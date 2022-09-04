Read full article on original website
MaxPreps
High school football: 1,100-yard output nearly 100 years ago tops list of top 25 single-game offensive yardage totals
Pulaski Academy (Little Rock, Ark.) has had one of the more prolific offenses in high school football over the past two decades and the Bruins' season-opening 55-29 win over Robinson (Little Rock) was no different as they racked up 739 yards of total offense. But as impressive as Pulaski Academy's...
Four-star QB Walker White will make fourth trip in five months to Ole Miss this weekend
Ole Miss will once again play host to its top 2024 quarterback target on Saturday when the Rebels play Central Arkansas. Walker White, out of Little Rock (Ark.) Christian, will be making his fourth trip to Oxford in a span of five months. White is a 6-3, 215-pound, four-star quarterback....
KATV
Former LSU, Ole Miss head coach Ed Orgeron to address the Little Rock Touchdown Club
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Former American football coach Ed Orgeron, who coached at Louisiana State University and Ole Miss, is the planned speaker for Tuesday's Little Rock Touchdown Club meeting. Lunch will begin at 11 a.m. with the program beginning at 12 p.m. It can be streamed below:. According...
Ed Orgeron gives hilarious description of LSU buyout: 'What door do you want me out of?'
Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has never shied away from a good soundbite, and he gave just that this week when retelling his ouster in Baton Rouge. See more on WWL and Audacy.
KTLO
Mountain Home native sets stone skipping record at tournament Saturday
A Mountain Home native set a tournament record at the Great Southern Stone Skipping Championships Saturday at Lakewood Lake #1 in North Little Rock. Ashlie Hueter took first place in the women’s flight on Saturday with 26 skips, a new tournament record. Allan “The Snowman” Passmore, of Snowball came in second in the men’s flight with 32 skips.
Ed Orgeron Sends Clear Message About His Time, Exit at LSU
It was announced in Oct. 2021 that the 61-year-old would not return to the team after the season.
thecomeback.com
Ed Orgeron reveals hilariously honest reaction to LSU firing
After winning the College Football Playoff title in 2019 with star quarterback Joe Burrow and receivers Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase, Ed Orgeron’s stint at LSU went downhill rather quickly. The former Tigers head coach went just 5-5 in 2020 and 6-6 the following season before he was fired and replaced by current LSU head coach Brian Kelly.
Razorback game days positively impact Little Rock restaurants
Razorback football is officially underway after the Hogs won a tough battle between the Cincinnati Bearcats.
The Big Rock Quarry Pump Track
According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, Europeans first documented a large bluff on the north side of the Arkansas River just a couple of miles upstream from La Petit Rouche (The Little Rock) in April of 1722 by French explorer Jean-Baptiste Bénard de La Harpe. In his journals, he referred to it as “Le Rocher Français” (“French Rock”). By 1847, a quarry operation was underway on the southside (along the river) which lasted for close to 100 years with over 20,000,000 tons of rock being removed, mainly for railroad ballast by the Big Rock Stone & Material Company.
onlyinark.com
Samuel G. Trowbridge: Arkansas Mayor and Counterfeiter
There’s no disputing that Arkansas’s early history as a territory and state was sometimes fraught with danger and criminal activity. Still, not many Arkansans today know that in 1842 the Little Rock mayor himself was arrested as the ringleader of a criminal gang operating inside the state. The arrest and subsequent trial were the talk of the town and state for much of 1842 and 1843.
Why Sept. 4 is so important to the Little Rock Nine
This month marks the 65th anniversary of when the Little Rock nine tried, and made their way into Central High School.
fox16.com
AGFC makes another cast for bass plan input in Central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is adding one last meeting to wrap its outreach efforts for public input on the new Arkansas Reservoir Black Bass Management Plan. The last meeting now will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at Fish ‘N Stuff in Sherwood.
KATV
Made In Arkansas: Des Arc candle company makes close to 1 million candles a year
When you walk in the building, the fragrance hits you. Pumpkin, cinnamon, apple and more... the scents of the holidays swirling around, as the workers here put the finishing touches on thousands of candles. This is Lux Fragrances, a premium candle company owned by Paul Guess. Paul Guess says, "It's...
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Man accused of homicide arrested in Arkansas
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — U.S. Marshalls have taken a man accused of an Omaha murder into custody in Arkansas, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Wuanya Smith, 20, is accused of the homicide of Anthony Collins III on Friday, August 12 at 4901 Hamilton St.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Scattered afternoon thunderstorms for our Labor Day
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon in Central Arkansas and more over the next few days.
Arkansas reports $23 million in medical marijuana sales for August
ARKANSAS, USA — Medical marijuana patients in Arkansas spent $23.27 million in August 2022 at the state's 38 dispensaries, according to the department of health. The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville was the dispensary with the second largest amount sold with a total of 281 pounds out of the over 4,000 pounds sold throughout the state last month.
Lockdown lifted at Mills University Studies High School after bomb threat
Pulaski County Special School District officials are giving an “all clear” after a lockdown at Mils University Studies High School Wednesday afternoon.
littlerocksoiree.com
The 2022 Guide to Your Favorite Fall Festivals
Praise the weather gods. We've made it to the cool side of Labor Day and are staring down the barrel of autumn nights, perfect afternoons and the return of a whole slew of citywide-favorite events, some of them for the first time since 2019. Many organizers are still finalizing any...
arkadelphian.com
Juvenile killed in rollover on Hwy 270
One person was killed in a Labor Day crash that sent three others to the hospital with injuries. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, a juvenile was ejected from a 2013 Dodge Caravan whose driver left the roadway and ramped a driveway. The accident happened at 8:09...
KATV
Pedestrian killed in Thursday traffic collision on South University identified by police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle on South University Thursday night has been identified by Little Rock police. According to police, Ashley Taylor, 37, of Emerson died after being hit in the 5300 block of South University Avenue. Police said Taylor was...
