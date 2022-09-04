ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

John Chandler
3d ago

Takes 500,000 gallons of water to process 1 ton of lithium. A Tesla battery takes 22 pounds of lithium to make one battery.So 1 ton can make 90 Tesla car batteries. Each car is responsible for polluting 5,555 gallons of water. Hope the government gives us good water filters. Humans have found a quicker way to destroy the planet. Yea

Blake Woods
3d ago

If you’re in California you can’t charge them because the idiots try to go too fast on green energy the grid won’t handle they need to replant those millions of acres of forest that burned it would help more than the evs

Rat rod Nation
4d ago

430 mpg is getting closer to what is needed. In rural states, we need the longer range because we don’t have the infrastructure to charge ev’s.

SlashGear

Here's How Long A Tesla Model Y Battery Will Actually Last

Tesla has made quite a mark on the electric vehicle industry since the sale of its first all-electric vehicle in 2008. The automaker has come a long way since the introduction of its Roadster that year, and as of the second quarter of 2022, Tesla accounted for more than 66% of EV registrations in the U.S., according to data compiled by Experian. This is quite a feat, considering the competition stemming from manufacturers that have a long standing in the automotive world like BMW, Volvo, and Audi, all of which have notable electric models in production. Adding to this accomplishment is the idea that many U.S. consumers aren't ready to leap to an all-electric vehicle, preferring to stay with more moderately-priced hybrids instead.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car

The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
CARS
Washington Examiner

There's only one customer for electric vehicles

On the way out to my property in rural Ohio last week, I saw the rarest of things: an actual child-operated lemonade stand. They long ago disappeared from cities and most suburbs — most of us no longer live in a society where we will willingly accept a homemade drink from a stranger. I am ashamed to admit that I had my own querulous, City Mouse concerns about stopping — but I did, I talked to the children, I bought a drink, and perhaps I played a tiny role in creating the next generation of entrepreneurs.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down

GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
SlashGear

The Electric Car Charging Problem Is Worse Than You Realized

Electric vehicles are becoming more and more mainstream every day. The success of Tesla has made Elon Musk the world's richest man while rival EV companies like Lucid have the backing of the Saudi Arabian royal family. Traditional car companies are shifting their focus to electric cars too. Ford is offering electric versions of some of its most popular vehicles — even gas-guzzling muscle cars like the iconic Mustang and workhorses like the F-150 have electric alternatives. And then there's Dodge which is retiring its two muscle car lines, the Charger and Challenger, in 2024. Dodge's gas-powered muscle is set to be replaced by at least one EV — they've gone so far as to unveil a concept car which was met with a mixed response.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark?

Dodge loves interesting monikers, from the wild and crazy supercharged Hellcat powerplant to the Apache 6.4L engine. However, not all of Dodge’s engines are massive and powerful; little cars like the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 demanded a smaller powerplant. Enter the Tigershark, the Dodge and Chrysler antithesis of the fire-breathing Hellcat.  What is a … The post What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
Business Insider

Elon Musk scolds Tesla driver for pointing out a flaw in the $199-a-month Full Self-Driving subscription after repeatedly calling for 'negative feedback'

Elon Musk scolded a Tesla driver for criticizing its Full Self-Driving software on Twitter. The driver shared videos showing his car struggling to turn right and change lanes. Musk has promoted constructive criticism, telling people to "especially seek negative feedback." Elon Musk chastised a Tesla driver for pointing out an...
CARS
hypebeast.com

The Tesla Semi Truck Is Finally Arriving This Year

Following multiple delays since its original announcement back in 2017, ‘s Semi Truck is finally about to be released. According to the automaker’s CEO Elon Musk, the company is now looking to produce and begin delivering the Semi Trucks before the end of the year, equipping the fleet with a 500-mile range. On top of that, Musk also claims that the long-awaited Cybertruck will finally be available to customers in 2023, although he hasn’t indicated any specific window of release within the year.
ECONOMY
The US Sun

How long does it take to charge an electric car?

GOVERNMENTS aim to have to all cars on roads be electric by 2030, in aim to reduce carbon emissions. The automotive industry is pushing the electric car movement as much as possible with Volkswagen showcasing electric cars around London during the Euros 2020 and with the FIA's eighth-season running motorsport competition, Formula E.
CARS
Fortune

‘Civilization will crumble’ if the world doesn’t continue using oil and gas, Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of electric car giant Tesla, says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 (ONS) meeting in Stavanger, Norway on August 29, 2022. Mankind must rely on oil and gas “in the short term” or “civilization will crumble,” Elon Musk told reporters Monday at an energy conference in Norway—a striking statement from the co-founder and CEO of top electric car maker Tesla.
TRAFFIC
CarBuzz.com

Batteries Made From Seafood Waste Are As Good As Lithium

If you've been eyeing a Hyundai Ioniq 5 or something similar but have found that EVs are still too expensive, you're not alone. Very few new vehicles currently qualify for America's revised tax credit scheme, and as the price of lithium continues to soar, the average new car price is unlikely to fall much.
ENVIRONMENT
TheStreet

Ford Dealt a Huge Blow

The announcement no doubt resonated strongly on all floors at Ford's (F) headquarters in Dearborn, Mich. This unexpected news has certainly taken CEO Jim Farley and his team by surprise as they work to close the gap created by Tesla (TSLA) in the highly competitive and lucrative electric vehicle market.
DEARBORN, MI
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

