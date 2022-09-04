ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoffman Estates, IL

Eddie Kingston Before AEW All Out: CM Punk Is A Bitch, Maybe Phillip Wants To Be Loved Like Me

Eddie Kingston and CM Punk spent the fall of 2021 feuding with each other, leading to a match at AEW Full Gear 2021, which was won by Punk. During a promo on the August 17 episode of AEW Dynamite, Punk brought Kingston's name back into the mix while building his match with Jon Moxley, saying Kingston was the "second best Kingston and the third best Eddie" he's ever been in the ring with. Kofi Kingston, Eddie Guerrero, and Fast Eddie were the names Punk considered above Kingston.
Mr. Kennedy Looks Back On Losing The WWE Money In The Bank Briefcase

Ken Anderson, formerly known as Mr. Kennedy, looks back on his victory in the Money in the Bank match and how this triumph quickly turned sideways. Kennedy won the contract at WrestleMania 23, but he lost it just over a month later to Edge, who went on to cash it in and win the World Heavyweight Championship.
AEW World Championship Vacated, New Champion Set To Be Crowned At 9/21 AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

The smoke surrounding the AEW World Championship has cleared. Following days of turmoil surrounding CM Punk and the AEW World Championship, AEW has revealed what is next for the prestigious belt. Tony Khan started off tonight's Dynamite broadcast and revealed that both the AEW World Championship and the AEW World Trios Championships have both been vacated. A tournament will take place over the next few weeks, with the new champion being crowned at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam on September 21.
New ROH Pure Champion Crowned On 9/7 AEW Dynamite

On the September 7 edition of AEW Dynamite, a new Ring Of Honor Pure Champion was crowned. Daniel Garcia, who's been on the hunt for the title for months, defeated Wheeler Yuta in the main event bout of Dynamite to capture his first singles championship in ROH/AEW. Garcia was able to knock off Yuta after making him submit with his signature 'Dragon Slayer' submission.
AEW Dynamite (9/7) Preview: Dynamite Hits Buffalo For The First-Time Ever As MJF Returns Amid Chaos

Fresh off of a game-changing All Out event in Chicago, Illinois, All Elite Wrestling is set to debut in Buffalo, New York for what is sure to be a memorable episode of the Wednesday night flagship series. With a Ring of Honor Pure Championship match, the first appearance of Maxwell Jacob Friedman on Dynamite in several months, and more, Dynamite looks to do its best to live up to his name on September 7.
BUFFALO, NY
Drew McIntyre Discusses Using 'Broken Dreams' At WWE Clash At The Castle

Drew McIntyre finally used "Broken Dreams" at WWE Clash at the Castle, and he opened up about the move after the show. McIntyre has been teasing his former theme song's return for a long time , and it was utilized as part of his entrance at the premium live event on September 3. At WWE's first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over 30 years, "The Scottish Warrior" challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and "Broken Dreams" made it an even more memorable moment.
AEW Rampage Spoilers For 9/9 (Taped On 9/7)

AEW taped the September 9 episode of AEW Rampage on Sepember 7 following Dynamite in Buffalo. The spoilers, courtesy of WrestleZone, are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 9/9 (Taped On 9/7) Grand Slam Tournament of Champions: Sammy Guevara def. Darby Allin due to distractions from Tay Melo and Anna Jay...
Damon Kemp Explains His Betrayal, Breakker And Bate Team Up, Ricochet Bounces Back | NXT Fight Size

Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for September 6. - Damon Kemp explained why he turned on the Diamond Mine at NXT Worlds Collide. He stated that he was tired of being pushed to the side and not given a voice. Kemp made it clear that he saw the conflict between Roderick Strong and the Creed Brothers coming, and he stirred it up because he wanted to destroy Diamond Mine from within.
CM Punk, Christian Cage, And Alex Reynolds Injury Updates

Big injuries coming out of AEW All Out. On Tuesday, Fightful Select reported Punk injured his triceps during a dive in his AEW All Out main event match against Jon Moxley. Punk was icing his tricep area during the media scrum. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Punk...
Chris Jericho Says Jake Hager Has Signed A Contract Extension With AEW

Another Jericho Appreciation Society member has been re-signed. On August 19, Fightful Select reported that 2point0 (Matt Menard & Angelo Parker) had signed contract extensions with AEW. Speaking to Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes, Chris Jericho was asked about the duo signing an extension and he revealed that Jake...
