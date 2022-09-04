Read full article on original website
East Juniata downs SV volleyball
LOGANTON, PA – The Sugar Valley Phoenix volleyball team dropped their home opener Tuesday evening to East Juniata by a score of 3 sets to 0. The team will be back in action Thursday as they travel to Williamson starting at 5:30 p.m. SV’s next home game will be Thursday, Sept. 15 against Loyalsock.
Central Mountain Boys Varsity Cross Country finishes 2nd place at Tri-Meet @ Lock Haven University – Danville Area, Loyalsock Township
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP, PA – The Central Mountain Wildcats took on Danville and Loyalsock Township on Tuesday evening at Lock Haven University. The Wildcats were 1-1 on the day, defeating Loyalsock, but falling to a tough Danville team. The Wildcats are 3-2 on the season and will have a week...
Nittany Lions host Bobcats Saturday
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA – Penn State hosts Ohio in Beaver Stadium on Saturday for its home opener. Kickoff is set for noon on ABC. RETURN OF THE MAC: The Nittany Lions will open non-conference play with the Bobcats, the sixth matchup between the schools. Penn State is very familiar with Mid-American Conference teams, having played a MAC team in 19 of the last 20 seasons with the only exception being a Big Ten-only schedule in 2020. Penn State is 28-3 all-time against current members of the MAC and hosts Central Michigan on September 24.
CM golfers edged by Seals
HUMMELS WHARF, PA – The Central Mountain golf team traveled to Susquehanna Valley Country Club for a Heartland Conference matchup with Selinsgrove on Tuesday and was edged by the Seals by a score of 165 to 168. Scores below:. Gardner Fravel – 41 Peyton Newlen – 41.
Megabus, Fullington partner, new bus route includes Lock Haven
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Megabus.com recently announced expanded bus service to central Pennsylvania and the new routes include Lock Haven. Per the online schedule, an east-bound bus out of State College stops in Lock Haven every morning at 10:40 a.m. and arrives in Williamsport at 11:15 a.m., the cost $11.25. for the Lock Haven-Williamsport link. That same bus continues on to Wilkes-Barre. It then returns to Lock Haven each afternoon, the stop at 3:55 p.m. and finishes its run in State College at 4:44 p.m. The cost from Lock Haven to State College is $18.50.
Penn State’s Porter selected Bednarik Award National Player of the Week
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA – Penn State redshirt junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was tabbed National Player of the Week by the Bednarik Award on Tuesday. Porter led the Nittany Lions with eight tackles and six pass breakups in Penn State’s 35-31 win at Purdue. Porter is a member...
Local scuba-diver finds a piece of railroad history in Loyalsock Creek
When a fallen steam locomotive was pulled from the waters of Loyalsock Creek in 1906, photos of the wreck showed the engine missing its smokestack; but no one ever noticed this. Not until John Smithkors found that smokestack lying in the creek more than 100 years later. It was July 2013, and Smithkors had decided to scuba-dive at the spot of the wreck, just east of the Route 87 bridge...
Pa. woman who rammed minivan into Little League museum headed to trial
WILLIAMSPORT – The woman charged with ramming her minivan into the World of Little League Museum in July is headed to court and will remain in jail without bail. Those were the decisions of Lycoming County District Judge Gary Whiteman on Tuesday following a nearly two-hour preliminary hearing for Theresa Robinson Salazar, 57, of Williamsport.
'Incident' reported at South Williamsport Elementary School
Updtate 1:44 p.m. -- Voicemail message from South Williamsport School District: "Effective immediately the threat to Central Elementary School is ovre and the individual is in custody. The lockdown of all district buildings has been lifted. Your children are safe and we follow normal dismissal procedures. If you were planning on picking up your child early, you will be required to show proper identification to have your child released to you. We thank you for your patience." Update 1:14 p.m. -- PSP reportedly has a...
Heavy traffic on Route 11 in Columbia County
Berwick, Pa. — Traffic in the area of Route 11 southbound in Berwick, Columbia County, may be heavier than usual due to a tractor trailer crash that closed both lanes of Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 255 in Luzerne County, according to PennDOT. Traffic was being detoured from Interstate 80 westbound at Exit 250 (Route 93) to Route 11. There may be traffic backlog in this area and should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution. Check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
WOLF
Soap suds flood Main Street in Bloomsburg following fountain prank
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — Suds flooded sidewalks and Route 11 in Bloomsburg Saturday night after officials say one or more people dumped soap into the Market Square Fountain. According to Bloomsburg Chief of Police Scott Price, police received a call just after 10:30 PM for a report that...
167th Bloomsburg Fair around the corner
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The 167th Bloomsburg Fair is set to kick off in just a few weeks. Fair organizers held their media luncheon at the fairgrounds on Wednesday. "Saturday, vendors start to set up," said Randy Karschner, the fair president. "This little city will come together, and we meet twice a month year-round to put this together, and it is neat to see it come together."
Man wanted after Jersey Shore bank robbery
JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — Police say a man walked into Jersey Shore State Bank along South Main Street in Jersey Shore just before 3:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The crook handed over a note to the bank teller and said quote, "remember your training." The man took the cash, stuffed...
Pizzeria in Williamsport feeds nursing home residents, staff
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A restaurant in Williamsport shut its business on Tuesday to feed nearly 100 residents and staff at a nursing home, and it was all for free. The kitchen at Leo's Pizzeria in Williamsport was busy on Tuesday. Owner Mark Mangiardi prepared pizzas for residents and staff at Hillside Senior Living in Loyalsock Township.
More info released on JSSB Tuesday robbery
JERSEY SHORE, PA – The Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department posted word on social media Wednesday, requesting public assistance on a Tuesday afternoon robbery at the Jersey Shore State Bank on Main Street in Jersey Shore. Police provided their updated account of the robbery: At approximately 2:53 p.m., an...
Union County contractor allegedly rips off couple for $3,000
Lewisburg, Pa. — A Union County contractor is accused of taking a $3,000 deposit from a couple and failing to start the home improvements. Francisco C. Avila, 31, owner of Avila's Home Improvement in Lewisburg, gave the couple a quote earlier this year and stated a $3,000 down payment would be required to start the work. The couple gave Avila the payment via check which he cashed on March 3. However, Avila did not come back to start the home improvement work, according to Patrolman...
Suspect arrested in Dauphin County in JSSB robbery
JERSEY Shore, PA – A little more than a day after a heist at the Jersey Shore State Bank on Main Street in Jersey Shore, authorities announced an arrest in the robbery. Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Chief Nathan DeRemer posted word on the arrest of a 59-old-man in Dauphin County:
Seven charges bound over for woman accused of driving vehicle into Little League headquarters
Williamsport, Pa. — Seven of eight charges were bound over for trial during a preliminary hearing for a woman accused of attempted murder after she intentionally crashed a vehicle into the Little League Museum in South Williamsport in July. Theresa Salazar, 57, of Williamsport appeared in court Tuesday morning in front of Judge Gary Whiteman at the Lycoming County Courthouse. According to Whiteman, witness testimony provided during Tuesday’s hearing did...
Lock Haven couple charged with terroristic threats in Dunnstable Township incident
DUNNSTABLE TOWNSHIP, PA – State police have charged two Lock Haven residents with terroristic threats following a Thursday morning incident at a residence on German Road in Dunnstable Township. Police said a 19-year-old female at that residence contacted them and said two individuals with firearms entered her home. Police...
Driver in Little League Museum crash faces attempted homicide charge
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a woman with attempted homicide and say she is accused of crashing into the World of Little League Museum after an ongoing dispute with Little League Baseball officials. According to the South Williamsport Police Department, on July 3, officers were dispatched to the World of Little League […]
