approximately 12:58pm on Saturday, September 3, 2022 for a report of a shooting inside of the home.
Redfield Old Home Days Reunites Families, Friends, Neighbors
REDFIELD, NY – Old Home Days, a key fundraiser for the Redfield Volunteer Fire Department, was celebrated on September 3-4 2022 in Redfield, New York. This event serves as much more than a traditional Fireman’s Field Days, functioning as a catalyst for family reunions and an opportunity to celebrate the history of the rural area that spans the heavily forested northeastern corner of Oswego County.
Woman dies in Central NY house fire after troopers, bystanders try to rescue her
Lee, N.Y. — A 57-year-old woman died after not being able to escape a raging house fire in Oneida County Monday night, troopers said. Around 9:31 p.m, emergency personnel responded to reports of a house engulfed in flames at 5357 Lee Valley Road in the town of Lee, according to a news release from State Police.
iheartoswego.com
Helen Elizabeth Carroll – September 3, 2022
Helen Elizabeth Carroll, 75, of West Third Street, Oswego, died September 3, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late George T. King and Honorine (Howard) King (Bill) Cook. Helen was an Oswego High graduate of 1964. She then attended and...
Coffee Shop Allegedly Served by Sticky Fingered Character in Utica
The shop is designed so that the customer can see what is happening, but not so that the customer can access the goods for himself. But that is exactly what one member of the community is accused of doing. Police were called to Character Coffee located at 171 Genesee Street...
Onondaga’s Air1 helps locate man in stolen car who crashed into house in Madison County
Town of Nelson, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, Air1, helped locate a man who stole a car and then crashed it into a house in Nelson Sunday, deputies said. A Village of Canastota Police Officer tried to stop Justin LaPier, 36, of Minoa, who was...
Drug impaired tractor-trailer driver kills Central NY motorcyclist, authorities say
Lenox, N.Y. — A Central New York man was arrested Saturday after driving a tractor-trailer while impaired by drugs, killing a motorcyclist, officials said. Aaron Atkinson, 60, of Canastota, was driving a 1987 Harley-Davidson motorcycle at 2:04 a.m. southbound on Lewis Point Road near State Route 13 in the Town of Lenox, said Samantha Field, a spokesperson for Madison County.
localsyr.com
Impaired driver kills motorcyclist from Canastota
(WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says that an impaired tractor-trailer driver struck and killed a motorcyclist from Canastota around 2 a.m. on September 3. John Conklin, a 40-year-old man from Poland, N.Y., was driving a tractor-trailer near the intersection of State Route 13 in the Town of Lenox when he crossed into the southbound driving lane and hit 60-year-old Aaron Atkinson.
watervilletimes.com
Brookfield Boy, Two Others Die In Head-On Accident
A two-car accident Saturday afternoon on Route 20 resulted in three people killed and three others seriously injured. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department the two-car accident happened in the Town of Bridgewater around 1:30 p.m. approximately half mile east of Route 8. As of Sunday, the Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating the crash with the assistance of the Forensic Identification Unit.
Person shot on South Salina Street in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A person was shot Tuesday on the city’s South Side, police said. People reported hearing gunfire at about 8:19 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Salina Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. The city’s ShotSpotter system recorded two rounds, according to...
Infant fatally struck by vehicle in the Town of Fayette
The infant was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
whcuradio.com
No injuries in Ithaca DWI crash
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man was uninjured after crashing into a tree Sunday in front of Diane’s Automotive on West State Street. Police say Donald Kelly was drunk when his pickup truck collided head-on with the tree. Officers found the 64-year-old man, who’s accused of fleeing the scene after the crash, nearby.
flackbroadcasting.com
Suspect charged in Oneida County domestic, family offense case
DEERFIELD- A resident from Northern New York is faced with charges that trace back to complaints of a domestic incident in Oneida County, authorities say. Austin D. Potter, 22, of Malone, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) shortly after 2:00 p.m. Sunday. Potter is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal contempt in the second-degree (disobeying court order); criminal impersonation in the second-degree and reckless driving.
2 lawyers and judge died during ex-CNY principal’s 8-year perjury case. She just pleaded, case sealed
Syracuse, NY — A former principal of a Syracuse elementary school has fought for eight years to avoid a criminal conviction after lying to a grand jury about ordering a student placed in an illegal time-out room in 2014. Laura Vieira-Suarez’s long battle to clear her name paid off...
Employees at Family Dollar at knifepoint by knife-wielding shoplifter
UTICA, NY – the Utica Police Department reported that a man armed with a knife...
WKTV
Landlord-tenant dispute leads to man's arrest in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – What started as an argument between and tenant and landlord left one man under arrest in Utica Sunday afternoon. According to Utica police, a landlord went to his property on the 400 block of South Street to collect rent from a tenant just after 1 p.m. on Sunday. When he arrived, he and the tenant started arguing, and another man came out from inside the residence and started threatening the landlord.
