LBs Powell, Jennings must build on solid start to season

Linebacker depth -- or the lack thereof -- was one of the main talking points of training camp and leading into week 1 of the 2022 Rutgers Football season. For the Scarlet Knights, because of injuries, it’s really Deion Jennings and Tyreem Powell and then everyone else. There is a drop off after those two.
Rutgers using quarterback-by-committee approach vs. Wagner

No starting quarterback last week for Rutgers? No problem. Rutgers will look to win a second consecutive game to open the season Saturday afternoon, when the Scarlet Knights are scheduled to host Wagner in Piscataway, N.J. The Scarlet Knights overcame their own quarterback uncertainty and a nine-point second half deficit...
Staten Island obituaries for Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Candace (Candy) Sussman, 72, a longtime Children’s Playhouse teacher and grandmother of nine, died Friday. She taught at the New Springville school for 27 years and worked as a property and office manager at a New Brighton business. “She was an empath who never failed to recognize and acknowledge people who touched her life,” said her family. “Whether the tellers in her local bank branch or the familiar servers in her local restaurants or any professional with whom she made contact, Candy made sure to let them know they were appreciated.”
Rainbow Fentanyl Is Coming To New York City

rainbow fentanyl(DEA.gov) The opioid crisis is not letting go of its grip on the country. New Jersey is one of many states in America struggling to control skyrocketing drug overdose deaths due to fentanyl. In case you didn't know, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 100 times stronger than standard heroin.
NY Lottery reviews claim on winning $1,000-a-day for life ticket

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Just under the wire, a claim has been made on a jackpot-winning lottery ticket that’s expiring on Sept. 9, lottery officials said Wednesday. Back in August, the lottery put out a reminder: come forward or lose your chance at getting the money. The Cash4Life ticket worth $1,000 per day for life […]
NYC’s MetroCard Machines Will Soon Be No More

Though we learned last year that the NYC subway’s iconic MetroCards would be replaced by OMNY (the “tap-to-pay” system) by 2023, we didn’t think about what that would mean for the bulky, metal (and dare we say, beloved?) machines that have become such an integral part of New Yorkers’ commutes. New York Magazine recently paid homage to the machine, marking what will be our last year with them. The switch to new OMNY vending machines (which will provide cards for those who can’t pay with a smartphone or credit card with contactless pay) will begin early in 2023 — they confirmed with the manufacturers of the new machines — and is estimated to be completed by the end of the year. Which means by that by the end of next year, the MetroCard machines will be no more. In the not-so-distant future, the MetroCard Machine will be phased out and replaced with OMNY vending machines.
Labor Day 2022 in photos

Labor Day 2022 NEW YORK, US - SEPTEMBER 5: People wearing costumes take part in the Labor Day Parade, also known as West Indian Carnival, an annual celebration held on American Labor Day (the first Monday in September) in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, New York, United States on September 5, 2022. The carnival attracts thousands of participants with colorful costumes accompanied with native music. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
