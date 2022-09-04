ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
culturemap.com

Dallas Theater Center presents Clue

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts presents The Wiz

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts presents The Wiz, based on the 1978 film, a reimagining of The Wizard of Oz that features an all-Black cast.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Omni Frisco Hotel presents Toasting to Touchdowns

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Omni Frisco Hotel will present Toasting to Touchdowns, where football fans can toast the upcoming 2022 football season. Guests can enjoy the ultimate fan experience on the elevated pool deck and bar, The Edge, featuring DJ SC, signature cocktails, and tailgate-inspired culinary dishes. The event will also feature hand-rolled cigars and Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders photo opportunity.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Shakespeare Dallas presents Hamlet

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Young Hamlet returns home to discover the world-shattering news that his father is dead, and his mother has married his father's brother. A ghostly encounter leads to madness, revenge, death, and the downfall of the kingdom.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Local
Texas Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
culturemap.com

Korn and Evanescence in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Korn comes to Dallas in support of their album, Requiem. The concert will be co-headlined by Evanescence, who are touring in support of their 2021 album, The Bitter Truth.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy