SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — If you are looking for that all-American feel the next time you dine out, our latest Beach Bites feature will be your best friend because there is a doggone good spot in Surfside Beach where you will be lapping up what they are serving. “It’s the local spot. It’s not […]

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO