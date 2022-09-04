Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
How Vertochain Aims To Give You 100x Gains Compared to Solana and Tron
The cryptocurrency landscape has evolved from what it started almost a decade ago. At its heart, it is still a space that aims to give back to the users. Here are some tokens that hope to help you give you profits. Green Chains. With the main aim of introducing decentralization...
bitcoinist.com
Why Big Eyes is Topping The Cryptocurrency List Even Before Its Launch
If cryptocurrencies made the world believe in the potential of blockchain platforms, then meme coins introduced investors to the power of monetization. Meme coins are cryptocurrencies inspired by social media memes and their values depend on the popularity of the memes. These digital assets have found favour with investors across the world and even tech czars like Tesla CEO Elon Musk couldn’t stay away from investing in them. In 2021, after Musk posted his thoughts about the potential of Shiba Inu on Twitter, the meme coin’s prices surged dramatically making it one of the most successful meme coins to ever have been launched. However, over time meme coins are evolving to enable the investor to do more than just invest. With services like NFT trading and processing charitable donations, meme coins have convinced the world that they are no less than other investment options when it comes to use cases.
bitcoinist.com
Cryptocurrency News: Revolutux, Polkadot, and Celo Are Expected To Have A Great Market Run Beyond The Crypto Winter
As a crypto enthusiast or individual with stakes in the coin market, you must be updated about trends and happenings around the cryptocurrency space. Reddit crypto forums, blogs, Twitter spaces, Facebook feeds, etc, are always filled with beneficial crypto news that can shape your decision and give you clarity in the coin market.
bitcoinist.com
Why Are These 3 Cryptos Causing A Stir: MAGNISWAP, BARNBRIDGE, AND CARDANO
With an ever-changing market, and new and exciting platforms entering the crypto universe, it can be tricky deciding where to invest and to trust a crypto community you wish to stay with and financially thrive from. When it comes to beginning to invest in crypto, where to start? Who should you invest in, who allows you to achieve the most financial benefits, and which company gives you the most flexibility?
IN THIS ARTICLE
bitcoinist.com
Three Cryptocurrency Projects to Buy Now – GM Wagmi, FunFair, and Big Eyes
The Dogecoin community has realised variations of the meme coin in cryptocurrency since its boom and subsequent returns. Some of these tokens adopt the Dogecoin strategy and create simple social tokens. Still, others attempt to mobilise their community around causes by using the meme coin as a means of funding...
bitcoinist.com
Zero Bitcoin Fees & USDC Delisting: How Binance Is Pushing For Larger Marketshare
The crypto exchange Binance has recently continued to push for growth in its share of the Bitcoin volume, as well as the stablecoin market. Binance Zero Fees Leads To Big Surge In Bitcoin Trading Volume, Exchange Drops USDC Support. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the volume...
bitcoinist.com
Can Seedilium Join The Top Rank of Cryptocurrencies Like Sandbox and Ripple?
Sandbox (SAND) and Ripple (XRP) are currently among the top-ranked in the crypto market in terms of market cap. They are maintaining positive market sentiment and delivering value to holders. However, Seedilium (SED) intends to join these top cryptocurrencies with its host of features. Seedilium is a potential exchange token...
bitcoinist.com
Why Binance Will Suspend Ethereum And Wrapped Ether Wallet Services Ahead Of “The Merge”
Per an official post, crypto exchange Binance will take extra precautions during Ethereum’s “Merge”. The platform announced a halt in ETH deposits and withdrawals across multiple networks starting tomorrow September 6th, 2022, at 2:00 UTC. Users will be unable to deposit or take out their Ethereum (ETH)...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 cryptos for a balanced portfolio in July: Klangaverse, Filecoin, and VeChain
Blockchain technology is constantly offering innovative solutions for longstanding problems. New decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms and decentralized applications (dApps) feature unique approaches that greatly appeal to users. Klangaverse (KLG) is a new cryptocurrency ecosystem that features better solutions for the music industry. This article will also discuss two other tokens, Filecoin (FIL) and Vechain (VET), that have also come up with interesting updates. These three coins can be added to yield a balanced portfolio for July.
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum Classic Shakes Off Hoskinson’s Comments To Top List Of Gainers
Ethereum Classic (ETC) has recently caught some flack from Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson. The digital asset, which is basically a fork of the original Ethereum token, has always come under criticism which has often hindered its growth. However, this time around, the cryptocurrency seems to have embodied the saying that there is no such thing as bad publicity and has rallied off the back of the criticism to post some impressive gains.
bitcoinist.com
Kittynomica, TRON and Solana – These Coins Are The Rave Of The Crypto Market
Why Kittynomica is taking meme coins to the next level. It’s been 14 years since the first cryptocurrency Bitcoin emerged and ever since then, there are currently more than 4,000 cryptocurrencies in existence, and more are still entering the market. Not only have the number of these digital assets...
bitcoinist.com
Monero (XMR) and VeChain (VET) Decline While Flasko (FLSK) Continues to Rise
The crypto world has experienced various changes that keep leaving investors glued to their portfolios. For instance, Monero (XMR) and VeChain (VET) were regarded highly in previous years leading up to now. The initial aim of these cryptocurrencies was to achieve great things, just like Bitcoin and Ethereum did. Instead,...
bitcoinist.com
Uniglo (GLO) Offers More Security Than Fantom (FTM) And Near Protocol (NEAR) After Paladin Audit Passed, Analyst Says
In their most recent audit, a cryptocurrency research firm, Paladin, has given Uniglo (GLO) a clean bill of health. This assessment is good news for investors weary of the young company’s lack of transparency. What’s even more impressive is that Uniglo did this while offering more security-centric features and...
bitcoinist.com
Solana and Privesecure – Buy these Tokens Now and See Your Portfolio Expand Exponentially
The previous several days have been tumultuous for all cryptocurrency enthusiasts, traders, and investors. Most crypto markets are declining, so if you want to substantiate cryptocurrency volatility, now is the best time. Nonetheless, as we have seen in the cryptocurrency market over the years, there is still hope; that prices...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Investment Guide For September: Shiba Inu, Metacryp Network, And Fantom
According to investment experts, taking advantage of the bear market is a brilliant option. Experts suggest that this is the moment to start buying new projects and that this process will be quite rewarding for investors who do not panic. The most practical strategy is building a portfolio with a combination of a select number of successful projects and promising new cryptocurrencies.
bitcoinist.com
Aave (AAVE), Tezos (XTZ), and Chronoly.io (CRNO): three crypto tokens to keep your eyes out for this winter
If you hear the word investing, what do you think of? A world where everything is perfect, and everyone is happy or a bleak and dark future where everyone is miserable, with no hope of ever being satisfied?. If your answer is the former, this article is for you. The...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin On-Chain Activity Picks Up Despite Downtrend
Bitcoin is currently trading below $19,000 after marking a new two-month low for the digital asset. The decline in price shows the lack of enthusiasm towards the digital asset despite being the largest in the space. However, despite the downtrend that has brought it to this level, on-chain metrics have lit up green. The recovery in some metrics shows a complete deviation from the price and the network activity.
bitcoinist.com
How Brave Will Support Over 2 Million Decentralized Websites With This Partnership
Popular privacy-focused browser Brave announced an integration with Unstoppable Domain to take decentralized websites to the mainstream. The integration will allow users to “take control” over a domain hosted in the blockchain forever. Decentralized Websites, The Next Big Thing For Web3?. In addition, Brave will allow people to...
bitcoinist.com
SOLANA (SOL), PRIVESECURE (PRSC), AND TEZOS (XTZ) ARE AMONG COINS SET TO EXPLODE FURTHER IN 2023
Since the emergence of Bitcoin and its eventual success, a lot of networks have utilized crypto technology to create amazing ecosystems that will help the developing sector. With new cryptocurrencies entering the cryptocurrency market daily, investors are curious about what project is best for long-term cryptocurrency investment. Solana (SOL), PriveSecure...
bitcoinist.com
Gaming Crypto Projects to Watch Out For- Metamortals, The Sandbox, and Axie Infinity
The gaming industry: one of the biggest entertainment industries has scheduled a meeting with cryptocurrencies, and I must say that the pair is a force to reckon with. The use-cases of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies have extended their reach into the gaming industry, and the collaboration has been nothing short of a success., Blockchain-based games have quickly caught on, and in the past couple of months, the sector has received an increasing number of interested parties.
Comments / 0