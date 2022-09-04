Read full article on original website
Related
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Performance Sunday
Dale Earnhardt Jr. continues to impress inside of the broadcasting booth. Sunday night, Dale Jr. was on the call for the latest Cup Series race. Following the evening, Dale Jr. took to social media to weigh in on the evening. "Last night was awesome @TooToughToTame . The crowd was into...
NASCAR: The playoff team whose driver is already eliminated
There are 16 teams and 16 drivers in contention to win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship, but one team’s driver isn’t eligible. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs opened up with the Cook Out Southern 500 on Sunday night at Darlington Raceway, and it was Petty GMS Motorsports’ Erik Jones, who is not one of the 16 drivers qualified for the postseason, who scored the upset victory. The win was his first since he won the Southern 500 three seasons ago.
NASCAR: Kyle Busch returning to Joe Gibbs Racing would be “very shocking”
Kyle Busch returning to Joe Gibbs Racing would be "very shocking," according to Jordan Bianchi. Who would replace Busch for the 2023 NASCAR season and beyond?
Somber Kyle Busch Avoids Admitting to Embarrassing Mistake at Darlington, but Denny Hamlin Does It For Him
Kyle Busch failed to mention in his postrace interview the costly mistake he made that caused mechanical problems and ended his day. Denny Hamlin did it for him. The post Somber Kyle Busch Avoids Admitting to Embarrassing Mistake at Darlington, but Denny Hamlin Does It For Him appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
RELATED PEOPLE
Denny Hamlin Sends Powerful Message to Ross Chastain and Other Aggressive Drivers at Darlington
Denny Hamlin sent Ross Chastain and other aggressive drivers a powerful message in his postrace interview at Darlington. The post Denny Hamlin Sends Powerful Message to Ross Chastain and Other Aggressive Drivers at Darlington appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Recalls Hiding In A Hay Field For Six Hours To Avoid A Belt Whoopin’ From From Dale Sr.
Dale Earnhardt was widely known, affectionately and sometimes not-so-affectionately, as The Intimidator. For obvious reasons, including his extremely aggressive driving style and hard-nosed competitive nature, there really isn’t a better nickname for the NASCAR legend. His son, Dale Earnhardt Jr., often talks about his dad and some of the...
NASCAR: Tyler Reddick unsure on return to Richard Childress Racing in 2023
Tyler Reddick appears uncertain on whether he will return to the No. 8 car for Richard Childress Racing in 2023 with NASCAR silly season heating up.
NFL・
NBC Sports
NASCAR addresses fire hazard to Cup cars with rule change
NASCAR has made a rule update to address the fire in Kevin Harvick’s car in last weekend’s Southern 500. All Cup teams must make the changes before this weekend’s action at Kansas Speedway. Cup teams practice and qualify Saturday. The Cup race is at 3 p.m. ET Sunday on USA Network.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas Qualifying Order: September 2022 (NASCAR)
This weekend, NASCAR returns to Kansas City, KS. The 1.5-mile of Kansas Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Kansas qualifying order below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three factors:. -Finishing order from...
Austin Dillon’s Wife Whitney on the Monday Morning Exhale – and Hopes for Husband’s NASCAR Future [Exclusive]
Austin Dillon's wife Whitney talked about her husband's NASCAR future and the fun the family had filming 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
thecomeback.com
NASCAR Cup Series reportedly coming back to legendary racetrack
The last time the NASCAR Cup Series ran at North Wilkesboro Speedway was in 1996. The next season, one of those dates was given to the new Texas Motor Speedway and North Wilkesboro went to ruins. Now, in an ironic twist, North Wilkesboro is recovering and may be taking away a race date from Texas over 25 years after the fact.
ETOnline.com
Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)
Austin Dillon and his wife, Whitney, are getting ready to show the world another side to NASCAR. ET spoke to the couple at their home in North Carolina, about their new reality TV show, Life in the Fast Lane, and why they decided to let the cameras into their lives.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kevin Harvick’s crew chief vocal on NASCAR fire; Deletes tweets
After a fire at Darlington Raceway, Kevin Harvick was quick to place blame on the Next Gen car. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs opened via Darlington Raceway. It was a dramatic race for many playoff drivers but none more so than Kevin Harvick who left the race in a ball of flames.
Daniel Suarez on Christopher Bell, “I’m going to get him back.”
Daniel Suarez not happy with Christopher Bell after Darlington Raceway. On Sunday, Darlington Raceway hosted the NASCAR Cup Series. The Southern 500 opened the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs. Watch the video of the Daniel Suarez vs Christopher Bell contact below. Daniel Suarez started the race in a hole. He served a...
NASCAR looking to make changes after Kevin Harvick’s fire
On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series opened the 2022 playoffs in Darlington, South Carolina. Darlington Raceway hosted the Southern 500. In stage three, playoff driver Kevin Harvick caught fire. He attempted to keep racing. After several laps, the fire breached the cockpit. The driver was forced to come to a...
NBC Sports
Dr. Diandra: Drivers who run better than they finish
“We’ve been running better than we finish.” We’ve all heard drivers make that claim. But how many drivers really do run better than they finish? It can’t be all of them. If some drivers run better than they finish, others must finish better than they run.
racer.com
Jones, Petty GMS bask in a win – and rue an opportunity missed
The Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway will live on as a triumph moment tinged with a sense of what could have been for Erik Jones and Petty GMS Motorsports. Jones, crew chief Dave Elenz and the No. 43 team won their first race on Sunday night. It was the second for Jones in the prestigious event but the first for Elenz as a Cup Series crew chief and for Maury Gallagher and his group that invested in Richard Petty’s team to go NASCAR Cup Series racing.
Erik Jones Was Only Half of the Spectacular Darlington Weekend for Petty GMS
Erik Jones and 2023 NASCAR Cup Series teammate Noah Gragson each scored exciting victories at Darlington over the weekend. The post Erik Jones Was Only Half of the Spectacular Darlington Weekend for Petty GMS appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Rules Change: Darlington fire brings update
NASCAR has changed the rulebook in reaction to the fire at Darlington Raceway. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs opened via Darlington Raceway. Kevin Harvick’s race ended in a ball of flames as his car caught fire. View the new NASCAR rules below. For 2022, NASCAR released the...
Erik Jones’ Surprise Win at Darlington Wasn’t the Underdog Story You Think It Was
Erik Jones' win at Darlington shouldn't have been a surprise to NASCAR fans. The post Erik Jones’ Surprise Win at Darlington Wasn’t the Underdog Story You Think It Was appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Comments / 0