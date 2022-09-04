Takes 500,000 gallons of water to process 1 ton of lithium. A Tesla battery takes 22 pounds of lithium to make one battery.So 1 ton can make 90 Tesla car batteries. Each car is responsible for polluting 5,555 gallons of water. Hope the government gives us good water filters. Humans have found a quicker way to destroy the planet. Yea
If you’re in California you can’t charge them because the idiots try to go too fast on green energy the grid won’t handle they need to replant those millions of acres of forest that burned it would help more than the evs
430 mpg is getting closer to what is needed. In rural states, we need the longer range because we don’t have the infrastructure to charge ev’s.
Related
Here's How Long A Tesla Model Y Battery Will Actually Last
The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
There's only one customer for electric vehicles
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down
The Electric Car Charging Problem Is Worse Than You Realized
What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark?
This new sand battery may just change the energy game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elon Musk scolds Tesla driver for pointing out a flaw in the $199-a-month Full Self-Driving subscription after repeatedly calling for 'negative feedback'
Elon Musk Says the World Must Do Three Things to Avoid Disaster
The Gas Monkey Garage Guy Is Offloading His Car Collection
Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying for These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships
Toyota says there’s no EV demand – maybe try selling one the wheels stay on?
The Tesla Semi Truck Is Finally Arriving This Year
How long does it take to charge an electric car?
‘Civilization will crumble’ if the world doesn’t continue using oil and gas, Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of electric car giant Tesla, says
Drivers urged to try key air conditioner hack to cut down on fuel
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV costs $105,550, offers up to 305 miles of range
Batteries Made From Seafood Waste Are As Good As Lithium
Ford Dealt a Huge Blow
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 35