ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Joe Lycett sarcastically praises Liz Truss for her ‘reassurance’ during Tory leadership campaign

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14hwSN_0hhlyy2c00

Comedian Joe Lycett sarcastically praised Liz Truss for her "clarity" and "reassurance" as he appeared on the BBC's new politics show, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg .

Lycett, pretending to be "right-wing," said of Truss's Tory leadership campaign: "I loved it. I thought she was very clear. She gave great, clear answers. I know exactly what she's up to ... I think you're reassured. I'm reassured."

The next prime minister will be announced on Monday, 5 September.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss briefed on Queen’s health while in Commons chamber

Liz Truss was on the front bench of the Commons after her first major policy intervention as Prime Minister when she received the concerning news about the Queen’s health.The initial indication that something was wrong came as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Nadhim Zahawi, came into the Chamber, sat down next to the Prime Minister and began urgently speaking to her while she was listening to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s response to her energy statement.Sir Keir, too, was passed a note by his deputy Angela Rayner, with Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle also handed a piece of paper...
HEALTH
The Independent

Backlash as Liz Truss removes ‘women’ from equalities job title and appoints man to role

Liz Truss’s government has been accused of “erasing women from the equalities agenda” after the word “women” was removed from the title of a ministerial role – and the job given to a man. Nadhim Zahawi, who served as chancellor between July and September, was appointed equalities minister on Tuesday as part of the new prime minister’s revamped cabinet.The role was previously titled “women and equalities minister”. The change has led some to suggest that the importance of women’s issues at the Government Equalities Office has been “downgraded”.Kate Osborne, a Labour MP who sits on the women and equalities...
U.K.
The Independent

Every time Liz Truss ‘gave way’ to Tory MPs during energy crisis announcement

As Liz Truss made her highly anticipated announcement on how the UK government will tackle rising energy costs, we look back at how many times the prime minister “gave way” to her fellow Tory MPs.After saying she would “give way” to MPs a total of 11 times, Steve Brine remarked that it was “very kind” of her to “give way to so many sensible members.”The prime minister confirmed that energy bills will freeze at £2,500 a year, with the government footing the bill to cover the gap between the guaranteed rate and the market.Sign up for our newsletters.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Liz Truss campaign’s biggest donation came from wife of former BP executive

The single biggest donation to Liz Truss’s successful campaign for the Conservative leadership came from the wife of a former BP executive.It emerged that Fitriani Hay, the wife of James Hay, donated 100,000 to Ms Truss’s campaign as the new prime minister set out her plan to help families struggling with their energy bills.Ms Truss said she would cap annual household bills at £2,500, paid for by additional government borrowing, rejecting Labour leader Keir Starmer’s call to extend the windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas giants.James Hay joined BP as an engineer in the 1970s and...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Laura Kuenssberg
Person
Joe Lycett
The Independent

Meghan Markle criticises people for saying she was ‘lucky’ that Prince Harry ‘chose’ her

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed how she felt about people telling her she was “so lucky” the Duke of Sussex “chose her” when the pair announced their engagement in 2017.Speaking on the third episode of her podcast, Archetypes, with this week’s guest Mindy Kaling, Meghan Markle retorted: “Well I chose him too”.Markle was responding to a discussion led by Kaling in which she revealed that, when she was younger, she would value her worth on whether a man was interested in her.Meghan said: “My own experience of that, when I started dating my husband and we became engaged,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen news – live: Royal family rushes to be by monarch’s side amid health fears

Members of the royal family are rushing to be by the Queen’s side at Balmoral Castle after doctors became concerned for her health.The Queen’s four children are all either travelling to or have already arrived at the royal residence in the Scottish Highlands, while other members of the family, including the Duke of Cambridge, are also on their way.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were already visiting the UK from their home in US, have cancelled their plans to attend the WellChild Awards ceremony in London on Thursday evening to travel to see the Queen.The monarch, 96, pulled...
TRAVEL
The Independent

‘Sexist’ CNN host Don Lemon under fire for asking female guest if she had ‘mommy brain’

CNN host Don Lemon is currently under fire for asking his guest, political commentator S.E. Cupp, if she was suffering from “mommy brain”.At a CNN panel on Tuesday, shared via Mediaite, Cupp and her colleagues discussed the Republican Party and the FBI warranted search of former US President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago.When the 43-year-old television host said that the “numbers” of Republicans, “don’t add up,” Lemon asked her what she meant by that. In response, she said: “The ideas  are not popular among Republicans. Thirteen percent of Republicans want a total ban on abortion. Seventy percent of Republicans want...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Tory
The Independent

Queen under medical supervision as Prince Charles travels to Balmoral

The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace said.“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” a Palace spokesperson said.The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral, while the Duke of Cambridge, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne are all on their way to the monarch’s Scottish home. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who had been due to attend a charity event in London...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Liz Truss making Britons ‘foot the bill’ for energy plan, says Keir Starmer as new PM rules out windfall tax

Liz Truss has been accused of making ordinary Britons “foot the bill” for her plan to freeze energy bills, as she ruled out a windfall tax on the oil and gas companies.In a feisty first exchange at PMQs, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it was “extraordinary” that the new Tory prime minister was refusing to ask the fossil fuel giants to pay more during the energy crisis.“Her first act is to borrow more than is needed because she won’t touch oil and gas profits,” Sir Keir said. “Is she really telling us that she’s going to leave these...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle head to Balmoral amid Queen health fears

