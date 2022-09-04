ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani had awesome gesture for position player who struck him out

In addition to being a standout pitcher and a standout hitter, Shohei Ohtani is also a standout sportsman. The Los Angeles Angels sensation Ohtani went viral this week because of his cool gesture for Detroit Tigers infielder Koby Clemens. With Detroit trailing the Angels 9-0 heading into the eighth inning on Monday, they turned to the position player Clemens to pitch the frame. Clemens responded by somehow striking out Ohtani, who had already homered twice in the contest, on a 68 mph floater. Clemens got Ohtani looking and pumped his fist in celebration.
DETROIT, MI
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles minor league report: Gunnar Henderson not alone in being second pick with a good week

It was a nice week for players selected with the Orioles’ second pick of a draft. The most notable case was Gunnar Henderson, who arrived in the majors Wednesday to put the Orioles’ first three selections of the 2019 draft together in their lineup. The former second-round pick recorded a hit in all but one of his first seven games, including a home run in his second major league at-bat. Jordan ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

The Yankees might have their new shortstop-third base combination

The New York Yankees escaped by the skin of their teeth on Wednesday in the first game of the doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. Taking it to the bottom of the 12th inning, the Yankees scraped by 5–4, courtesy of an Aaron Judge solo homer in the bottom of the 4th, a Gleyber Torres homer in the bottom of the 6th, and two runs in the 12th.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Josh Hader Delivers 1-2-3 Save as Padres Remain Tied with Phillies

The Josh Hader rollercoaster reached a new high in Arizona Wednesday night. Two nights after giving up another run in relief, Hader delivered his best performance as a member of the San Diego Padres yet, in the Padres' 6-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hader sat down the middle of...
PHOENIX, AZ
MLB Trade Rumors

Orioles Claim Jake Reed From Dodgers

The Orioles announced they’ve claimed reliever Jake Reed off waivers from the Dodgers. In a corresponding move, Baltimore placed infielder Jonathan Araúz on the restricted list. The O’s also announced that righty Phoenix Sanders, whom they’d designated for assignment over the weekend, has gone unclaimed on waivers and been sent outright to Triple-A Norfolk.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Mets ride deGrom, Bassitt to doubleheader sweep of Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jacob deGrom threw seven dominant innings and the New York Mets routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-0 on Wednesday night to complete a doubleheader sweep that thrust them back into sole possession of first place in the NL East. DeGrom (5-1) struck out eight and walked one...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Blue Jays, Orioles in bench-clearing incident

The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles had a bench-clearing incident during Tuesday night’s game. Orioles reliever Bryan Baker struck out Matt Chapman for the final out of the top of the seventh inning. Baker held his hand towards the Jays’ dugout and used it to make a talking gesture. He also was nodding several times as he looked in their direction.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Correa and Bundy Lead Twins Past White Sox 5-1

The Chicago White Sox continued their struggles against Dylan Bundy and Carlos Correa homered to help the visitors to a 5-1 victory on Sunday. The Sox took the weekend series by winning the first two contests and are now 6-7 against the Twins this season. Correa went deep in the...
CHICAGO, IL

