Public Safety

Police release CCTV footage of attack that left Sikh priest with brain damage

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
 4 days ago

Police in Manchester have released CCTV footage showing an attack which left a Sikh priest with life-changing injuries.

After the assault on Tib Street on 23 June, the 62-year-old remains in hospital with “catastrophic permanent life-changing brain damage,” the family said in a statement.

This video shows the moment the man was left unconscious on the street, covered in blood, as the attacker walks away from the scene.

The victim’s family of the have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sikh#Cctv#Police#Brain Damage#Violent Crime
