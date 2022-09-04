Read full article on original website
Related
Flathead Beacon
Freedom to Live
As rain fell, we sat under the canopy with Sheriff John Brown, an American brown ale brewed by Bonsai Brewing Project over the viaduct in Whitefish. What a great place, good people. We enjoyed the freedom to sit outside and pursue happiness with friends. A lot changed over the past couple years in the Flathead, but friendship remains true.
Flathead Beacon
Towers on the Parkline Trail
As housing demand continues to outpace supply in the Flathead, developers based out of Missouri are working to add hundreds of units around the valley, with plans to break ground on a third development, the Parkline Towers, this spring in Kalispell. After Greenway Development Group brought 180 units of workforce...
Flathead Beacon
Logan Health Donates Land for New MSU Nursing Education Building
BOZEMAN — Logan Health has signed a letter of intent to donate land for a new nursing education building in Kalispell to be built with a portion of a $101 million investment by philanthropists Mark and Robyn Jones to Montana State University. “We’re excited to be involved in this...
Flathead Beacon
Connecting the Flathead’s Trails
To add to the Flathead’s extensive trail network throughout the valley, the public can now enjoy almost four additional miles of trails called the Holbrook Overlook near Big Mountain Road, which was recently finished and is the first phase of the 28-mile Taylor-Hellroaring project that will border Whitefish Mountain Resort.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flathead Beacon
FWP Names New Northwest Montana Warden Captain
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has a new warden captain patrolling the sprawling district encompassing northwest Montana after the state agency named Nathan Reiner to the Region 1 leadership position. Reiner stepped into the new role in July and replaces Lee Anderson, who was named FWP’s new regional supervisor after...
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Man Dies in Motorcycle Accident
A 34-year-old Kalispell man on Saturday died following a two-vehicle motorcycle accident at an East Idaho Street intersection, according to a Kalispell Police Department (KPD) press release. KPD officers on Sept. 3 at 5:47 p.m. responded to a report of a motorcycle rider who was injured in the roadway near...
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Couple Sentenced in Stolen Mail and Credit Card Scheme
A Kalispell couple convicted of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail from rural mailboxes in Lincoln and Flathead counties and using credit cards found in the stolen mail to defraud businesses were sentenced to more than 30 months in prison, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Michael Thomas Kullberg, 34, was...
Flathead Beacon
Market Trends: Flathead County Condominium and Townhouse Sales
Single-family residence market activity, in the Flathead, far exceeds that of attached homes (condos and townhouses), but we haven’t focused on the latter in some time. This week’s column showcases the past four years of sales activity for Flathead County attached homes (see chart). I filtered my analysis...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Flathead Beacon
Man Charged in Fatal Shooting in Martin City Pleads Not Guilty
A 40-year-old Flathead County man charged with killing a woman and critically injuring her husband after an early morning shooting last month outside a Martin City bar pleaded not guilty Tuesday to three felony charges of deliberate homicide, attempted deliberate homicide and evidence tampering. Del Orrin Crawford, 40, entered the...
Comments / 0