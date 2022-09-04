Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox35orlando.com
Earl to strengthen into 'dangerous' Cat 4 hurricane; will have impact on Florida beaches
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Earl is gaining strength in the Atlantic and is now forecast to become a powerful Category 4 hurricane. While Earl won't have a direct impact on land, Florida's east coast beaches could still feel the effects from the system. HURRICANE EARL. On Thursday morning, Earl was...
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Bobcat spotted in Central Florida neighborhood
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida woman was taken by surprise Tuesday after she spotted a bobcat in her neighbor's front yard while walking her dogs. The bobcat was strolling Thompson Road in the Markham Woods area near Lake Mary. Lynne Maynard Lopez told FOX 35 she initially thought it was a big cat before spotting the animal sitting in her neighbor's front yard.
click orlando
Here are 3 ways to keep lovebugs from bugging you this season
ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’ve washed your car lately or taken a stroll around the neighborhood, you may have noticed the return of Florida’s pesky visitor. Lovebugs — also referred to as honeymoon flies or two-headed bugs — are all abuzz after taking a brief break last year. News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges explained how the lovebug larvae -- which lives in decaying vegetation at the soil surface -- very much needs the perfect weather story to really thrive. If the habitat is too wet, they drown. If the environment is too dry, the larvae dries up.
click orlando
Forecasting Change: Warmer water equals stronger storms
ORLANDO, Fla. – The tropics have come to life here in the month of September. As we often tell you, the actual peak of the season is Sep 10, so, we are just now halfway done with the action. This week on Forecasting Change we look at climate change driving stronger storms.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
click orlando
Calm overnight expected for Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – A calm overnight is on tap for Central Florida. The humidity is still thick, but no more showers are expected. Look for the low in Orlando to drop to 77 degrees. Tomorrow is expected to be much like Monday; we will have showers to track, but...
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022
Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022. Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022 An all-new seasonal attraction debuts this November in Orlando, offering affordable holiday fun for all ages. Located at Dezerland Park on International Drive, Christmas Nights in Lights is an immersive light show experience unlike any other presented during the holiday season in Central Florida.
Florida named best state to retire in 2022: See which cities made the list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As it turns out, everyone who's moved to the Sunshine State to retire over the years has had the right idea. A study by financial services company Bankrate named Florida the best place to retire in 2022. And, it's not just because of our beautiful beaches (although they're obviously a draw.)
WESH
Man accused of grabbing jogger along Central Florida nature trail
UNION PARK, Fla. — A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he grabbed a woman jogging along a popular trail over the weekend, according to Orange County deputies. Israel Pagan is accused of grabbing the woman as she jogged through Little Econ Greenway Trail. Fortunately, deputies said the woman...
IN THIS ARTICLE
EXPECT TROPICAL DEPRESSION TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA WITHIN DAYS
NOW 60-PERCENT CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT FOR NEW TROPICAL WAVE… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 2 p.m. brings a major update to the forecast. Click here for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The newly formed tropical wave east of Florida now has a 60-percent chance of becoming […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
4 Florida Cities Among The Top Places To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best places to retire in the nation.
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Bobcat sneaks around Florida home
A Florida woman was taken by surprise Tuesday after she spotted a bobcat in her neighbor's front yard while walking her dogs. The bobcat was strolling Thompson Road in the Markham Woods area near Lake Mary. Lynne Maynard Lopez told FOX 35 she initially thought it was a big cat before spotting the animal sitting in her neighbor's front yard.
WESH
Meaghan Mackey joins WESH 2 News as First Warning Traffic anchor and transportation reporter
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 News has announced that Meaghan Mackey will join the Sunrise team as the First Warning Traffic Anchor and Transportation Reporter. She will provide traffic reports Monday – Friday from 4:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. during WESH 2 News Sunrise on both WESH 2 and CW18.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
‘It’s an eyesore:’ Condemnation notice given for Daytona Beach condo site
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – An unfinished condominium tower foundation near Oakridge Boulevard is decaying, and neighbors are calling it a major eyesore. Daytona Beach city leaders also called it dangerous. The city condemned it last week, but now, Daytona Beach officials are working with the owners on a plan...
click orlando
Thrown chair causes shooting scare at Winter Springs High School
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – Winter Springs High School was placed on a code red lockdown Thursday morning amid a shooting scare, but the campus is secure and no injuries were reported, officials said. The school, located at 130 Tuskawilla Road in Winter Springs, was locked down before 10 a.m.
wogx.com
Margaritaville at Sea offering free cruises from Florida for veterans, teachers
PALM BEACH, Fla. - Starting Wednesday, Margaritaville at Sea is launching its "Heroes Sail Free" program giving veterans, first responders, teachers and police a free cruise to thank them for their work in the community. "For your dedication to serving our communities at home and abroad, Margaritaville at Sea invites...
The Largest State Park in Florida has Been Called "the Amazon of North America," and has Been Mentioned in a Book
Visitors from all over the world are drawn to Florida for its weather and beauty, and its state parks have both. The parks are protected areas where one can visit the beach, swim, shell, birdwatch, or hike, to name a few activities. According to the Florida State Parks Foundation, in 2021, the Parks brought 4.4 billion dollars to Florida's economy.
click orlando
Kennedy Space Center offers limited-time ticket deal for select Central Florida counties
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has created a special Mercury Offer for residents of Orange, Volusia, Seminole and Osceola counties. Beginning Sept. 12, residents of those select counties can purchase one-day admission for a reduced rate of $19 plus tax for adults, and $14 plus tax for children ages 3 to 11.
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Orlando Fall Festivals and Fairs Guide 2022
Orlando Fall Festivals and Fairs Guide 2022 – Looking for a fun fall fair or festival in Orlando? It’s such a great time of year to enjoy the weather in Central Florida. If you’ve found we’ve missed any upcoming fairs or festivals, you can email them to Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here to submit your event to us.
click orlando
🥞Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.
Comments / 0