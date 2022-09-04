ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Comments / 34

Kookaloo2
4d ago

Ignore her 100%.Stop commenting on her pics, stop communicating on social media. Shun her like she is you.Be polite at family get togethers but be very upfront about not being left alone with her.

Reply
14
justices for all
4d ago

Just look at it this way look at the money you saved and you probably would’ve had a boring time there anyway because it would’ve been all about her like one comment said take your family on a vacation posted on your media page having a great time didn’t have any better place to be and you love in your life

Reply
13
Kookaloo2
4d ago

Ignore her 100%.Stop commenting on her pics, stop communicating on social media. Shun her like she is shunning you.Be polite at family get togethers but be very upfront about not being left alone with her.

Reply
12
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
SheKnows

A Brother Asked His Sister and Her Baby to Leave a Fancy Dinner & His Reasoning Actually Makes Sense

On the surface, kicking your breastfeeding sister out of a restaurant sounds awful. But hear this Reddit user out. He took to the “AITA” forum to share his story, and there are so many people who took his side in this situation. The user explained that he had planned to purpose to his girlfriend Jessy during a family dinner at a Michelin-star restaurant. The spot, he said, is very high end, has a strict dress code, and doesn’t allow children under 14. He made the booking 10 months in advance and put his credit card down for 12 people. In the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Tracey Folly

Man refuses to eat daughter-in-law's home-cooked food after accepting an invitation to dinner

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My paternal grandfather was an unpleasant man. He never had a good thing to say about anything or anyone. My mother dreaded going to his house for any reason; unfortunately for her, he may have been her father-in-law, but he was also her tenant. So he called her whenever anything went wrong in the house.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding
The List

Prince Harry's Friend Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced intense criticism of their relationship essentially ever since they first started seeing each other. As Stylist reported at the time, when the couple initially went public with their relationship, the British tabloids released a vicious tirade against Meghan who, as a slightly older, biracial, and divorced American woman was seen to be an undesirable companion for a prince.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
TheDailyBeast

Groom and Six Guests Mysteriously Die After Wedding

A mass fatality event took the lives of six guests and the groom at a wedding in the rural community of Eka Utara in Enugu State, Nigeria, on Saturday, while another eight were left hospitalized, including the bride. An unnamed doctor who received some of the patients told Nigerian newspaper Vanguard that five of them had also died while receiving care. According to reports, the guests began showing symptoms when they returned home from the wedding ceremony to continue the celebration. Officials say they were found the next morning “unconscious with foamy discharge from their mouths,” according a statement by Enugu State Command. There seems to be no clear reason why the crowd fell so violently ill, though an anonymous source in the community told Vanguard that prevailing theories include food poisoning, carbon dioxide poisoning from the nearby power generator, or ingested insecticide. “We are really in a state of confusion now,” the source told the outlet. Authorities are awaiting autopsy results to find the cause of the tragedy.Read it at Vanguard
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lefty Graves

New mom puzzled when she’s shopping alone and clerk asks her how old her child is

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend’s daughter was in her early 20s when she had her first child. One afternoon, her daughter’s husband told her to get out of the house and take some time to herself. He would watch their six-week-old baby while she took a few hours to get out of the house.
Simplemost

A Little Girl Invited Prince George To Her Birthday Party—And Got A Royal Reply She’ll Treasure

Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, likely receive countless invitations for their family to attend various events. Whether it’s for official state functions, charity gatherings or A-list social outings, we’re sure they have more requests than they have time to even consider, let alone answer. However, one little girl’s personal invitation issued to the couple’s eldest child, Prince George, caught the attention of the royal pair and prompted a response.
U.K.
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Hits Back At Catholic Church That Claimed She Never Made Wedding Inquiry: 'Don’t Like Being Called A Liar'

Clearing the air. Last week, Britney Spears took aim at a local Catholic church, claiming they wouldn't let her and Sam Asghari exchange vows at the venue. The house of worship denied her accusations, insisting they were never asked about the matter, but now, the 40-year-old singer has taken to social media to double down on her story. "There was a lot of backlash saying I never asked to get married at the church I pictured. I’m writing this because the church said I never asked," her Instagram post began. "I hired a wedding planner who has done Madonna’s wedding...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Kath Lee

Man enraged after his fiance sneaked out of the restaurant and didn't pay for his and his friends' meal

One of the most problematic aspects of a relationship or marriage might be the handling of financial matters. According to a survey conducted by Fidelity Investments in 2021 with participants aged 25 and older who were either married or in a long-term committed partnership, one in every five couples cites financial concerns as the most significant obstacle to their relationship.
The Independent

Woman reveals three questions to ask your partner to know if they are ‘the one’

A woman has shared three questions you should put to your partner to gauge whether they are the one for you.Posting on TikTok, Courtney Empey, 27, from Toronto, Canada, explained that she had been in the situation where she was unsure if she should rekindle her relationship with a former boyfriend.While at a doctors appointment, she sought advice from a nurse who was engaged to be married, and asked her how she knew her fiancee was “the one.”The nurse then offered her some “invaluable” advice, who told her to ask three key questions to help her make her decision.The...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
109K+
Post
958M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy