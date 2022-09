As MoreThanTheCurve.com recently reported, the Borough of Conshohocken is working towards establishing two pocket parks along Fayette Street in the upper avenues. One would be located on the property of Fritz Lodge at East 8th Avenue and Fayette Street and the second between Santander Bank and Conshohocken United Methodist Church along the western 600 block of Fayette Street (on property owned by Julian Miraglia). On the borough council agenda for the September 7th meeting, under legal matters, is a planned discussion on the license agreements for these two pocket parks.

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO