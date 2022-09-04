ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Lib Dems propose legislation to freeze energy bills

By Ben Hatton
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=020exj_0hhlz4Ak00

The Liberal Democrats said they will propose legislation this week which would freeze energy bills by preventing the price cap rise due in October.

Party leader Sir Ed Davey accused the frontrunner in the Tory leadership election, Liz Truss , of “leaving people worried sick” by her “refusal to come clean on her plans” on how to support households with soaring energy bills.

The energy price cap is due to rise 80% in October, after the regulator, Ofgem , said the average household’s yearly bill can be raised from £1,971 to £3,549.

The Lib Dems said they would present a bill to Parliament this week that would prohibit Ofgem from increasing the cap above its current level.

The country is facing a social catastrophe the likes of which we’ve not seen in decades

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey

The bill, which the party said could be presented on Tuesday, would also call on the Government to provide funding to energy providers to cover the cost shortfall, which would be paid for in part through expanding and backdating the windfall tax on oil and gas producers, the party said.

And proposals would see small businesses helped with their costs by providing grants worth 80% of their expected energy bill increase.

The Lib Dems said the measure could be funded by cancelling proposed tax cuts for banks.

Presentation bills are introduced without debate in the House of Commons, and the Liberal Democrats are unlikely to be able to force a vote on it in the immediate future.

Labour is pushing for a six-month freeze on energy bills at the current £1,971 price cap, also funded in part by expanding the windfall tax on oil and gas profits.

Ms Truss, who is tipped to take over as prime minister on Tuesday if she wins the Conservative leadership election against her rival Rishi Sunak, was asked about the idea of freezing energy bills on BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme.

Ms Truss said: “I’m not going to go into details of what a putative announcement would be before, because I think it would be wrong to do that.”

The leadership hopeful said that if she wins and takes over as prime minister she will make an announcement “within one week” about how “we are going to deal with the issue of energy bills and of long-term supply”.

Ms Truss was pressed several times during the interview to say what kind of support she intends to provide if elected, but the Foreign Secretary would not be drawn.

“Before you have been elected as prime minister, you don’t have all the wherewithal to get the things done.

“So, this is why it will take a week to sort out the precise plans and make sure we are able to announce them,” she said.

But the Lib Dem leader said Ms Truss is refusing to “come clean” on her plans.

Sir Ed said: “The country is facing a social catastrophe the likes of which we’ve not seen in decades.

“Liz Truss’ refusal to come clean on her plans is leaving people worried sick about how they will afford to heat their homes this winter.

“Liberal Democrats have drafted a bill to freeze energy bills, which could be brought in on day one by the new prime minister.

“Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak must make it their first act to cancel this eye-watering energy price rise, to save millions of families from being plunged into poverty.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss briefed on Queen’s health while in Commons chamber

Liz Truss was on the front bench of the Commons after her first major policy intervention as Prime Minister when she received the concerning news about the Queen’s health.The initial indication that something was wrong came as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Nadhim Zahawi, came into the Chamber, sat down next to the Prime Minister and began urgently speaking to her while she was listening to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s response to her energy statement.Sir Keir, too, was passed a note by his deputy Angela Rayner, with Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle also handed a piece of paper...
HEALTH
The Independent

Liz Truss making Britons ‘foot the bill’ for energy plan, says Keir Starmer as new PM rules out windfall tax

Liz Truss has been accused of making ordinary Britons “foot the bill” for her plan to freeze energy bills, as she ruled out a windfall tax on the oil and gas companies.In a feisty first exchange at PMQs, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it was “extraordinary” that the new Tory prime minister was refusing to ask the fossil fuel giants to pay more during the energy crisis.“Her first act is to borrow more than is needed because she won’t touch oil and gas profits,” Sir Keir said. “Is she really telling us that she’s going to leave these...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Government must clarify how NI will benefit from energy plan – Stormont minister

The Government must provide clarity on how its energy support package will apply in Northern Ireland, a Stormont minister has said.Prime Minister Liz Truss tabled plans for an “energy price guarantee” on Thursday, with a pledge to cap average household bills at £2,500 for the next two years.Ms Truss said there would be a scheme for businesses and other non-domestic energy users, such as schools and hospitals, for six months.However, the Northern Ireland energy market is structured differently to the one that operates in the rest of the UK.The Government has acknowledged that a different approach will be required in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Every time Liz Truss ‘gave way’ to Tory MPs during energy crisis announcement

