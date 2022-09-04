Read full article on original website
Eddie Kingston Before AEW All Out: CM Punk Is A Bitch, Maybe Phillip Wants To Be Loved Like Me
Eddie Kingston and CM Punk spent the fall of 2021 feuding with each other, leading to a match at AEW Full Gear 2021, which was won by Punk. During a promo on the August 17 episode of AEW Dynamite, Punk brought Kingston's name back into the mix while building his match with Jon Moxley, saying Kingston was the "second best Kingston and the third best Eddie" he's ever been in the ring with. Kofi Kingston, Eddie Guerrero, and Fast Eddie were the names Punk considered above Kingston.
Nate Diaz Feels Forced Into UFC 279 Matchup With Khamzat Chimaev: "This Fight Is Not Even About This Guy"
UFC star Nate Diaz understands the game within the game the promotion is playing with him, ahead of his UFC 279 headlining bout against undefeated welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev, this weekend. Diaz spoke with ESPN's Brett Okamoto on Tuesday explaining why he never wanted the fight with Chimaev in the...
UFC・
Mr. Kennedy Looks Back On Losing The WWE Money In The Bank Briefcase
Ken Anderson, formerly known as Mr. Kennedy, looks back on his victory in the Money in the Bank match and how this triumph quickly turned sideways. Kennedy won the contract at WrestleMania 23, but he lost it just over a month later to Edge, who went on to cash it in and win the World Heavyweight Championship.
AEW World Championship Vacated, New Champion Set To Be Crowned At 9/21 AEW Dynamite Grand Slam
The smoke surrounding the AEW World Championship has cleared. Following days of turmoil surrounding CM Punk and the AEW World Championship, AEW has revealed what is next for the prestigious belt. Tony Khan started off tonight's Dynamite broadcast and revealed that both the AEW World Championship and the AEW World Trios Championships have both been vacated. A tournament will take place over the next few weeks, with the new champion being crowned at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam on September 21.
CM Punk In Huge AEW Fight, Select Gets To 10K! | The List & Ya Boy 9/7/22
Sean Ross Sapp and Jimmy Van celebrate Fightful Select getting to 10k, and talk the huge AEW fight!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
AEW Dark Stream And Results (9/6): Claudio Castagnoli Defends ROH Gold, Serena Deeb And More Compete
AEW Dark (9/6) - Marina Shafir (w/ Nyla Rose & Vickie Guerrero) vs. Laynie Luck. - Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. GPA & Robert Anthony. - Zack Clayton vs. Serpentico (w/ Luther) - Josh Woods & Tony Nese (w/ Mark Sterling) vs. Brandon Gore & Storm Grayson.
New ROH Pure Champion Crowned On 9/7 AEW Dynamite
On the September 7 edition of AEW Dynamite, a new Ring Of Honor Pure Champion was crowned. Daniel Garcia, who's been on the hunt for the title for months, defeated Wheeler Yuta in the main event bout of Dynamite to capture his first singles championship in ROH/AEW. Garcia was able to knock off Yuta after making him submit with his signature 'Dragon Slayer' submission.
AEW Dynamite (9/7) Preview: Dynamite Hits Buffalo For The First-Time Ever As MJF Returns Amid Chaos
Fresh off of a game-changing All Out event in Chicago, Illinois, All Elite Wrestling is set to debut in Buffalo, New York for what is sure to be a memorable episode of the Wednesday night flagship series. With a Ring of Honor Pure Championship match, the first appearance of Maxwell Jacob Friedman on Dynamite in several months, and more, Dynamite looks to do its best to live up to his name on September 7.
AEW Jazwares All Out Fan Fest Panel, Additional Teams Announced For T4 Summit, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, September 7, 2022. - AEW hosted a Jazwares panel at last Saturday's All Out Fan Fest. At the panel, the company previewed upcoming figures and announced new waves of figures that will be coming in the future. To see the full panel, click the video linked above.
