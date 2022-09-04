ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Emotions raw before Nice Bastille Day attack trial begins

By BARBARA SURK and NICOLAS VAUX-MONTAGNY
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iXSDF_0hhlvKdd00

NICE, France — (AP) — It was Bastille Day on the French Riviera.

A lawyer was strolling with her mother, friends and a colleague along the beachfront boulevard in Nice to celebrate France's national day. Four young sisters from Poland had spent a day of sightseeing. Two Russian students were on a summer break. And a Texas family, on vacation with young children, was taking in some of Europe’s classic sights. The bright lights of the packed boardwalk glittered along the bay like a string of stars.

Those lights would mark a pathway of murder and destruction that night of July 14, 2016. Shortly after the end of a fireworks display, a truck careered through the crowds for two kilometers (1¼ miles) like a snow plow, hitting person after person.

The final death toll was 86, including 15 children and adolescents, while 450 others were injured.

Eight people go on trial on Monday in a special French terrorism court accused of helping the attacker, Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, who left a gruesome trail of crushed and mangled bodies across 15 city blocks. Bouhlel himself was killed by police the same night.

“It was like on a battlefield,” said Jean Claude Hubler, a survivor and an eyewitness to the horrific attack that holiday Thursday. He rushed to the boardwalk to help after hearing desperate screams of people, who had been cheering and laughing and dancing on the beach a minute before.

“There were people lying on the ground everywhere, some of them were still alive, screaming,” Hubler said. As he waited for the ambulances to arrive, he kneeled down beside a man and a woman as they lay dying on the pavement, in a pool of blood and surrounded by crushed and mangled bodies.

“I was holding her hand on her last breath,” Hubler said.

Three suspects have been charged with terrorist conspiracy for alleged links to the attacker. Five others face other criminal charges, including for allegedly providing arms to the assailant. If convicted, they face sentences ranging from five years to life in prison. The verdict is expected in December.

Investigators didn't find evidence that any of the suspects was directly involved in the murderous rampage on that hot summer night in 2016.

Bouhlel, a 31-year-old Tunisian with French residency, was the lone attacker, and is considered solely responsible for the deaths of 86 people, including 33 foreigners from Poland, the United States, Russia, Algeria, Tunisia, Switzerland and elsewhere.

Myriam Bellazouz, the lawyer, lived a few blocks from Nice's boardwalk. She was strolling along it with her mother on the night of the attack and was killed. It took friends and colleagues three days of frantic searching around the traumatized city and pleas on social media to find her remains.

Only two of four Chrzanowska sisters, on vacation from Poland, returned home alive.

When the 19-metric ton (21-short ton) truck sped through the crowd, one of the students from Moscow, Viktoria Savachenko, couldn’t get out of the way in time and was killed. American Sean Copeland, from a town near Austin, Texas, also died in the attack along with his 11-year-old son, Brodie.

Christophe Lyon is the sole survivor of an extended French family that had gathered in Nice for the Bastille Day celebrations. His parents, Gisele and Germain Lyon, his wife, Veronique, her parents Francois and Christiane Locatelli and their grandson Mickael Pellegrini, all died in the attack. Lyon is listed among dozens of witnesses, survivors and victims’ family members who will later this month testify in the Paris court to the horrific events of that night.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the carnage. However, French prosecutors said that while Bouhlel had been inspired by the extremist group's propaganda, investigators found no evidence that IS orchestrated the attack.

Eight months before the Nice attack, on Nov. 13, 2015, a team of battle-hardened IS extremists, spread around Paris to mount coordinated attacks on the Bataclan concert hall, cafes and the national stadium, killing 130 people and injuring hundreds.

After nine months of trial, the lone survivor of the murderous group that had terrorized the French capital, Salah Abdeslam, was in June convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole for the deadliest peacetime attack in France's history.

The trial of the eights suspects in the Nice attack will take place in the same Paris courtroom as the proceedings against Abdeslam. French law mandates that terrorism trials are held in the capital.

The proceedings will be broadcast live to the Acropolis Convention Center in Nice for those victims' family members and general public not traveling to Paris. Audio of the trial will also be available online, with a 30-minute delay.

Many survivors and those mourning loved ones brace themselves for reliving the traumatic events during the trial. For others, the proceedings — although far away from the city that is still reeling from the bloodshed and loss — are an opportunity to recount publicly their personal horrors inflicted that night and to listen to countless acts of bravery, humanity and compassion among strangers.

With the perpetrator dead, few expect to get justice.

Audrey Borla, who lost her twin sister, Laura, will travel to Paris to face the group of eight suspects. She wants to tell them how she's survived the past six years without the woman she calls her “other half,” and how she plans to live a full life for many years even without her.

