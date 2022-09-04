ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive in UK ‘on commercial flight’

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly returned to the UK for the first time since the Queen ’s platinum jubilee celebrations in June.

Instead of using their private jet, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opted to make the journey on a commercial airline, Hello! has claimed .

The couple are set to visit several charities in the UK during their stay and will also travel to Germany for the Invictus Games 2023 One Year to Go event in Dusseldorf.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed their trip in August and said at the time: “Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September.”

However, it is not thought that they will visit the Queen, who is currently in Balmoral, nor see any of the other members of the royal family, including the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge.

While it is not confirmed, Harry and Meghan are thought to be staying at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor – a short 15-minute walk from Adelaide Cottage, where Prince William and Kate Middleton recently moved to .

During their last trip to the UK, they attended the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral as part of the platinum jubilee celebrations.

The event marked their first joint official appearance with other members of the royal family since the couple stepped down in early 2020 and moved to the US.

Harry and Meghan’s trip comes days after the Duchess gave an interview to The Cut , in which she reflected on her and Harry’s fraught relationship with the British tabloid press and the royal family.

In the cover story, she said that Harry felt he had “lost” his father in the process of stepping down as a senior member of the royal family.

She lamented that the relationship between Harry and Charles “doesn’t have to be the same” as her and her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

However, when asked if there was “room” for forgiveness between her and the royal family, Meghan said: “I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy not to forgive.

“But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I’ve really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything.

“I have a lot to say until I don’t. Do you like that? Sometimes, as they say, the silent part is still part of the song.”

Harry and Meghan rocked the royal family after they gave an explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey in 2020, which included claims that a member of the royal household had voiced concerns about what the colour of their son Archie’s skin would be while she was still pregnant.

Meghan also said she had felt suicidal while she was a working member of the royal family , but her pleas for help were ignored by palace staff.

On Sunday 4 September Harry and Meghan will travel to Manchester for the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit and are expected to meet with delegates who are “doing outstanding work on gender equality”.

They will travel to Germany on Tuesday 6 September to mark one year until the Invictus Games takes place in Dusseldorf, before returning to the UK for the WellChild Awards on Thursday 8 September.

Comments / 167

Gideon Bjorn
4d ago

Taking a page out of Catherine’s book, she and her two younger children recently used a commercial airline flight and even sat in the economy section.

Reply(67)
66
MyKidsMom94
3d ago

We all know why they suddenly flew commercial. They aren’t fooling anyone. If Meghan can’t stand the royal family as evidenced by her constant complaints about them then she needs to stop referring to herself as a duchess and go back to just Meghan Markle. No, of course she won’t because that title gives her the notoriety she never had before and makes her rich. Hypocrite.

Reply(4)
58
all4peace
4d ago

Poor poor UK….. deep breaths, heads held high, predators never really survive. Regardless of what they say , or what they do, the masses realize there is no true human worth for these two.

Reply
48
