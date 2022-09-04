For my entire life, I cannot recall a Labor Day when it did not rain or it was not at least cloudy and overcast. This year will be no different as the forecast for the Roanoke Valley is a 40% chance of rain. News 10 says to look for scattered showers and or storms beginning around midday. If there is precipitation you might miss out on cookouts and picnics as well as the last hurrah for the summer at a favorite cooling-off spot in the area.

ROANOKE COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO