Police: Pocatello man in custody following homicide in Idaho Falls

By Idaho Falls Police Department News Release
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department has one man in custody following an apparent homicide that occurred late on Saturday night, September 3, 2022.

This incident appears to be an isolated incident and it does not appear that there is any threat to the general public at this time.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. September 3, the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Communications Center (Dispatch) received a report of gunshots in the 1500 block of Claire View Lane.

The caller stated that they thought a person may be injured.

Idaho Falls Police Officers quickly responded and found one adult male victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers immediately attempted to provide life-saving aid.

Idaho Falls Fire EMS responded and assumed medical efforts before transporting the victim to the hospital via ambulance.

Despite efforts by first responders and medical personnel, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Shortly after the incident occurred, the suspect contacted Dispatch and indicated his involvement in the shooting.

Idaho Falls Police Officers located the suspect in the parking lot of Albertsons in the 500 block of East 17th Street where he was taken into custody at gunpoint but without further incident.

The suspect has been identified as Mark Bent, a 41-year-old resident of Pocatello, Idaho.

Bent is expected to face criminal charges consistent with homicide and remains in police custody.

IFPD Investigators have determined that the suspect and the victim were known to each other. The victim lived in the area where the shooting occurred.

The identity of the victim is not being released at present to allow time for additional next-of-kin/family notifications.

No further information is available for release at this time.

