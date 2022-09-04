ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

WSLS

Heads up! Flood watch issued for many on a rain-soaked Labor Day

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’ve gotten your morning started early, you’ve probably noticed just how damp it is! Showers rolled through the area overnight and are with us to kick off the holiday. After sunrise, we expect scattered showers to persist for much of the morning. The...
ROANOKE, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Labor Day events for the Greater Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas

For my entire life, I cannot recall a Labor Day when it did not rain or it was not at least cloudy and overcast. This year will be no different as the forecast for the Roanoke Valley is a 40% chance of rain. News 10 says to look for scattered showers and or storms beginning around midday. If there is precipitation you might miss out on cookouts and picnics as well as the last hurrah for the summer at a favorite cooling-off spot in the area.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Crashes cleared on US-220 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:18 p.m.:. Both crashes were cleared, according to VDOT. Two vehicle crashes are causing delays in Franklin County, according to VDOT. One crash happened on US-220 near Blackwell Road, Crooked Oak Road, and Rt. 718E/W, according to authorities. As of 5:51 p.m., the south...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four: Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Enjoy a host of sunflower views and fun, along with a farm animal petting area, more than120 unique hand made craft and food vendors, photo booths and live music at the 2022 Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival. According to Beaver Dam, this is the Largest Sunflower...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Wythe County vehicle crash cleared on I-77S

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 8:00 p.m.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash in Wythe County is causing delays on I-77 southbound, VDOT said. Authorities said that it happened at mile marker 41 and that motorists can expect delays. As of 7:30 p.m., the...
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Vehicle crash cleared on I-81N in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 5:25 p.m.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared from the main roadway. A vehicle crash is causing delays on I-81 northbound in Montgomery County, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at mile marker 126.1. As of 5:30 p.m., the north right...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Farm to table movement spells success for Craig County’s Smoke in Chimneys

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Agriculture is evolving. While large-scale operations devoted to yield and reaching as many consumers as possible still dominate, some smaller farms have based their approach on the farm-to-table trend with their focus on serving specific customers and their unique demands. Smoke in Chimneys is one such farm. At its location near […]
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

State Trooper taken to hospital after crash in Alleghany Co.

ALLEGHANY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia State Police trooper was taken to the hospital with injuries Monday after hydroplaning and hitting a guardrail between Covington and Low Moor along I-64W. According to State Police, the trooper was on the way to respond to a fallen tree in the travel...
LOW MOOR, VA
WSLS

Brand new event space opening soon at Smith Mountain Lake

MONETA, Va. – A new area is opening for lake-goers soon, just in time for the fall season. On Friday, a press release by Smith Mountain Lake partners said that the SML Pavilion will bring a new type of event space to the lake community. The SML Pavilion is...
MONETA, VA
wfxrtv.com

Modified lockdown lifted at Spiller Elementary in Wytheville

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department is looking for a man who is wanted in connection with shoplifting. Police are in the area of the Wytheville Visitors Center, Homestead Museum Property, and the Food Lion on N 4th Street on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The search has put...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Vendors call Hillsville Labor Day Flea Market a success

HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Some vendors say the 2022 Labor Day Flea Market was one of the busiest weekends in recent memory. “People come from all over United States, Florida, California and New York,” Vendor Jeffrey Smith said. Smith comes to Hillsville every year from North Carolina. “We do...
HILLSVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Apple pickers needed for a good cause

BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) – Apple picking is a classic fall pastime – and just what one local charity needs you to do to fill food banks. Society of St. Andrews and Johnson’s Orchard have worked together since the 80’s. The Big Island organization “gleans” food, like apples that have just fallen from the tree, to prevent food waste and support food banks.
BEDFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Star City named one of the top dog-friendly cities in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Trazee Travel says Roanoke has some of the state’s most pet-friendly businesses and neighborhoods. One of those businesses is Big Lick Brewery Company. The brewery keeps treats and water bowls on hand for customers. They also partner with local animal shelters to host fundraisers. “Honestly,...
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

People are moving into rural Virginia. Where are they coming from?

Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. On Monday, I looked at some Internal Revenue Service migration data that shows how people are moving out of Northern Virginia. On Tuesday, I wrote about how that same data shows that more people...
VIRGINIA STATE

