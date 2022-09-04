Verstappen extended his lead over Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at the Dutch GP, continuing his impeccable form with his 10th victory in 15 races this season. Verstappen's win at Zandvoort catapulted him 109 points ahead of Leclerc in second place, and it is clear he is a driver who is full of confidence, not just in himself but in his car too.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO