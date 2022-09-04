Joe Lycett sarcastically praises Liz Truss for her ‘reassurance’ during Tory leadership campaign

Comedian Joe Lycett sarcastically praised Liz Truss for her "clarity" and "reassurance" as he appeared on the BBC's new politics show, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg .

Lycett, pretending to be "right-wing," said of Truss's Tory leadership campaign: "I loved it. I thought she was very clear. She gave great, clear answers. I know exactly what she's up to ... I think you're reassured. I'm reassured."

The next prime minister will be announced on Monday, 5 September.

