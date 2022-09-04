Read full article on original website
Popular bakery chain set to open new drive-thru location in New York later this monthKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
New Jersey restaurant breaks record for most burgers sold in a day after 20,000 show up for grand openingKristen WaltersRutherford, NJ
New York Sends a Delegation to Texas BorderTom HandyNew York City, NY
Masks No Longer Required on Public Transit in New York CityNYC x BKNew York City, NY
A New York City guide to the places where a face mask is still requiredKath LeeNew York City, NY
Scarlet Nation
LBs Powell, Jennings must build on solid start to season
Linebacker depth -- or the lack thereof -- was one of the main talking points of training camp and leading into week 1 of the 2022 Rutgers Football season. For the Scarlet Knights, because of injuries, it’s really Deion Jennings and Tyreem Powell and then everyone else. There is a drop off after those two.
National football post
Rutgers using quarterback-by-committee approach vs. Wagner
No starting quarterback last week for Rutgers? No problem. Rutgers will look to win a second consecutive game to open the season Saturday afternoon, when the Scarlet Knights are scheduled to host Wagner in Piscataway, N.J. The Scarlet Knights overcame their own quarterback uncertainty and a nine-point second half deficit...
Man fatally electrocuted by third rail at Penn Station
A man was killed on Sunday morning when he touched the electrified third rail at Penn Station, according to police. The man was at LIRR Track 21 around 4:52 a.m. when he was electrocuted, officials said.
I moved to NYC from Wisconsin 10 years ago. Here are 6 things that still surprise me about the city
A Midwestern Insider reporter reflects on her decade in New York City and what she still finds surprising about living there.
Winning Lottery Ticket For $693.5K Sold In Bergen County
A Jersey Cash 5 ticket good for $693,534 was sold in Bergen County. The ticket from the Sunday, Sept. 4, drawing was sold at Leonia News & Stationery, 338 Broad Ave., in Leonia. The winning numbers were: 12, 14, 29, 36 and 37 and the XTRA number was: 02. The...
Staten Island obituaries for Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Candace (Candy) Sussman, 72, a longtime Children’s Playhouse teacher and grandmother of nine, died Friday. She taught at the New Springville school for 27 years and worked as a property and office manager at a New Brighton business. “She was an empath who never failed to recognize and acknowledge people who touched her life,” said her family. “Whether the tellers in her local bank branch or the familiar servers in her local restaurants or any professional with whom she made contact, Candy made sure to let them know they were appreciated.”
Rainbow Fentanyl Is Coming To New York City
rainbow fentanyl(DEA.gov) The opioid crisis is not letting go of its grip on the country. New Jersey is one of many states in America struggling to control skyrocketing drug overdose deaths due to fentanyl. In case you didn't know, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 100 times stronger than standard heroin.
NY Lottery reviews claim on winning $1,000-a-day for life ticket
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Just under the wire, a claim has been made on a jackpot-winning lottery ticket that’s expiring on Sept. 9, lottery officials said Wednesday. Back in August, the lottery put out a reminder: come forward or lose your chance at getting the money. The Cash4Life ticket worth $1,000 per day for life […]
Bed, Bath & Beyond exec jumps from Tribeca apartment building as business struggles
The chief financial officer and executive vice president at Bed, Bath & Beyond fell to his death from the 18th story of a Tribeca apartment building on Friday.
Why cities are banning gas stoves
The fight to reduce emissions may be coming into your kitchen next.
Newark celebrates peace at anti-violence event co-hosted by Queen Latifah
Having lived in Newark all her life, Ayeshia Horton says she has lost far too many loved ones to violence. It is a pain like no other, Horton says, and one she hopes no one else will ever have to live through. “I have literally seen my family gunned down...
New York’s 6 Train Leads You to Abandoned and Untouched ‘Ghost Station’
Taking a train in New York City can be an efficient way to get from point A to point B but there is one car in particular that travels back in time to what many say is the haunted "Ghost Station" of lower Manhattan. Although the abandoned train stop underneath...
Classic MTA ticket machines to be replaced with modern system
The classic MTA subway ticket machines that have been in New York City stations since 1999 are set to be replaced.
NYC’s MetroCard Machines Will Soon Be No More
Though we learned last year that the NYC subway’s iconic MetroCards would be replaced by OMNY (the “tap-to-pay” system) by 2023, we didn’t think about what that would mean for the bulky, metal (and dare we say, beloved?) machines that have become such an integral part of New Yorkers’ commutes. New York Magazine recently paid homage to the machine, marking what will be our last year with them. The switch to new OMNY vending machines (which will provide cards for those who can’t pay with a smartphone or credit card with contactless pay) will begin early in 2023 — they confirmed with the manufacturers of the new machines — and is estimated to be completed by the end of the year. Which means by that by the end of next year, the MetroCard machines will be no more. In the not-so-distant future, the MetroCard Machine will be phased out and replaced with OMNY vending machines.
'24 Hours of Peace' hopes to keep Newark streets free of violence
There was a huge turnout of people hoping to take a break from violence for 24 hours. The 24 Hours of Peace event is meant to engage the community and encourage dialogue and conflict resolution. Starting at 6 p.m. they came together.
7 firefighters hurt while battling Jersey City blaze
Firefighters say they were told about the fire by someone who ran to their firehouse to alert them.
WPXI
Labor Day 2022 in photos
Labor Day 2022 NEW YORK, US - SEPTEMBER 5: People wearing costumes take part in the Labor Day Parade, also known as West Indian Carnival, an annual celebration held on American Labor Day (the first Monday in September) in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, New York, United States on September 5, 2022. The carnival attracts thousands of participants with colorful costumes accompanied with native music. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
New York housing agency to crack down on rent-regulated, 'Frankenstein' loophole
Residential buildings along 3rd Avenue in Manhattan. Two-and-a-half years after saying it would crack down on a landlord loophole, the Division of Housing and Community Renewal is seeking to limit the ability landlords have to combine rent regulated apartments and raise rents. [ more › ]
Brooklyn rabbi among 2 killed in wrong-way, head-on collision on NYS Thruway
State Police are investigating a wrong-way crash involving two vehicles that left two men dead, including a Brooklyn rabbi on the Thruway early Tuesday, authorities said.
Source: Active incident near Bayville elementary school closes schools in town
A source tells News 12 New Jersey that schools in Bayville are closed today.