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are headed to Balmoral to see the Queen after doctors said they were concerned for her health. The couple were due to attend the WellChild Awards ceremony in London on Thursday evening, but have changed their plans to travel to see the Queen.“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be travelling to Scotland”, a spokesperson for the couple said.Prince Charles, heir to the throne, is now with the Queen at Balmoral after she was placed under medical supervision. Her doctors “are concerned for Her Majesty’s health”, a spokesperson for the palace said.Speaker Sir Lindsay...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth: BBC One interrupts Bargain Hunt to announce update on monarch’s health

BBC One interrupted its regular programming to provide an update on Queen Elizabeth II’s health after doctors expressed “concern” on Thursday, 8 September. Buckingham Palace said the 96-year-old monarch has been placed under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, but was “comfortable.”The announcement comes after Her Majesty cancelled her virtual Privy Council meeting on Wednesday, as she was told to rest after her “full day” meeting with Boris Johnson and Liz Truss on Tuesday. News crews cut from an episode of Bargain Hunt to share the information with viewers.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesMeghan Markle and Prince Harry head to Balmoral amid fears for monarch’s healthWhat happens when the Queen dies?
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

‘Prayers of the nation’ with the Queen as UK leaders share ‘deep concern’

The “prayers of the nation” are with the Queen, the Archbishop of Canterbury has said, as the country’s leaders sent messages of support regarding the announcement that the monarch is under medical supervision.The UK’s leading political figures were quick to tweet about their “deep concern”. Liz Truss, who became the Prime Minister after an audience with the Queen at Balmoral on Tuesday, was on the front bench of the Commons when she received the news about the Queen’s health.Ms Truss tweeted: “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime” adding “my thoughts –...
U.K.
The Independent

Operation London Bridge: Secret Buckingham Palace plan for Queen's death revealed

Despite the fact the Queen is currently alive and well, a meticulous plan has already been laid out for her death.A code word has already been decided upon to deliver the news of her passing to the highest tiers of government.While the death of George VI was signalled by the words “Hyde Park Corner” - to stop switchboard operators at Buckingham Palace learning the news - the equivalent word for Queen Elizabeth II is “London Bridge is down”.According to The Guardian, the Prime Minister at the time will be woken, if not already awake, and informed by civil servants that...
POLITICS
The Independent

BBC One suspends regular programming amid concerns for the Queen’s health

BBC One has suspended its regular programming schedule following the announcement that the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral.The broadcaster is currently airing a BBC News Special with the next planned programme being the BBC News at Six.Presenter Huw Edwards is dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and black tie, in line with the BBC’s dress code for when a member of the royal family dies as a mark of respect.BBC One interrupted Bargain Hunt at 12.39 to deliver the statement from Buckingham Palace which said royal doctors were concerned for health.The statement said the head of state...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Queen: Celebrities send well-wishes after Buckingham Palace says monarch is ‘under medical supervision’

Celebrites are sending well-wishes to the Queen amid escalating concerns surrounding her health.Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday (8 September) that the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral.It was then revealed that family members, including Princes Charles, William and Harry, had cancelled engagements to be with her.“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen‘s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” a Palace spokesperson said, adding: “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”In response to the news, which comes three months after the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations. figures from the world of...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Operation Unicorn: What happens if the Queen dies in Scotland?

The Royal family has rushed to see the Queen who is under medical supervision after doctors expressed concern for her health.Her Majesty, 96, is staying in Balmoral, Scotland, where she greeted the new prime minister, Liz Truss, on Tuesday. However, her health has deteriorated since then, with a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirming: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen‘s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral, while the Duke of Cambridge, Prince...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

BBC presenters wear black as news of Queen’s health emerges

Presenters on BBC News wore black clothing as news broke that Queen Elizabeth II was under medical supervision.Buckingham Palace made a statement on Thursday (8 September) that doctors were “concerned” about the 96-year-old monarch’s health, but that she was “comfortable.”This clip shows a newscaster, and an ASL interpreter, delivering updates in black.Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral Castle in Scotland, with Prince William also reportedly making his way there.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesMeghan Markle and Prince Harry head to Balmoral amid fears for monarch’s healthWhat happens when the Queen dies?
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Simon Clarke says fracking should be done with ‘community consent’

Simon Clarke said that fracking should be done “in the most sensitive way possible” when speaking to Sky News ahead of Liz Truss’s confirmation that the ban on the practise will be lifted.The levelling-up secretary said while it was important to obtain “community consent,” meeting the country’s net zero commitment is “critical.”Ms Truss’s lifting of the ban could see the resumption of domestic shale gas fracking in as soon as six months.A cap of £2,500 pounds a year on energy bills was also announced in the House of Commons on Thursday, 8 September.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Philip Schofield reacts to complaints over This Morning’s tone-deaf game showQueen ‘under medical supervision’ at Balmoral with doctors concerned for healthEvery time Liz Truss ‘gave way’ to Tory MPs during energy crisis announcement
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Moment MPs receive notes on Queen’s health inside Commons chamber

Notes communicating concern for the health of Queen Elizabeth II were passed among MPs during a House of Commons session on Thursday, 8 September.This footage captures some of the exchanges as members passed the messages to each other, in a session which also saw Liz Truss announce her energy costs plan.Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that Her Majesty had been placed under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle, where she was “comfortable.”Liz Truss tweeted: “My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesMeghan Markle and Prince Harry head to Balmoral amid fears for monarch’s healthWhat happens when the Queen dies?
HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

831K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy