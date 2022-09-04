ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coppell Arts Center presents Dallas Symphony Orchestra

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra delivers uplifting, entertaining musical experiences and innovative, enriching educational opportunities - both within the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center and across the community. From Beethoven to the Beatles, Sibelius to Star Wars, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra offers a great night out for every interest.
culturemap.com

DMA Arts & Letters Live: Jessie Burton

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Alive with the magic of 18th-century Amsterdam, Jessie Burton's The House of Fortune is an enchanting stand-alone companion novel to the New York Times bestseller The Miniaturist, which was adapted to the screen as a PBS Masterpiece miniseries. A feat of sweeping, magical storytelling, this captivating novel is about love and obsession, family and loyalty, secrets and dreams, and one young woman’s determination to rule her own destiny.
culturemap.com

Korn and Evanescence in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Korn comes to Dallas in support of their album, Requiem. The concert will be co-headlined by Evanescence, who are touring in support of their 2021 album, The Bitter Truth.
