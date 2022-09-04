ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Furniture available from Atlantic Middle School for free-will donation

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Atlantic) It’s in with the new and out with the old for the Atlantic Community School District.

The district’s Middle School building received all new furniture to begin the 2022-23 academic year, but many of the old items are still in usable condition. “We have a number of round tables, lunch tables on wheels, we have some technology tables of different sizes, we have tables of different sizes, we have teacher desks, student desks, plastic chairs, wood chairs, filing cabinets, and a few other odds and ends. We are going to offer that to the public and organizations at a first come first serve basis and a free-will donation offering.”

Superintendent Steve Barber says the Achievement Center will be open for business on September 14th, 17th, and 24th. “We’d love to have people come and if it’s useful for their organization or the individuals we’d love to have you come out there and take advantage of that opportunity. It helps us in the fact that we don’t have to dispose of it differently. Hopefully it helps your organization or you as an individual as well.”

Items are located at 1406 SW 7th Street.

Related
Western Iowa Today

Senior Farmers Market Vouchers Still Available

(Cass Co.) Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh says Farmers Market Nutrition Program senior vouchers remain available as of September 7, 2022. The senior voucher program provides $30 in farmers market fresh produce vouchers to adults age 60 and older with annual incomes less than $25,142 (single) and $33,874 (married).
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Discusses Uses Once Resource Center Is Closed

(Glenwood, IA) Discussions are underway in the Glenwood area on what may happen to the property once the state Glenwood Resource Center facility is closed in 2024. The facility provides residential care to adults with intellectual disabilities. Devin Embray, the superintendent of Glenwood schools, says his district had developed plans to build a new elementary school, but they’re now evaluating whether a building on the Glenwood Resource Center campus can be renovated. The Glenwood Resource Center campus covers one thousand acres and at one time the middle school for the Glenwood Community School District was on the property. The Glenwood School District has just under two-thousand students and officials are concerned about enrollment losses as employees at the Glenwood Resource Center leave the community for work elsewhere.
GLENWOOD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County Supervisors approve CDL Agreement

(Audubon) Audubon County will cover the cost of new hires to obtain their Commercial Driver’s License. The County Engineer and County Attorney have put together a new CDL Agreement. Supervisor’s Chairman Doug Sorensen explain, “CDL’s became more difficult to obtain. You have to have a training now. It costs money. Somewhere around $2,400-$2,500 to get that CDL. So for new hires in Secondary Roads we are paying that and then we are having the employee sign an agreement so they don’t take the training and start with us and then leave and go somewhere else with their new CDL.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Fundraiser for Anita HS Alum’s medical bills

A member of the Anita High School Class of ’79 recently had a heart transplant, and now some of his classmates are trying to raise money to help with his medical expenses. Doug Masker is also diabetic and needs a new pump costing $1,000 that he cannot afford. He is hospitalized in Omaha and the class is trying to raise funds to help him.
ANITA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Southwest Iowa Art Tour Gearing up for the Annual Tour

(Oakland) The ninth annual self-guided Iowa Art Tour is scheduled for September 16, 17, and 18. Becca Castle Laughlin, the Project Coordinator for Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development, says in 2014, a group of southwest Iowa artists came together to pull off a regional event to connect their rural communities with a self-guided “Art Tour” to showcase their artworks, studios, galleries, and hometowns. The first year included nine participating communities and thirty artists.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Road construction project facing delay in Audubon County

(Audubon) A four mile stretch of M66 in Audubon County is up for a resurfacing project, but the work may be delayed. Audubon County Board of Supervisors Chairman Doug Sorensen says the highway north of Kimballton might have to wait until next spring. “They want to start working on the intersection and then start preparing the rest of the four miles for an asphalt overlay. However, it appears that the asphalt company is quite behind.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic City Council Discusses “Retail Coach” Contract

(Atlantic) At Wednesday’s Atlantic City Council Meeting, City Administrator John Lund informed the Council that the Retail Coach contract is about to expire. Lund wanted a consensus from the Council on whether he should budget for the next fiscal year for the reduced amount of $20,000. Lund admitted there are some things in the works of some value.
ATLANTIC, IA
iheart.com

Early Labor Day Surprise For Omaha Woman

An Omaha woman calls 911 early this morning reporting she got home to find an intoxicated man with cowboy boots asleep on her living room sofa. On social media, the woman says the doors were locked, and the man took the screen off and opened a window to get into the house.
KCCI.com

Greenfield community fights to save Nodaway Valley football coach from being fired

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa — Some people in Adair County are fighting to save a football coach's job. Nodaway Valley head coach Seth Comly has been placed on administrative leave. KCCI first learned about this when several communities reached out via e-mail. Those e-mails all focused on how shocked they were by this move and how they don't believe it was deserved. What they want is their coach back.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Richard “Kevin” McConeghey Obituary

Richard “Kevin” McConeghey, formerly of Oakland, Iowa, entered into rest February 7, 2022, at the age of 71 years. Kevin was born May 30, 1950, the son of James and Lois (Mills) McConeghey. He is survived by his siblings: John (Kathy) McConeghey of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Stephanie (Bryce)...
OAKLAND, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic City Council Approves Public Hearing Date for Land Acquisition Loan Agreement

(Atlantic) The Atlantic City Council passed a resolution on Wednesday to enter into a land acquisition loan agreement to borrow money in the principal amount of $700,000. In April, the Atlantic City Council agreed to purchase 41.54 acres of farmland for housing development for $20,000 per acre, or $850,000. The property is located northeast of 22nd and Olive Streets, surrounded by the residential property to the north, west, and east, and immediately northwest of the Atlantic High School.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Darlene Rose (Grote) Hockenberry Obituary

Darleen Rose (Grote) Hockenberry, 94, of Anita, Iowa, passed away peacefully Friday, September 2, 2022 at the Heritage House in Atlantic, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church south of Wiota, IA, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, with Rev. Mike Bodkins officiating. Committal will be at First Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery following the funeral service.
ANITA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Update: Atlantic Fire Department responds to smoke coming from back of a home on Hazel Street

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Fire Department responded to the report of smoke coming from the back of a residence at 304 Hazel Street just before 11:00 this morning. Cappel said one person was home at the time of the fire and he was able to get out safely. There were no injuries. Cappel thanked the Atlantic Police Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Cass EMS for assisting at the scene.
ATLANTIC, IA
