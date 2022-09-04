ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: Joey Doggs

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — If you are looking for that all-American feel the next time you dine out, our latest Beach Bites feature will be your best friend because there is a doggone good spot in Surfside Beach where you will be lapping up what they are serving. “It’s the local spot. It’s not […]
wymt.com

Woman with Eastern Ky. ties dies in South Carolina shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/WYMT) - A mother and her two children are dead after a shooting in a suburb of Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Coroner’s Office. Our sister station WMBF reports the coroner’s office confirmed that three people in total were dead after a shooting incident last Wednesday afternoon on Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest community.
beckersspine.com

OrthoSC opens location in former restaurant space, adds 2 physicians

Myrtle Beach, S.C.-based OrthoSC opened a location in the space of a former restaurant, The Post and Courier reported Sept. 6. The location in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., used to house a K&W Cafeteria restaurant, the report said. The orthopedic clinic has an onsite X-ray and the ability to do casting in house.
WBTW News13

Conway Coast Guard recruit gets surprise send-off

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old Coast Guard recruit from Conway received an unexpected send-off Tuesday as he prepares to leave for boot camp. The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Central Grand Strand organized the event for Noah Barnett, who is scheduled to begin boot camp on Sept. 20. The commander of the local Coast Guard […]
WBTW News13

3 people shot Sunday after fight at Horry County club

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were shot Sunday morning after a fight at an Horry County club, according to a police report obtained by News13. Police were called to an undisclosed hospital for two people with gunshot wounds, according to the report. One victim told police they were at the club and didn’t […]
wpde.com

3 people shot at Horry County nightclub

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Three people were shot at a nightclub Sunday night in Horry County. Police said they responded to Green Sea Road in the Loris area of Horry County in reference to two victims with gunshot wounds. When they arrived they spoke with a victim who...
WBTW News13

Woman stabbed 6 times in fight at Conway restaurant, police say

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was stabbed six times during a fight Friday at a Conway restaurant, according to police. Brooke Lori Causey, 28, of Conway, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, disorderly conduct and drug charges. Conway police were called just after 11 p.m. Friday to CW’s Wings and Ribs on Rivertown […]
WBTW News13

3 arrested after fight, stabbing in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were arrested after a stabbing early Saturday morning in Florence, according to police. Tiffany Renee Dolford, 26, of Lamar, and Gabrielle Olivia Dolford, 24, of Darlington, were both arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. Zachery Stuart Myers, 26, of Florence, was arrested […]
myhorrynews.com

Loris teen dies in Longs wreck

A Loris teen died in a single-vehicle wreck in the Longs area Saturday morning, authorities said. Jonah Prince, 19, died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to a news release from Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. The wreck happened around 2:30 a.m. on S.C. 905 near Sarvis Farm...
