Pine Bluff, AR

Pine Bluff, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Pine Bluff, AR
Pine Bluff, AR
College Sports
Pine Bluff, AR
Football
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
KTLO

Mountain Home native sets stone skipping record at tournament Saturday

A Mountain Home native set a tournament record at the Great Southern Stone Skipping Championships Saturday at Lakewood Lake #1 in North Little Rock. Ashlie Hueter took first place in the women’s flight on Saturday with 26 skips, a new tournament record. Allan “The Snowman” Passmore, of Snowball came in second in the men’s flight with 32 skips.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
thecomeback.com

Ed Orgeron reveals hilariously honest reaction to LSU firing

After winning the College Football Playoff title in 2019 with star quarterback Joe Burrow and receivers Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase, Ed Orgeron’s stint at LSU went downhill rather quickly. The former Tigers head coach went just 5-5 in 2020 and 6-6 the following season before he was fired and replaced by current LSU head coach Brian Kelly.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Outside

The Big Rock Quarry Pump Track

According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, Europeans first documented a large bluff on the north side of the Arkansas River just a couple of miles upstream from La Petit Rouche (The Little Rock) in April of 1722 by French explorer Jean-Baptiste Bénard de La Harpe. In his journals, he referred to it as “Le Rocher Français” (“French Rock”). By 1847, a quarry operation was underway on the southside (along the river) which lasted for close to 100 years with over 20,000,000 tons of rock being removed, mainly for railroad ballast by the Big Rock Stone & Material Company.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
onlyinark.com

Samuel G. Trowbridge: Arkansas Mayor and Counterfeiter

There’s no disputing that Arkansas’s early history as a territory and state was sometimes fraught with danger and criminal activity. Still, not many Arkansans today know that in 1842 the Little Rock mayor himself was arrested as the ringleader of a criminal gang operating inside the state. The arrest and subsequent trial were the talk of the town and state for much of 1842 and 1843.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

AGFC makes another cast for bass plan input in Central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is adding one last meeting to wrap its outreach efforts for public input on the new Arkansas Reservoir Black Bass Management Plan. The last meeting now will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at Fish ‘N Stuff in Sherwood.
SHERWOOD, AR
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fox42kptm.com

OPD: Man accused of homicide arrested in Arkansas

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — U.S. Marshalls have taken a man accused of an Omaha murder into custody in Arkansas, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Wuanya Smith, 20, is accused of the homicide of Anthony Collins III on Friday, August 12 at 4901 Hamilton St.
OMAHA, NE
5NEWS

Arkansas reports $23 million in medical marijuana sales for August

ARKANSAS, USA — Medical marijuana patients in Arkansas spent $23.27 million in August 2022 at the state's 38 dispensaries, according to the department of health. The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville was the dispensary with the second largest amount sold with a total of 281 pounds out of the over 4,000 pounds sold throughout the state last month.
ARKANSAS STATE
littlerocksoiree.com

The 2022 Guide to Your Favorite Fall Festivals

Praise the weather gods. We've made it to the cool side of Labor Day and are staring down the barrel of autumn nights, perfect afternoons and the return of a whole slew of citywide-favorite events, some of them for the first time since 2019. Many organizers are still finalizing any...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkadelphian.com

Juvenile killed in rollover on Hwy 270

One person was killed in a Labor Day crash that sent three others to the hospital with injuries. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, a juvenile was ejected from a 2013 Dodge Caravan whose driver left the roadway and ramped a driveway. The accident happened at 8:09...
HOT SPRING COUNTY, AR

