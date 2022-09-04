ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

6 injured after shooting in downtown Charleston, SC, police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D7sJ3_0hhlue3q00

CHARLESTON, S.C. — At least six people were injured early Sunday after a shooting in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting at about 12:55 a.m. EDT, the Charleston Police Department said in a news release.

Charleston Police spokesperson Lt. Corey Taylor told CNN that six people were injured but did not provide details about the extent of the victims’ injuries.

Police said the victims were being treated at area hospitals, WCBD-TV reported.

Authorities have not released details about a suspect or any arrests in this case, according to the television station.

An investigation is ongoing, officials said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
9K+
Followers
78K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy