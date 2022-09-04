ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Bobcat spotted in Central Florida neighborhood

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida woman was taken by surprise Tuesday after she spotted a bobcat in her neighbor's front yard while walking her dogs. The bobcat was strolling Thompson Road in the Markham Woods area near Lake Mary. Lynne Maynard Lopez told FOX 35 she initially thought it was a big cat before spotting the animal sitting in her neighbor's front yard.
LAKE MARY, FL
click orlando

Here are 3 ways to keep lovebugs from bugging you this season

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’ve washed your car lately or taken a stroll around the neighborhood, you may have noticed the return of Florida’s pesky visitor. Lovebugs — also referred to as honeymoon flies or two-headed bugs — are all abuzz after taking a brief break last year. News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges explained how the lovebug larvae -- which lives in decaying vegetation at the soil surface -- very much needs the perfect weather story to really thrive. If the habitat is too wet, they drown. If the environment is too dry, the larvae dries up.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Forecasting Change: Warmer water equals stronger storms

ORLANDO, Fla. – The tropics have come to life here in the month of September. As we often tell you, the actual peak of the season is Sep 10, so, we are just now halfway done with the action. This week on Forecasting Change we look at climate change driving stronger storms.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Calm overnight expected for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A calm overnight is on tap for Central Florida. The humidity is still thick, but no more showers are expected. Look for the low in Orlando to drop to 77 degrees. Tomorrow is expected to be much like Monday; we will have showers to track, but...
ORLANDO, FL
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022

Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022. Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022 An all-new seasonal attraction debuts this November in Orlando, offering affordable holiday fun for all ages. Located at Dezerland Park on International Drive, Christmas Nights in Lights is an immersive light show experience unlike any other presented during the holiday season in Central Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Man accused of grabbing jogger along Central Florida nature trail

UNION PARK, Fla. — A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he grabbed a woman jogging along a popular trail over the weekend, according to Orange County deputies. Israel Pagan is accused of grabbing the woman as she jogged through Little Econ Greenway Trail. Fortunately, deputies said the woman...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

EXPECT TROPICAL DEPRESSION TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA WITHIN DAYS

NOW 60-PERCENT CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT FOR NEW TROPICAL WAVE… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 2 p.m. brings a major update to the forecast. Click here for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The newly formed tropical wave east of Florida now has a 60-percent chance of becoming […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

click orlando

Thrown chair causes shooting scare at Winter Springs High School

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – Winter Springs High School was placed on a code red lockdown Thursday morning amid a shooting scare, but the campus is secure and no injuries were reported, officials said. The school, located at 130 Tuskawilla Road in Winter Springs, was locked down before 10 a.m.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
L. Cane

The Largest State Park in Florida has Been Called "the Amazon of North America," and has Been Mentioned in a Book

Visitors from all over the world are drawn to Florida for its weather and beauty, and its state parks have both. The parks are protected areas where one can visit the beach, swim, shell, birdwatch, or hike, to name a few activities. According to the Florida State Parks Foundation, in 2021, the Parks brought 4.4 billion dollars to Florida's economy.
FLORIDA STATE
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Orlando Fall Festivals and Fairs Guide 2022

Orlando Fall Festivals and Fairs Guide 2022 – Looking for a fun fall fair or festival in Orlando? It’s such a great time of year to enjoy the weather in Central Florida. If you’ve found we’ve missed any upcoming fairs or festivals, you can email them to Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here to submit your event to us.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

🥞Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.
ORLANDO, FL

