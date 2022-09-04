ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bitcoinist.com

How Vertochain Aims To Give You 100x Gains Compared to Solana and Tron

The cryptocurrency landscape has evolved from what it started almost a decade ago. At its heart, it is still a space that aims to give back to the users. Here are some tokens that hope to help you give you profits. Green Chains. With the main aim of introducing decentralization...
bitcoinist.com

Why Big Eyes is Topping The Cryptocurrency List Even Before Its Launch

If cryptocurrencies made the world believe in the potential of blockchain platforms, then meme coins introduced investors to the power of monetization. Meme coins are cryptocurrencies inspired by social media memes and their values depend on the popularity of the memes. These digital assets have found favour with investors across the world and even tech czars like Tesla CEO Elon Musk couldn’t stay away from investing in them. In 2021, after Musk posted his thoughts about the potential of Shiba Inu on Twitter, the meme coin’s prices surged dramatically making it one of the most successful meme coins to ever have been launched. However, over time meme coins are evolving to enable the investor to do more than just invest. With services like NFT trading and processing charitable donations, meme coins have convinced the world that they are no less than other investment options when it comes to use cases.
bitcoinist.com

Why Are These 3 Cryptos Causing A Stir: MAGNISWAP, BARNBRIDGE, AND CARDANO

With an ever-changing market, and new and exciting platforms entering the crypto universe, it can be tricky deciding where to invest and to trust a crypto community you wish to stay with and financially thrive from. When it comes to beginning to invest in crypto, where to start? Who should you invest in, who allows you to achieve the most financial benefits, and which company gives you the most flexibility?
bitcoinist.com

Can Seedilium Join The Top Rank of Cryptocurrencies Like Sandbox and Ripple?

Sandbox (SAND) and Ripple (XRP) are currently among the top-ranked in the crypto market in terms of market cap. They are maintaining positive market sentiment and delivering value to holders. However, Seedilium (SED) intends to join these top cryptocurrencies with its host of features. Seedilium is a potential exchange token...
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 cryptos for a balanced portfolio in July: Klangaverse, Filecoin, and VeChain

Blockchain technology is constantly offering innovative solutions for longstanding problems. New decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms and decentralized applications (dApps) feature unique approaches that greatly appeal to users. Klangaverse (KLG) is a new cryptocurrency ecosystem that features better solutions for the music industry. This article will also discuss two other tokens, Filecoin (FIL) and Vechain (VET), that have also come up with interesting updates. These three coins can be added to yield a balanced portfolio for July.
bitcoinist.com

Ethereum Classic Shakes Off Hoskinson’s Comments To Top List Of Gainers

Ethereum Classic (ETC) has recently caught some flack from Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson. The digital asset, which is basically a fork of the original Ethereum token, has always come under criticism which has often hindered its growth. However, this time around, the cryptocurrency seems to have embodied the saying that there is no such thing as bad publicity and has rallied off the back of the criticism to post some impressive gains.
bitcoinist.com

Kittynomica, TRON and Solana – These Coins Are The Rave Of The Crypto Market

Why Kittynomica is taking meme coins to the next level. It’s been 14 years since the first cryptocurrency Bitcoin emerged and ever since then, there are currently more than 4,000 cryptocurrencies in existence, and more are still entering the market. Not only have the number of these digital assets...
bitcoinist.com

Monero (XMR) and VeChain (VET) Decline While Flasko (FLSK) Continues to Rise

The crypto world has experienced various changes that keep leaving investors glued to their portfolios. For instance, Monero (XMR) and VeChain (VET) were regarded highly in previous years leading up to now. The initial aim of these cryptocurrencies was to achieve great things, just like Bitcoin and Ethereum did. Instead,...
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Investment Guide For September: Shiba Inu, Metacryp Network, And Fantom

According to investment experts, taking advantage of the bear market is a brilliant option. Experts suggest that this is the moment to start buying new projects and that this process will be quite rewarding for investors who do not panic. The most practical strategy is building a portfolio with a combination of a select number of successful projects and promising new cryptocurrencies.
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin On-Chain Activity Picks Up Despite Downtrend

Bitcoin is currently trading below $19,000 after marking a new two-month low for the digital asset. The decline in price shows the lack of enthusiasm towards the digital asset despite being the largest in the space. However, despite the downtrend that has brought it to this level, on-chain metrics have lit up green. The recovery in some metrics shows a complete deviation from the price and the network activity.
bitcoinist.com

How Brave Will Support Over 2 Million Decentralized Websites With This Partnership

Popular privacy-focused browser Brave announced an integration with Unstoppable Domain to take decentralized websites to the mainstream. The integration will allow users to “take control” over a domain hosted in the blockchain forever. Decentralized Websites, The Next Big Thing For Web3?. In addition, Brave will allow people to...
bitcoinist.com

SOLANA (SOL), PRIVESECURE (PRSC), AND TEZOS (XTZ) ARE AMONG COINS SET TO EXPLODE FURTHER IN 2023

Since the emergence of Bitcoin and its eventual success, a lot of networks have utilized crypto technology to create amazing ecosystems that will help the developing sector. With new cryptocurrencies entering the cryptocurrency market daily, investors are curious about what project is best for long-term cryptocurrency investment. Solana (SOL), PriveSecure...
bitcoinist.com

Gaming Crypto Projects to Watch Out For- Metamortals, The Sandbox, and Axie Infinity

The gaming industry: one of the biggest entertainment industries has scheduled a meeting with cryptocurrencies, and I must say that the pair is a force to reckon with. The use-cases of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies have extended their reach into the gaming industry, and the collaboration has been nothing short of a success., Blockchain-based games have quickly caught on, and in the past couple of months, the sector has received an increasing number of interested parties.