“You took my sister away from me, but you are not going to make me stop living, ” Borla said in a interview with broadcaster France 3.

“You are not going to make me give up on life.”

___

Nicolas Vaux-Montagny reported from Paris. Oleg Cetinic contributed from Paris.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

What happens next? Day by day after the Queen’s death

The Queen has died and King Charles III is the new monarch.Here is the day-by-day account of what is expected to happen next, leading up to the Queen’s funeral in around 11 days’ time.Day of DeathThursday would traditionally have been D-Day or D+0 in the plans for the aftermath of the Queen’s death, codenamed London Bridge.But the announcement came late in the day – at around 6.30pm on Thursday September 8 – meaning plans have been shifted a day to allow the complex arrangements to be put in place, meaning D+0 will be considered Friday.The new King had dashed to...
U.K.
960 The Ref

King Charles III: 5 things to know

LONDON — Charles, The King of the United Kingdom, is the oldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Born Nov. 14, 1948, his full name is Charles Philip Arthur George. His mother became queen in 1952 after the death of his grandfather, King George VI, making Charles heir apparent at age three.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
960 The Ref

Queen Elizabeth II passes away at age 96

The longest-reigning monarch in British history, Queen Elizabeth II, has passed away at the age of 96. The Queen died Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, officials with Buckingham Palace announced, hours after officials said doctors had concerns over her health. In a statement, officials said the queen “died...
CELEBRITIES
960 The Ref

Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96; Charles becomes king

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, officials with Buckingham Palace announced, hours after officials said doctors had concerns over her health. She was 96. The queen’s passing makes her son, the former Prince Charles, king. British Prime Minister Liz Truss said he will go by...
CELEBRITIES
960 The Ref

Camilla becomes queen, but without the sovereign’s powers

LONDON — (AP) — After seven decades, the United Kingdom has a new woman to call queen. Charles’ wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will be known as Queen Consort — a title that came with Queen Elizabeth II’s blessing after years of contention, dating back to the days before she even married Prince Charles.
U.K.
960 The Ref

Greece ratifies deal to recoup 161 ancient treasures from US

Greece has ratified a complex deal for the return, over coming decades, of 161 striking ancient Greek artifacts from a U.S. billionaire's collection after Athens conceded it had no evidence they'd been illegally excavated and exported. The mostly marble works date from 5300-2200 BC, and the bulk of them are...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salah Abdeslam
960 The Ref

Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

LONDON — (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. The palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members...
CELEBRITIES
960 The Ref

Ukrainian forces retake Russian-held territory near Kharkiv

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian forces in the northeastern Kharkiv region have retaken portions of Russian-held territory there as a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south has drained some of Moscow's resources in the area, according to a report released Wednesday. Ukrainian forces in the Kharkiv region are...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

After a lifetime of preparation, Charles takes the throne

LONDON — (AP) — Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, at age 73, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became King Charles III on Thursday following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. No date has been set for his coronation.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian#French
960 The Ref

Key dates in the life of Charles, Britain’s new king

LONDON — (AP) — Key dates in the life of Charles, Britain’s new king:. Nov. 14, 1948 — Born on the royal estate at Sandringham, first child of Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Feb. 6, 1952 — Princess Elizabeth becomes Queen Elizabeth II on the death...
U.K.
960 The Ref

UN approves Austria's Volker Türk as new human rights chief

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly on Thursday approved a veteran Austrian diplomat to be the global body's human rights chief and its advocate for adherence to universal rights at a time when the office is under harsh criticism from China for accusing Beijing of abusing Muslim minorities.
CHINA
AFP

Heatwave batters Spain's Mediterranean mussel crop

"There's nothing left here," sighs Javier Franch as he shakes the heavy rope of mussels he's just pulled to the surface in northeastern Spain. And this extreme summer, when Spain endured 42 days of heatwave -- a record three times the average over the past decade, the AEMET national forecaster says -- has also left its mark below the surface of the water. 
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Tunisia
The Guardian

Is it bourgeois to like ‘good food?’ I went looking for answers

Amy Dawson grew up ashamed of the family ham. It was pink and huge – close to 40lb – and sat on the kitchen counter, wrapped in newspaper throughout the winter. The ham had a hardened outside layer of dehydrated fat, which Dawson’s mom would cut into with a butcher’s knife, revealing a rich, ruby red inside. She would soak the meat she had sliced off and fry it up the next day for dinner, repeating those steps over the rest of the season.
FOOD & DRINKS
960 The Ref

UK politicians unite in tribute to queen as Britain mourns

LONDON — (AP) — British politicians across the political spectrum united in sorrow Thursday at the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a passing that brought the country's usually fractious politics to a halt. The queen's death at age 96 will be marked with 10 days of national mourning,...
U.K.
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
9K+
Followers
78K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy