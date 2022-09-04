Keeping COVID at Bay During the School Year

(NAFB) As students around the country get back into the swing of a new school year, it’s important to remember that COVID-19 is still active in the U.S. Ann Marie Pettis is the director of infection prevention at the University of Rochester Medicine in New York. There are things to remember when it comes to protecting children against COVID.

She talks about the best thing to do for the school year.

Parents in rural areas who may be hesitant to vaccinate their kids should know that the dosages aren’t the same as the ones for adults.

The risks are real for even the youngest children.

For more information, go to vaccines.gov.

Audio provided as a service to farm broadcasters by the Department of Health and Human Services

Audio with Ann Marie Pettis, Director of Infection Prevention, University of Rochester Medicine, Rochester, New York