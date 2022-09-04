ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

insidethehall.com

Indiana ranked preseason No. 6 by Lindy’s Sports

The preseason top 10 from the annual Lindy’s Sports college basketball preview magazine is bullish on Indiana. The Hoosiers are the highest ranked Big Ten team in the annual publication that will hit newsstands soon at No. 6 nationally. The only other Big Ten team in the top ten is Michigan at No. 7.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
College Football News

Purdue vs Indiana State Prediction, Game Preview

Purdue vs Indiana State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Purdue (0-1), Indiana State (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

When could it snow in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. What is considered a measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state Indianapolis: […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wdrb.com

Indiana governor appoints new judge to Crawford County Circuit Court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's governor has chosen a replacement for a judge who resigned after being arrested on a domestic violence charge. Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed Justin Mills to the Crawford County Circuit Court seat on Wednesday. Mills will replace Judge Sabrina Bell, who resigned in July after being...
INDIANA STATE
MyWabashValley.com

Mayor Hogsett condemns march of Patriot Front in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogsett has condemned the march of approximately 75 members of a group researchers call white nationalist and fascist through downtown Indianapolis this weekend. “Hate has no place in Indianapolis,” read the mayor’s statement. “The individuals who marched downtown yesterday do not represent the values of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Raising Cane’s to open Bloomington location Wednesday

The nation’s fastest growing chicken finger restaurant, Raising Cane’s, will open a Bloomington location Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 422 E. Kirkwood Ave. This Bloomington location will have an outside pickup window and bike racks, making it friendly and encouraging to IU’s bikers. “We can’t wait to be...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Honorees announced for Indiana Philanthropy Awards

The Association of Fundraising Professionals – Indiana Chapter (AFP-IC) has unveiled the honorees for this year’s Indiana Philanthropy Awards. The association says the awards honor individuals, organizations and corporations that have “enhanced philanthropy and the community through their dedicated efforts, time, leadership, passion, and generosity.”. The AFP-IC...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Labor Day weekend events in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you plan on firing up the grill, soaking up the last of the summer sun or heading downtown… there are plenty of ways you can celebrate this Labor Day weekend. While it may well be the last of the summer holidays, after seeing what’s going...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Lawrence County woman killed in I-69 crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County woman was killed in a crash near Interstate 69 in Greene County Tuesday. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a 64-year-old man from Tennessee was driving a Honda Pilot south on I-69 just before 3:30 p.m. when he exited at U.S. 231, then crossed the road to get back onto the interstate.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Indianapolis Man Sentenced for Having AR-15 in Downtown Parking Garage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man will spend over six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. A judge sentenced 33-year-old Antoine Hopkins on Wednesday to 80 months prison for illegally having, and firing, an AR-15 in a downtown Indianapolis parking garage, court documents say.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Tennessee man killed in crash on I-65 near downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Tennessee died Saturday afternoon after hitting a semi-truck in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near downtown Indianapolis, state police said. Indiana State Police investigators said that 28-year-old Eduard Chekhun of Sevierville, Tenn. was injured after his black 2015 BMW hit the back of a semi-truck and was later pronounced […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

