Aaron Judge went 1-for-5 with five walks (three intentional), a solo home run, and a stolen base across both games of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Twins. Judge got the Yankees on the board in Game 1 with his Major League-leading 55th home run. It was the second time in his career that he had homered in four straight games (2020, 5 straight) and he is now on pace for 65 home runs. Judge is now just six home runs from tying Roger Maris (who was only at 53 HR through 137 games) with 25 games remaining. Judge also stole his 16th base of the season in Game 2 after never having stolen more than nine in a year before. Judge is slashing .301/.307/.683 with 55 home runs, 118 RBI (leads MLB), 110 runs scored (leads MLB), 85 walks, and 16 stolen bases in 574 plate appearances this season.

MLB ・ 20 HOURS AGO