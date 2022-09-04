Read full article on original website
Julie Velichko
4d ago
now you can't even go as a family to the fair what the hell is wrong with these thugs ruin everyone's good time stay in your own neighborhood
WFMJ.com
Police report details chaos of 75 to 100 people fighting at Canfield Fair
The Mahoning County Sheriff's office released the police report, which sheds some new light on what happened during the fight and shooting of a gun at the Canfield Fair Saturday night. According to the police report, around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 3, two Canfield Fair Police officers walking on Coitsville...
Local police investigate possible child abduction
The Perry Township Police Department says it is investigating a possible child abduction.
Man sentenced in Trumbull County murder case
Cedrick Patterson appeared in court for sentencing, just two weeks after he was convicted in Bernard Owens' murder plus the shooting of another man less than two weeks prior to Owens' death.
Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Youngstown
East Indianola Avenue was blocked off from South Avenue to Rush Boulevard while police investigated.
Driver pleads not guilty to hitting mailbox, leaving scene
Officers said that they responded to Ravine Drive where the crash happened. Officers saw Lilton Morris, 30, headed from Ravine Drive towards Logan Way.
Man on probation for gun charge arrested on 2nd charge
A man on probation for a gun charge was arrested Tuesday on another gun charge.
WATCH: Stark County grand jury declines to indict officer for fatal shooting
The Stark Co. Prosecutor's Office held a news conference to release the grand jury's decision not to indict a Canton officer for the fatal shooting of a man firing his gun in the air.
Youngstown man sentenced in human trafficking case
A man who was caught up in a state-wide human trafficking investigation was sentenced Tuesday.
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries across 3 counties
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a series of smash-and-grab burglaries across three counties. KDKA-TV obtained exclusive video of a series of smash-and-grab convenience store burglaries in Lawrence, Beaver and Butler counties. State police believe all six of the burglaries are connected.The latest happened at a Last Minit Mart in Butler County's Muddy Creek Township around 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 6. Burglars broke the glass door with what looks like a tire iron, according to police. Once inside, they went straight to the cigarette rack and filled up a garbage can with cigarettes.Waiting outside along Perry Highway was a red/orange pickup...
Report: Death threats made in flooded basement in Boardman
Police were called to the 4800 block of Southern Boulevard just after 4 a.m.
whbc.com
Arrests Made at Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 11 people including eight juveniles were arrested at the Canfield Fair in Mahoning County on Saturday night. All are charged with at least disorderly conduct after fights broke out on the fairgrounds, and a 14-year-old allegedly fired shots out in the parking area.
Feds indict 14 in Youngstown drug ring
An indictment unsealed Wednesday in federal court charges 14 people with selling drugs in the Youngstown area.
WFMJ.com
Thursday sentencing set for Newton Falls man who fatally shot Warren woman
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Thursday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court for an 82-year-old Newton Falls man who fatally shot a Warren woman. Richard Stevenson had been charged with murdering Salena Jones but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter in August. Stevenson was indicted in...
At least 10 arrested after fights, shots at Ohio fair
CANFIELD, Ohio — Authorities say at least 10 people were arrested after fights broke out and shots were fired at a fair in Ohio over the holiday weekend. The Mahoning County Sheriff's Office said the disorder at the Canfield Fair in eastern Ohio began at about 10 p.m. Saturday near some of the fair rides. Sheriff Jerry Greene said the fight broke up into smaller fights in that area and outside the fair gates. The fair was locked down and then evacuated by law enforcement officers.
WFMJ.com
Neighbors call for speed, driving enforcement after deadly crash
"It definitely scares us," says Faith Morlan of Canfield. The now-familiar scene of a deadly crash in her neighborhood is almost becoming too much for her. "There are families that live here, there are families that have children, and it's scary," Morlan said Wednesday. "Being the oldest of a lot of siblings and them learning how to drive and getting out there, seeing something like this sort of causes a little anxiety."
WFMJ.com
Canfield Fair safety measures limited over money concerns
The brawl between ten people at the Canfield fair landed a 14 year old in jail, for carrying a pistol that went off. Seven juveniles and three young adults are all expected to show their faces in court for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and obstruction. There are some safety measures...
Mom smoked weed while son drove car without license: Euclid police
A mother from Cleveland Heights is now facing a charge after police say she was smoking marijuana inside her vehicle while her teenage son, who did not have a driver’s license, drove her car.
East Liverpool police captain on leave pending court case
A captain with the East Liverpool Police Department is on leave pending a court case where he is charged with harassment by electronic device in West Virginia.
Youngstown rape conviction reversed
He was convicted of raping two girls under 10 years old.
