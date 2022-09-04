ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

localsyr.com

CNY Nurses Honor Guard honoring local nurses

(WSYR-TV) — Nursing is one of the most rewarding, important, and heroic jobs a person can have. The CNY Nurses Honor Guard is committed to ensuring that nurses are celebrated properly, especially after they are deceased. The team of active and retired nurses take the time to attend funerals...
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

The Gathering Place celebrates 175 years in North Syracuse

NORTH SYRACUSE — Plank Road Baptist Conference, North Syracuse Baptist Church, The Gathering Place. Over the last 175 years, this place of worship has gone by many names, but a few things have stayed constant: “The ability to stay true to the foundational elements of the church, following the Lord, and following His work,” Lead Pastor Rob Burns said.
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
City
Baldwinsville, NY
Oswego County Today

Redfield Old Home Days Reunites Families, Friends, Neighbors

REDFIELD, NY – Old Home Days, a key fundraiser for the Redfield Volunteer Fire Department, was celebrated on September 3-4 2022 in Redfield, New York. This event serves as much more than a traditional Fireman’s Field Days, functioning as a catalyst for family reunions and an opportunity to celebrate the history of the rural area that spans the heavily forested northeastern corner of Oswego County.
REDFIELD, NY
iheartoswego.com

Helen Elizabeth Carroll – September 3, 2022

Helen Elizabeth Carroll, 75, of West Third Street, Oswego, died September 3, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late George T. King and Honorine (Howard) King (Bill) Cook. Helen was an Oswego High graduate of 1964. She then attended and...
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Drug impaired tractor-trailer driver kills Central NY motorcyclist, authorities say

Lenox, N.Y. — A Central New York man was arrested Saturday after driving a tractor-trailer while impaired by drugs, killing a motorcyclist, officials said. Aaron Atkinson, 60, of Canastota, was driving a 1987 Harley-Davidson motorcycle at 2:04 a.m. southbound on Lewis Point Road near State Route 13 in the Town of Lenox, said Samantha Field, a spokesperson for Madison County.
CANASTOTA, NY
localsyr.com

Impaired driver kills motorcyclist from Canastota

(WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says that an impaired tractor-trailer driver struck and killed a motorcyclist from Canastota around 2 a.m. on September 3. John Conklin, a 40-year-old man from Poland, N.Y., was driving a tractor-trailer near the intersection of State Route 13 in the Town of Lenox when he crossed into the southbound driving lane and hit 60-year-old Aaron Atkinson.
CANASTOTA, NY
watervilletimes.com

Brookfield Boy, Two Others Die In Head-On Accident

A two-car accident Saturday afternoon on Route 20 resulted in three people killed and three others seriously injured. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department the two-car accident happened in the Town of Bridgewater around 1:30 p.m. approximately half mile east of Route 8. As of Sunday, the Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating the crash with the assistance of the Forensic Identification Unit.
BRIDGEWATER, NY
whcuradio.com

No injuries in Ithaca DWI crash

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man was uninjured after crashing into a tree Sunday in front of Diane’s Automotive on West State Street. Police say Donald Kelly was drunk when his pickup truck collided head-on with the tree. Officers found the 64-year-old man, who’s accused of fleeing the scene after the crash, nearby.
ITHACA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Suspect charged in Oneida County domestic, family offense case

DEERFIELD- A resident from Northern New York is faced with charges that trace back to complaints of a domestic incident in Oneida County, authorities say. Austin D. Potter, 22, of Malone, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) shortly after 2:00 p.m. Sunday. Potter is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal contempt in the second-degree (disobeying court order); criminal impersonation in the second-degree and reckless driving.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Landlord-tenant dispute leads to man's arrest in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – What started as an argument between and tenant and landlord left one man under arrest in Utica Sunday afternoon. According to Utica police, a landlord went to his property on the 400 block of South Street to collect rent from a tenant just after 1 p.m. on Sunday. When he arrived, he and the tenant started arguing, and another man came out from inside the residence and started threatening the landlord.
UTICA, NY