Drew McIntyre Discusses Using 'Broken Dreams' At WWE Clash At The Castle
Drew McIntyre finally used "Broken Dreams" at WWE Clash at the Castle, and he opened up about the move after the show. McIntyre has been teasing his former theme song's return for a long time , and it was utilized as part of his entrance at the premium live event on September 3. At WWE's first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over 30 years, "The Scottish Warrior" challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and "Broken Dreams" made it an even more memorable moment.
AEW Rampage Spoilers For 9/9 (Taped On 9/7)
AEW taped the September 9 episode of AEW Rampage on Sepember 7 following Dynamite in Buffalo. The spoilers, courtesy of WrestleZone, are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 9/9 (Taped On 9/7) Grand Slam Tournament of Champions: Sammy Guevara def. Darby Allin due to distractions from Tay Melo and Anna Jay...
Becky Lynch: Triple H Thought We Were 'Swimming Upstream' With Me As A Heel
The Man is coming back around. At WWE SummerSlam, Becky Lynch sided with Bianca Belair after Belair defeated her to retain the WWE Raw Women's Championship. Lynch showed respect to Belair and then stood beside her as they were confronted by Bayley, IYO SKY, & Dakota Kai. The following night,...
Damon Kemp Explains His Betrayal, Breakker And Bate Team Up, Ricochet Bounces Back | NXT Fight Size
Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for September 6. - Damon Kemp explained why he turned on the Diamond Mine at NXT Worlds Collide. He stated that he was tired of being pushed to the side and not given a voice. Kemp made it clear that he saw the conflict between Roderick Strong and the Creed Brothers coming, and he stirred it up because he wanted to destroy Diamond Mine from within.
MJF Tweets, Leon Ruffin Marries Aja Smith, Seth Rogen Reacts To Shirt At AEW All Out | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Monday, September 5. - MJF posted his first tweet since May 27. MJF made his return to AEW at AEW All Out, revealing himself as the Joker. - Fightful Select has early plans for WWE Raw. - Seth Freakin Rogen respects the man...
Post Worlds Collide Episode Of WWE NXT 2.0 Records Small Bump In Viewership, Demo Rating
Viewership for the September 6 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 is in. According to Brandon Thurston, NXT 2.0 on September 6 drew 684,000 viewers. This number is up from the 676,000 viewers the show drew last week. NXT 2.0 recorded a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 key demo, which is...
Tony Khan Addresses CM Punk Situation AEW Dynamite 9/7/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review an insane AEW Dynamite for September 7, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Check out ZBiotics for an easier morning after drinking! Zbiotics.com and use the code FIGHTFUL. Get...
WrestleMania 1 A&E Biography Viewership Down From Rey Mysterio Episode, WWE Rivals Viewership Also Down
The numbers are in for WWE on A&E on September 4. Showbuzz Daily reports the episode of A&E Biography: WWE Legends based on WrestleMania 1 drew 385,000 viewers. This number is down big from the 444,000 viewers the episode focusing on Rey Mysterio drew the previous Sunday. The Mania episode...
Report: Kenny Omega, Young Bucks, More Suspended By AEW; Punishment For CM Punk And Ace Steel Undecided
Fall out from AEW All Out. According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler have been suspended by AEW for their roles in the altercation backstage following AEW All Out. CM Punk and...
CM Punk, Christian Cage, And Alex Reynolds Injury Updates
Big injuries coming out of AEW All Out. On Tuesday, Fightful Select reported Punk injured his triceps during a dive in his AEW All Out main event match against Jon Moxley. Punk was icing his tricep area during the media scrum. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Punk...
Chris Jericho Says Jake Hager Has Signed A Contract Extension With AEW
Another Jericho Appreciation Society member has been re-signed. On August 19, Fightful Select reported that 2point0 (Matt Menard & Angelo Parker) had signed contract extensions with AEW. Speaking to Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes, Chris Jericho was asked about the duo signing an extension and he revealed that Jake...
