SkySports
AlphaTauri call out 'hateful behaviour' directed at Red Bull strategist for Yuki Tsunda's DNF at Dutch GP
Tsunoda, who drives for Red Bull's sister team AlphaTauri, reported tyre issues and appeared set to retire from the race but was sent back out by his team before eventually stopping again after just four corners. The Virtual Safety Car was then called and gave Max Verstappen an effective free...
SkySports
Daniel Ricciardo: McLaren driver not 'too proud' to take reserve role to stay in F1 in 2023
Ricciardo's stock has taken a big hit over the last 18 months with McLaren, with the charismatic Australian having gone from being heralded as one of the sport's greatest drivers to having his contract terminated by his current team in favour of a young rookie, Alpine youngster Oscar Piastri. Wolff...
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes driver set to start Italian GP at back of the grid after Mercedes engine penalty
Mercedes are fitting a fourth engine - one more than is permitted in F1's rules - into Hamilton's car as a result of the damage his last engine suffered in his race-ending crash with Fernando Alonso at the Belgian GP. There was a 45G impact in that collision and Mercedes...
SkySports
Alpine considering 14 drivers for 'best seat in F1' but Pierre Gasly hailed as 'perfect choice' in 2023
The French team have an unexpected opening for 2023 after Fernando Alonso signed for Aston Martin, while they then lost a contract battle to McLaren for the services of the previously-announced Oscar Piastri. Gasly is the overwhelming favourite to land the seat, and Alpine have been in discussions with Red...
SkySports
Italian GP: Ferrari reveal special yellow look for home race as team celebrate 75th anniversary
The team have a special one-off livery - with touches of yellow on the car notable on the front and rear wings and the engine cover - while drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will compete in yellow race suits at Monza. It is not the first time Ferrari have...
SkySports
Italian GP: Ferrari hope for Monza boost as they head home with new look, but under increased scrutiny
The Scuderia, though, are now heading home to Monza amid increased pressure and scrutiny - with their championship bid having seemingly dissipated into a battle for second with Mercedes, and their off-track operations even more concerning amid strategy blunder after blunder. Ferrari need a boost at the Italian GP, where...
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton desperate to fight Max Verstappen as he remains confident of Mercedes win
Hamilton came arguably the closest he has to victory this year at last weekend's Dutch GP before a combination of strategy risks and safety cars saw him drop to fourth and Verstappen ultimately take the victory. After a 2021 season centred on fighting the Red Bull team, Hamilton is desperate...
SkySports
Red Bull: Christian Horner says deal with Porsche only on F1 team's terms and vows to retain 'DNA'
Red Bull and Porsche have long been touted to partner up for 2026 to tie in with the new engine regulations - with sister Volkswagen brand Audi already confirmed to be joining F1 - and the German manufacturing giant were expected to assist with the new Red Bull Powertrains project.
SkySports
Minzaal retired: Owen Burrows' Sprint Cup hero Minzaal sustained season-ending injury in Haydock victory
Saturday's hugely impressive Haydock Sprint Cup winner Minzaal has been retired due to injury. The Owen Burrows-trained four-year-old sustained a slab fracture when landing the first Group One of his career on quick ground. Whether he would have stayed in training next season had still to be decided, but connections...
SkySports
England vs South Africa: Rain delays start of series-deciding third Test
The start of play had already been pushed back by 30 minutes due to overnight rain and roughly 10 minutes before the rescheduled start time, the heavens opened again. Prior to that, England won the toss and Ben Stokes chose to stick to the tactic that has served his side so well this summer and bowl first.
SkySports
Graham Potter arrives at Chelsea to become new head coach following Thomas Tuchel's sacking
Graham Potter has arrived at Chelsea's training ground to replace Thomas Tuchel as their next head coach. Sky Sports News has been told Potter is expected to sign a five-year contract. Tuchel was sacked on Wednesday in the wake of Chelsea's 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League...
SkySports
Jamie Carragher: Are Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool reaching the end of a cycle? Reds defended like kids against Napoli
Jamie Carragher has admitted he is worried about Liverpool's future under Jurgen Klopp, describing their performance in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Napoli as "embarrassing" and accusing them of defending like "kids". Klopp's side conceded three goals in a dismal first half and another straight after the break at the Diego...
SkySports
Italian Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and the race on Sky Sports as Ferrari head home
Verstappen extended his lead over Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at the Dutch GP, continuing his impeccable form with his 10th victory in 15 races this season. Verstappen's win at Zandvoort catapulted him 109 points ahead of Leclerc in second place, and it is clear he is a driver who is full of confidence, not just in himself but in his car too.
SkySports
Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel with Brighton manager Graham Potter in talks over Stamford Bridge role
Chelsea have sacked head coach Thomas Tuchel six matches into the Premier League season, with Brighton boss Graham Potter edging closer to replacing the German. Chelsea owner Todd Boehly met Potter in central London on Wednesday afternoon for what were described as "positive talks" about the Brighton manager's future role at Stamford Bridge and the club's plans to develop the whole football operation.
SkySports
St Leger: Hot favourite New London faces eight including Eldar Eldarov in Doncaster Classic on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing
Hot favourite New London heads a field of nine for Saturday's Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster, live on Sky Sports Racing. The Dubawi colt has won four of his five career outings with his sole defeat coming in the Chester Vase on testing ground. With the St Leger winner Masked...
SkySports
Manchester United set to open Marcus Rashford talks - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers... Manchester United are ready to open talks with Marcus Rashford over a new contract after his sparkling start to the new season. Crystal Palace have offered Wilfried Zaha a new contract - with their star man in the final...
SkySports
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's Jordan Henderson out until after September international break
Jordan Henderson will not return for Liverpool until after the September international break due to a hamstring injury, but Thiago Alcantara is back for the Reds ahead of their Champions League clash at Napoli on Wednesday. Reds captain Henderson picked up the setback in Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Newcastle last...
SkySports
Mohamed Salah: Why Liverpool forward is misfiring in front of goal this season
Having got his wish to be recognised as one of world football's best-paid players, Mohamed Salah was expected to hit the ground running for Liverpool this season - but like the team itself, something has just not clicked so far for the Egyptian. Salah's long-running contract standoff with Liverpool owners...
SkySports
Man City striker Erling Haaland tops Power Rankings table | Ivan Toney, Marcus Rashford & Harry Kane in pursuit
Who is red-hot in the Premier League right now? Sky Sports ranks every player over the last five matchdays... Manchester City striker Erling Haaland reached double digits in only his sixth league start this season during a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa to secure his place at the summit of the form chart this week.
SkySports
Chelsea Women: How nutritionist Matt Jones is helping to fuel the Blues' WSL title defence
When Matt Jones tore his cruciate ligament twice before the age of 20, any hopes of a career as an elite sportsman went out the window. Luckily for him, the silver lining was right before his eyes. The industry was not cut off to him forever. "During the second period...
