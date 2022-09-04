One person killed, another injured in overnight crash on I-35 NB near 175th
One person was killed and another seriously injured in a crash on northbound Interstate 35 north of 175th Street overnight.
Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 12:40 a.m. Sunday.
Johnson County officials report they located two vehicles involved in a crash.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was determined to have suffered critical injuries.
Traffic was limited for a time while emergency crews worked the scene.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
