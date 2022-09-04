Read full article on original website
BEACH BITES: Joey Doggs
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — If you are looking for that all-American feel the next time you dine out, our latest Beach Bites feature will be your best friend because there is a doggone good spot in Surfside Beach where you will be lapping up what they are serving. “It’s the local spot. It’s not […]
Funeral announced for Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 kids found shot dead in home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Funeral plans have been announced for a Carolina Forest Elementary teacher and her two children who were found shot dead in their home Wednesday. One funeral will be held for Laura Moberley and her two children, Eric and Emily Moberley, according to online obituaries. Friends will be received Thursday from […]
wymt.com
Woman with Eastern Ky. ties dies in South Carolina shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/WYMT) - A mother and her two children are dead after a shooting in a suburb of Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Coroner’s Office. Our sister station WMBF reports the coroner’s office confirmed that three people in total were dead after a shooting incident last Wednesday afternoon on Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest community.
Horry County Fire Rescue dive team finds vehicle and boat in water while training near Peachtree Landing in Socastee
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Fire Rescue dive team encountered an unexpected obstacle while doing training Friday morning on the Waccamaw River in Socastee. The crew was in the water at about 11:30 a.m. in the Peachtree Landing area when they found a vehicle and a boat underwater. It was unoccupied, an […]
World Championship Chili Cook-off looking for 'Chilihead' volunteers
MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WPDE) — The 55th Annual World Championship Chili Cook-off (WCCC) and the Beach 'n Chilifest are coming back to Myrtle Beach this month and they are looking for volunteers to help with the event. The event will be Sept. 23-25 and volunteers will get the inside...
Longtime Georgetown County teacher loses family home, pets in early morning fire
GEORGETOWN COUNTY S.C. (WMBF) - A longtime Georgetown County teacher and her husband are left with only the clothes on their backs after a fire destroyed their home early Tuesday morning. Georgetown Fire & EMS responded to the home after midnight Tuesday in the 400 block of Mercer Avenue. Paulette...
Enjoy the catch of the day with 'I Love Seafood Fest' in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Do you like seafood?. The I Love Seafood Fest is this weekend in Myrtle Beach. You’ll be able to enjoy lobster tails, crab legs, crab cakes, oysters and more. There will be live music and a live demonstration by Food Network Cut Throat...
OrthoSC opens location in former restaurant space, adds 2 physicians
Myrtle Beach, S.C.-based OrthoSC opened a location in the space of a former restaurant, The Post and Courier reported Sept. 6. The location in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., used to house a K&W Cafeteria restaurant, the report said. The orthopedic clinic has an onsite X-ray and the ability to do casting in house.
Conway Coast Guard recruit gets surprise send-off
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old Coast Guard recruit from Conway received an unexpected send-off Tuesday as he prepares to leave for boot camp. The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Central Grand Strand organized the event for Noah Barnett, who is scheduled to begin boot camp on Sept. 20. The commander of the local Coast Guard […]
Conway police close all lanes of traffic due to Highway 501 collision
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police officers have closed all lanes of traffic on Highway 501 due to a collision Wednesday night, according to police. Officers and Conway Fire Department are on the scene of a collision on Highway 501 between El Bethel and Four Mile Roads, according to the Conway police department. All lanes […]
3 people shot Sunday after fight at Horry County club
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were shot Sunday morning after a fight at an Horry County club, according to a police report obtained by News13. Police were called to an undisclosed hospital for two people with gunshot wounds, according to the report. One victim told police they were at the club and didn’t […]
3 people shot at Horry County nightclub
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Three people were shot at a nightclub Sunday night in Horry County. Police said they responded to Green Sea Road in the Loris area of Horry County in reference to two victims with gunshot wounds. When they arrived they spoke with a victim who...
He’s lovin’ it: McDonald’s crew member rises to executive
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Nimi Rama started working at McDonald’s at age 14. His career at McDonald’s has taken him throughout the East Coast and made him a director of operations. Rama said he was goal driven as a teen and that trait turned out to be a driving force for his success. As a […]
North Myrtle Beach restaurant workers describe moments surrounding Labor Day boat fire
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several agencies including The North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Horry County Fire Rescue responded after a boat caught on fire in Cherry Grove Landing near North Myrtle Beach on Labor Day. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | 3 adults, 1 child hurt in boat fire in...
Report: Attempted murder investigation in Conway area led to chase, crash in Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An attempted murder investigation led to a chase in the Loris, according to an incident report. Documents state that Horry County police were called on Tuesday afternoon to Stallion Court in the Conway area in reference to an attempted murder. A Horry County police...
‘Great year, people are happy’: Some Myrtle Beach businesses excited to make it through busy summer season
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach locals, tourists and businesses soaked in the last few days of summer over the busy Labor Day weekend. Nationwide, AAA predicted that 32% of Americans would be traveling for the holiday weekend. The Myrtle Beach Convention and Visitor’s Bureau said hotel occupancy numbers...
Woman stabbed 6 times in fight at Conway restaurant, police say
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was stabbed six times during a fight Friday at a Conway restaurant, according to police. Brooke Lori Causey, 28, of Conway, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, disorderly conduct and drug charges. Conway police were called just after 11 p.m. Friday to CW’s Wings and Ribs on Rivertown […]
3 arrested after fight, stabbing in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were arrested after a stabbing early Saturday morning in Florence, according to police. Tiffany Renee Dolford, 26, of Lamar, and Gabrielle Olivia Dolford, 24, of Darlington, were both arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. Zachery Stuart Myers, 26, of Florence, was arrested […]
Loris teen dies in Longs wreck
A Loris teen died in a single-vehicle wreck in the Longs area Saturday morning, authorities said. Jonah Prince, 19, died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to a news release from Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. The wreck happened around 2:30 a.m. on S.C. 905 near Sarvis Farm...