As Liz Truss made her highly anticipated announcement on how the UK government will tackle rising energy costs, we look back at how many times the prime minister “gave way” to her fellow Tory MPs.After saying she would “give way” to MPs a total of 11 times, Steve Brine remarked that it was “very kind” of her to “give way to so many sensible members.”The prime minister confirmed that energy bills will freeze at £2,500 a year, with the government footing the bill to cover the gap between the guaranteed rate and the market.Sign up for our newsletters.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Ed Davey
Person
Laura Kuenssberg
The Independent

‘We’ve stopped it once, we’ll stop it again’: Anti-fracking activists gear up for fight after Truss lifts ban

Anti-fracking campaigners across the country have vowed to take up the fight against drilling once more after Liz Truss reneged on a manifesto promise to keep the process banned.The new prime minister scrapped the commitment on Thursday as part of plans to boost the UK’s energy security amid spiralling bills and potential shortages.But those who previously led the fight against fracking - a process known to cause earth tremors - say they are ready, willing and determined to once more oppose the creation of what would be a new fossil fuel industry in the UK.“I spent seven or eight years...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘Right then, wrong now’: Kwasi Kwarteng criticised for U-turn on fracking

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has been criticised by Sir Keir Starmer after Liz Truss announced the lifting of the ban on fracking – just months after the former energy minister rubbished shale gas extraction.The Labour leader today told the new prime minister fracking will not boost the UK’s energy supply in the short term or improve energy security, adding that doubling down on fossil fuels is a "ludicrous" answer in light of the climate crisis.Speaking in the House of Commons, he quoted Kwarteng’s tweets from March where the chancellor heavily criticised fracking, saying “no amount” of shale gas from wells...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Simon Clarke says fracking should be done with ‘community consent’

Simon Clarke said that fracking should be done “in the most sensitive way possible” when speaking to Sky News ahead of Liz Truss’s confirmation that the ban on the practise will be lifted.The levelling-up secretary said while it was important to obtain “community consent,” meeting the country’s net zero commitment is “critical.”Ms Truss’s lifting of the ban could see the resumption of domestic shale gas fracking in as soon as six months.A cap of £2,500 pounds a year on energy bills was also announced in the House of Commons on Thursday, 8 September.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Philip Schofield reacts to complaints over This Morning’s tone-deaf game showQueen ‘under medical supervision’ at Balmoral with doctors concerned for healthEvery time Liz Truss ‘gave way’ to Tory MPs during energy crisis announcement
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy bills plan will rein in soaring inflation, but come at a ‘massive’ cost

The Prime Minister’s plan to freeze energy bills will rein in rampant rises in inflation and is set to cut the risk of a deep recession, but experts warn it will carry a “massive” cost to the nation’s finances.Ms Truss said the move to cap energy bills at £2,500 will slash around four to five percentage points off inflation, meaning it will peak at far lower levels than previously feared.Martin Beck, chief economic adviser to the EY ITEM Club, is forecasting that inflation will now peak at around 11% in October – still painfully high and the worst for more...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dems#Bills#Leadership Election#Democrats#Tory#Ofgem#Parliament#The House Of Commons
The Independent

‘Not out of the woods’: Liz Truss plan not enough to save poorest from fuel poverty this winter, say charities

Liz Truss’s energy price freeze will not be enough to save as many as 2.2m families from being forced into fuel poverty this winter, charities have warned.A £2,500 limit on average domestic energy bills for the next two years will still leave costs almost double last winter’s level, delivering a “knockout blow” to many households, said the anti-poverty Joseph Rowntree Foundation.There were calls for more targeted help for the most vulnerable, including those on very low incomes, the elderly and disabled people who need 24-hour power for medical equipment.Citizens Advice called for action to ensure that energy companies do not...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Backlash as Liz Truss removes ‘women’ from equalities job title and appoints man to role

Liz Truss’s government has been accused of “erasing women from the equalities agenda” after the word “women” was removed from the title of a ministerial role – and the job given to a man. Nadhim Zahawi, who served as chancellor between July and September, was appointed equalities minister on Tuesday as part of the new prime minister’s revamped cabinet.The role was previously titled “women and equalities minister”. The change has led some to suggest that the importance of women’s issues at the Government Equalities Office has been “downgraded”.Kate Osborne, a Labour MP who sits on the women and equalities...
U.K.
The Independent

Liz Truss caps energy bills until 2024

A typical household in Britain will pay no more than £2,500 a year for energy bills until October 2024 under a new government guarantee, prime minister Liz Truss has announced.Under the plan to deal with soaring household bills the existing energy price cap will be replaced with an “energy price guarantee” with the government subsidising suppliers to cover the gap with wholesale prices from 1 October.The policy will mean families will be spared the expected leap in average bills form £1,971 to £3,549, saving an average of around £1,000 this year. But savings could fall in the second year,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Liz Truss’s rejection of windfall tax ‘to saddle UK with debt for decades’

Sterling plunged to its lowest level against the dollar in 37 years as experts warned Liz Truss’s plan to ease the cost of living crisis without taxing energy firms could saddle Britons with debt for decades.Markets appeared to be rattled by the new prime minister’s decision to borrow to pay the £100bn-plus needed to keep lights and heating on this winter.Low-pay think tank the Resolution Foundation warned the eventual cost of the energy crisis could even outstrip the £137bn bailout of banks following the 2008 financial crash.The PM’s plan, which she will unveil in a statement to the Commons...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Independent

Liz Truss – live: Energy bills capped for two years amid claims plan is ‘phony freeze’

Liz Truss has been accused of bringing in a “phony freeze” on energy bills after announcing a £2,500 yearly price cap for the average household until October 2024.Setting out her plan to help deal with the energy crisis, the prime minister also promised support for businesses struggling with bills for six months, with targeted support for vulnerable firms beyond that.She announced the ban on fracking in England will end, meaning production of domestic shale gas could begin in as little as six months.Opposition parties have warned the plan to ease the cost-of-living crisis without taxing energy firms could saddle...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Boris Johnson registers £24k gift from Tory donor for wedding party

Boris Johnson has registered a near £24,000 donation covering aspects of his wedding party including flowers, a South African barbecue and an ice cream van.Records published on Thursday showed Lord Anthony and Lady Carole Bamford stumped up the cash to also cover marquee hire, portaloos, catering and waiting staff.Lord Bamford, a major Tory donor and the chairman of the construction equipment manufacturer JCB, hosted the party for the then prime minister and wife Carrie on July 30.The Johnsons were joined by family and friends at the 18th-century Daylesford House in the Cotswolds to celebrate after the coronavirus pandemic forced them...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Suella Braverman says stopping migrant boat crossings will be priority as home secretary

Suella Braverman has told civil servants that stopping migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats will be one of her key priorities as home secretary.She arrived in her post with the number of asylum seekers making the journey at record highs, over two years after Priti Patel vowed to make the route “unviable”.Ms Braverman did not give any details of how she would prevent crossings in a speech on Wednesday, following an aborted attempt to force dinghies back to France and the failure of claimed “deterrents” such as naval patrols and harsher immigration laws to have an effect.High Court...
POLITICS
The Independent

Insulation the ‘big omission’ in package to bring down energy costs

A lack of efforts to insulate millions of homes to keep them warm and cut bills is the “big omission” in the Government’s energy package, it has been warned.The measures announced by Liz Truss to tackle sky-high energy bills and ease the cost-of-living crisis focused on capping prices and boosting domestic energy supplies.That includes lifting the ban on fracking and new licences for North Sea oil and gas, as well as stating support for clean energy sources including nuclear, wind and solar.But the package set out no new efforts to help households save energy through increased insulation and other efficiency...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘Prayers of the nation’ with the Queen as UK leaders share ‘deep concern’

The “prayers of the nation” are with the Queen, the Archbishop of Canterbury has said, as the country’s leaders sent messages of support regarding the announcement that the monarch is under medical supervision.The UK’s leading political figures were quick to tweet about their “deep concern”. Liz Truss, who became the Prime Minister after an audience with the Queen at Balmoral on Tuesday, was on the front bench of the Commons when she received the news about the Queen’s health.Ms Truss tweeted: “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime” adding “my thoughts –...
U.K.
The Independent

Energy plan will ‘bring immediate relief’, but suppliers call for more action

The Government’s plans on energy bills will “bring immediate relief” to struggling families, the boss of the UK’s biggest energy supplier has said.Chris O’Shea, chief executive of British Gas owner Centrica, promised to continue donating 10% of profits to help vulnerable households.These households are still facing doubled energy bills despite the support announced on Thursday.Extraordinary circumstances call for us all to think differentlyChris O'Shea, Centrica“We know people are deeply worried about the increase in their energy bills this winter,” Mr O’Shea said.“Extraordinary circumstances call for us all to think differently and we know this bold customer support package from the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Long-serving Labour MP Nick Brown has whip suspended after complaint

Long-serving Labour MP Nick Brown has had the whip removed after a complaint was made against him.The member for Newcastle-upon-Tyne East, who has represented the constituency since 1983 and served as chief whip under every leader from Tony Blair onwards, has also been suspended from the party pending the outcome of an investigation into the claim.According to reports, Brown, 72, said he was “cooperating fully” with the investigation but had not been told what the complaint against him concerned.Labour last year adopted a new independent complaints process, set up after the party was criticised by the equalities watchdog over its handling...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

831K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy