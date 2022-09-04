Read full article on original website
insidethehall.com
Indiana ranked preseason No. 6 by Lindy’s Sports
The preseason top 10 from the annual Lindy’s Sports college basketball preview magazine is bullish on Indiana. The Hoosiers are the highest ranked Big Ten team in the annual publication that will hit newsstands soon at No. 6 nationally. The only other Big Ten team in the top ten is Michigan at No. 7.
College Football News
Purdue vs Indiana State Prediction, Game Preview
Purdue vs Indiana State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Purdue (0-1), Indiana State (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
What Jeff Brohm Said Ahead of Purdue Football's Game Against Indiana State
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm met with the media Monday ahead of the team's upcoming matchup against Indiana State. The team is looking for its first win of the season after a 35-31 loss to Penn State.
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. What is considered a measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state Indianapolis: […]
Inside Indiana Business
Developer: Proposed Indy Eleven stadium won’t need more state support
The owner of the Indy Eleven soccer team said he is confident his plans for a new stadium downtown won’t hinge on asking for more state tax dollars than he has already been promised. That’s despite cost increases the project has seen since the Legislature agreed three years ago to help fund it.
wfyi.org
Why are there not more passenger rail systems in Indiana? Advocacy groups, experts weigh in
In Indiana, there are currently several Amtrak passenger rail lines that run throughout the state. However, these services are limited for cities such as Indianapolis and Lafayette – and there are no options for Fort Wayne. Tod Bassler is the president of Indiana Passenger Rail Alliance. He said the...
WIBC.com
Indiana’s Most Popular Natural Attraction and Loads Of Yummy Mouth-Watering Pies
Over the holiday weekend, I took a drive to visit Indiana’s most popular natural attraction-The Marengo Cave. Located in Marengo, Indiana, the cave is one of only four show caves in Indiana. The cave was discovered in 1883 by two school children. The cave was designated as a National Natural Landmark in 1984.
exoticspotter.com
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 | Spotted in Bloomington, Indiana
Spotted this awesome impressive looking dark blue C7 Grandsport with a racing decals in Renwick Apartments this afternoon! Might be one of my fav Corvette spots. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
wrtv.com
UPS hiring 3,000 seasonal employees in Central Indiana ahead of the holidays
INDIANAPOLIS — The United Parcel Service (UPS) is getting ready for the busy holiday shopping season. The company says it is planning to hire 3,000 seasonal employees in the Indianapolis area. UPS said the openings will be for full- and part-time seasonal positions, and they are primarily seasonal drivers,...
wdrb.com
Indiana governor appoints new judge to Crawford County Circuit Court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's governor has chosen a replacement for a judge who resigned after being arrested on a domestic violence charge. Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed Justin Mills to the Crawford County Circuit Court seat on Wednesday. Mills will replace Judge Sabrina Bell, who resigned in July after being...
MyWabashValley.com
Mayor Hogsett condemns march of Patriot Front in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogsett has condemned the march of approximately 75 members of a group researchers call white nationalist and fascist through downtown Indianapolis this weekend. “Hate has no place in Indianapolis,” read the mayor’s statement. “The individuals who marched downtown yesterday do not represent the values of...
Current Publishing
Raising Awareness: Zionsville ovarian cancer survivor helps others with early detection
A bumpy horseback ride led to Pam Faerber being diagnosed with ovarian cancer and, ultimately, might have saved her life. “Most women don’t survive ovarian cancer because it’s diagnosed in Stage 3 or 4,” Faerber said. In 1994, Faerber knew there was something wrong with her because...
Indiana Daily Student
Raising Cane’s to open Bloomington location Wednesday
The nation’s fastest growing chicken finger restaurant, Raising Cane’s, will open a Bloomington location Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 422 E. Kirkwood Ave. This Bloomington location will have an outside pickup window and bike racks, making it friendly and encouraging to IU’s bikers. “We can’t wait to be...
Hundreds of license plate readers to be positioned around Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is adding almost 200 more license plate readers as part of a high-tech plan to help cutdown on crime. Some 214 license plate readers will be up and running by the end of the week. Indianapolis previously only had 57 of the readers in operation. Here...
Inside Indiana Business
Honorees announced for Indiana Philanthropy Awards
The Association of Fundraising Professionals – Indiana Chapter (AFP-IC) has unveiled the honorees for this year’s Indiana Philanthropy Awards. The association says the awards honor individuals, organizations and corporations that have “enhanced philanthropy and the community through their dedicated efforts, time, leadership, passion, and generosity.”. The AFP-IC...
Indiana Air National Guard working to solve national pilot shortage
Pilot shortages like we’ve never seen before are causing delays and cancellations across the country. The Indiana National Guard is working to change it.
cbs4indy.com
Labor Day weekend events in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you plan on firing up the grill, soaking up the last of the summer sun or heading downtown… there are plenty of ways you can celebrate this Labor Day weekend. While it may well be the last of the summer holidays, after seeing what’s going...
Lawrence County woman killed in I-69 crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County woman was killed in a crash near Interstate 69 in Greene County Tuesday. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a 64-year-old man from Tennessee was driving a Honda Pilot south on I-69 just before 3:30 p.m. when he exited at U.S. 231, then crossed the road to get back onto the interstate.
WIBC.com
Indianapolis Man Sentenced for Having AR-15 in Downtown Parking Garage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man will spend over six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. A judge sentenced 33-year-old Antoine Hopkins on Wednesday to 80 months prison for illegally having, and firing, an AR-15 in a downtown Indianapolis parking garage, court documents say.
Tennessee man killed in crash on I-65 near downtown Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Tennessee died Saturday afternoon after hitting a semi-truck in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near downtown Indianapolis, state police said. Indiana State Police investigators said that 28-year-old Eduard Chekhun of Sevierville, Tenn. was injured after his black 2015 BMW hit the back of a semi-truck and was later pronounced […]
