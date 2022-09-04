Read full article on original website
Related
Your Radio Place
Bobcat Soccer Team Explodes in 12-0 Victory
The Cambridge High School boys soccer team had an offensive explosion on Tuesday night beating Union Local 12-0. Lucas Parsons led the way for the Bobcats with four goals and two assists. Steeler Sylvis, Briley Hamm, Smith Sylvis, JD Baker, Ben Rivers, Nathan Lopez, Andrew LaPlante and Coen Stoner each added a goal for Cambridge. Stoner added three assists and Steeler Sylvis and Ezekiel Bergeson each added an assist.
Your Radio Place
Cross Country Runners Earn Medals at Buckeye 8 Meet
The Cambridge High School cross country team hosted the Buckeye 8 Championship meet on Wednesday and ran well with the boys team placing fourth in the 10-team meet. Four Bobcat runners earned individual medals in the meet. Trystan King medaled for the high school girls, completing the 3.1 miles in...
Unique remembrance of life for Belmont County man set for Saturday
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The restaurant where owner Arnold Curtis and his family worked is where friends and well-wishers will gather Saturday to remember him. The memorial gathering will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Sakura Family Restaurant in Bellaire. Officials at Bauknecht-Altmeyer Funeral Homes say it will be an […]
Hit-and-run in Belmont County turns into chase and discovery of a missing Ohio girl
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A missing girl from Toledo, Ohio was found in the strangest of ways in St. Clairsville. Police say she most likely never would have been found and freed from a pedophile if it was not for a car accident. Rebekah Mitchell’s car was struck on Newell Ave in St. Clairsville […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Your Radio Place
Two individuals earn ‘black helmets’ with Barnesville Fire Department
BARNESVILLE — The Barnesville Fire Department celebrated the accomplishments of two new firefighters recently. Kylie Kernan and Robert Stover both completed their probationary period with the department and were awarded their black helmets. To become a firefighter, one must meet the basic age requirements, meet education requirements, be in...
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
WTOV 9
Ohio State Highway Patrol wants you to be a part of its team
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Fair is one of the best-attended outings of the year for the area. So, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking to take advantage. The post is meeting and offering applications to anyone interested in working for the patrol. Sgt. Rocky Hise said there’s no prerequisite of experience. Any interest is a start, and could be, a career.
WTAP
Woman arrested for leading deputies on chase
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sherrif’s Office says a woman was arrested Wednesday after leading deputies on a chase. Her name is Skye Grissinger and she is from Florida. The sheriff’s office sent WTAP a press release that a deputy tried to pull her over in a black Jeep for speeding on Interstate 77. The sheriff says she made a U-turn and started going the other way.
RELATED PEOPLE
Edwards lists accomplishments, Conrath points out stark differences between the two
Labor Day traditionally is the unofficial start of the campaign season and two local residents who may end up in a fight for the Ohio State House’s 94th District seat have wasted no time in pointing out their stark differences. Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) is up for re-election in November for the seat that Athens lawyer and businesswoman Tanya Conrath hopes to take. Edwards ran unopposed in the August Republican...
whbc.com
Yet Another Route 62 Project Set for Next Year
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT is taking public comment on yet another Route 62 project. This one has a quick turnaround time on it. The department will repave Route 62 next construction season between California Avenue in Louisville and State Street near Alliance. Bridges and culverts...
Comments / 0