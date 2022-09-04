ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Your Radio Place

Bobcat Soccer Team Explodes in 12-0 Victory

The Cambridge High School boys soccer team had an offensive explosion on Tuesday night beating Union Local 12-0. Lucas Parsons led the way for the Bobcats with four goals and two assists. Steeler Sylvis, Briley Hamm, Smith Sylvis, JD Baker, Ben Rivers, Nathan Lopez, Andrew LaPlante and Coen Stoner each added a goal for Cambridge. Stoner added three assists and Steeler Sylvis and Ezekiel Bergeson each added an assist.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

Cross Country Runners Earn Medals at Buckeye 8 Meet

The Cambridge High School cross country team hosted the Buckeye 8 Championship meet on Wednesday and ran well with the boys team placing fourth in the 10-team meet. Four Bobcat runners earned individual medals in the meet. Trystan King medaled for the high school girls, completing the 3.1 miles in...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cambridge, OH
Cambridge, OH
Sports
Your Radio Place

Two individuals earn ‘black helmets’ with Barnesville Fire Department

BARNESVILLE — The Barnesville Fire Department celebrated the accomplishments of two new firefighters recently. Kylie Kernan and Robert Stover both completed their probationary period with the department and were awarded their black helmets. To become a firefighter, one must meet the basic age requirements, meet education requirements, be in...
BARNESVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Ohio State Highway Patrol wants you to be a part of its team

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Fair is one of the best-attended outings of the year for the area. So, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking to take advantage. The post is meeting and offering applications to anyone interested in working for the patrol. Sgt. Rocky Hise said there’s no prerequisite of experience. Any interest is a start, and could be, a career.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Woman arrested for leading deputies on chase

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sherrif’s Office says a woman was arrested Wednesday after leading deputies on a chase. Her name is Skye Grissinger and she is from Florida. The sheriff’s office sent WTAP a press release that a deputy tried to pull her over in a black Jeep for speeding on Interstate 77. The sheriff says she made a U-turn and started going the other way.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abby Mann
Person
Kaitlyn
The Athens NEWS

Edwards lists accomplishments, Conrath points out stark differences between the two

Labor Day traditionally is the unofficial start of the campaign season and two local residents who may end up in a fight for the Ohio State House’s 94th District seat have wasted no time in pointing out their stark differences. Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) is up for re-election in November for the seat that Athens lawyer and businesswoman Tanya Conrath hopes to take. Edwards ran unopposed in the August Republican...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Yet Another Route 62 Project Set for Next Year

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT is taking public comment on yet another Route 62 project. This one has a quick turnaround time on it. The department will repave Route 62 next construction season between California Avenue in Louisville and State Street near Alliance. Bridges and culverts...
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy