Indianapolis, IN

wbiw.com

Crash on I-65 claims the life of a Tennessee man

INDIANAPOLIS – A crash on I-65 Saturday afternoon has claimed the life of a man from Tennessee. Indiana State Police Dispatchers began receiving calls about a serious crash involving a car and a semi on I-65 at the 113-mile marker around 3:36 p.m. Trooper Kari Woodard was on the scene of the crash within two minutes and reported a passenger car had struck a semi and the car was fully engulfed in flames.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Shelby Co. deputy killed in motorycle crash on I-74

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An off-duty Shelby County deputy was killed in an overnight motorcycle crash on I-74. The Shelby County Sherff’s Office confirmed Deputy Jay L. Griffith Jr. died when his motorcycle crashed as he was headed west on I-74 around 3:38 a.m. The crash happened as he was going on to the State […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Sheriff’s deputy killed in off-duty motorcycle crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy was killed while off duty in an early morning crash south of Indianapolis on Wednesday, according to the Indiana State Police. Deputy Jay Griffith, Jr., 37, was driving a motorcycle west on Interstate 74 at about 3:38 a.m....
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Tennessee man killed in crash on I-65 near downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Tennessee died Saturday afternoon after hitting a semi-truck in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near downtown Indianapolis, state police said. Indiana State Police investigators said that 28-year-old Eduard Chekhun of Sevierville, Tenn. was injured after his black 2015 BMW hit the back of a semi-truck and was later pronounced […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Court Docs: Vincennes man mailed meth to Indiana from California

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Vincennes man was sentenced to over 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to methamphetamine trafficking charges. According to release from the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Indiana, Christopher Wrought’s charges stemmed from an investigation that started in April 2021.
VINCENNES, IN
Bluegrass Live

Missing helicopter pilot found dead in Kentucky wreckage

The body of a helicopter pilot who was reported missing has been found among the wreckage of the aircraft in southcentral Kentucky, officials said. The crash site was found by search planes on Monday near Mammoth Cave National Park, Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman told the Daily News.
GLASGOW, KY
WTWO/WAWV

Parke Co. couple charged with neglect, drug charges

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people have been arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent among other drug-related charges. According to court documents, Crystal Pope, 36, as well as Wade Bumgarner, 36, were arrested following a search of their residence on Main Street in Marshall, Indiana on September 6. During the search, deputies […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

INDOT announces changes for intersection of SR 13, SR 4

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced an all-way stop will be added to the intersection of State Route 13 and State Route 4 between Middlebury, Indiana and Millersburg, Indiana. The intersection will receive new stop signs, advanced warning signs and a red flashing...
MIDDLEBURY, IN
The Exponent

12 arrested on OWI charges over Labor Day weekend

At least 12 people were arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated over Labor Day weekend. Xiatong Yao, 22, was pulled over by Purdue Police on South River Road around 4:41 a.m. Saturday. PUPD Capt. Song Kang said he drove through a red light and crossed over the centerline on the road. His eyes were reportedly red and watery, and he failed a field sobriety test. He was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
ABC 33/40 News

Mother and child abducted in Tennessee found in Calera

CALERA, Ala. (WBMA) — One person is in custody after a woman and her child, who were abducted in Tennessee, were located in Calera, Alabama Friday. The Calera Police Department said a resident called police when he noticed the woman and the child were "in distress" at a gas station.
CALERA, AL
wvlt.tv

Clinton Highway closed after pole hit in car crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Utilities Board officials are asking people to avoid the areas between Old Callahan and Beaver Creek on Clinton Highway. An electric pole fell during a car crash and has closed all lanes of traffic. KUB crews are working to restore power.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FOX59

Coroner identifies body found in pond as missing 4-year-old girl

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Hendricks County Coroner’s Office confirmed that a body found during the search of a pond last week is that of a missing 4-year-old girl. Fiedwenya “NeeGee” Fiefe disappeared Thursday, setting off a large search. A body matching her description was recovered from a retention pond Friday. The coroner’s office confirmed positive […]
PLAINFIELD, IN
AccuWeather

Deadly Indiana flooding leaves multiple missing

Flash flooding in Indiana killed an elderly woman after she was unable to escape her home in time. One person has died and several are still missing after flash flooding impacted parts of southeastern Indiana and northern Kentucky on Saturday. A female in Jefferson County, Indiana, was killed at around...
INDIANA STATE

