wbiw.com
Crash on I-65 claims the life of a Tennessee man
INDIANAPOLIS – A crash on I-65 Saturday afternoon has claimed the life of a man from Tennessee. Indiana State Police Dispatchers began receiving calls about a serious crash involving a car and a semi on I-65 at the 113-mile marker around 3:36 p.m. Trooper Kari Woodard was on the scene of the crash within two minutes and reported a passenger car had struck a semi and the car was fully engulfed in flames.
Shelby Co. deputy killed in motorycle crash on I-74
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An off-duty Shelby County deputy was killed in an overnight motorcycle crash on I-74. The Shelby County Sherff’s Office confirmed Deputy Jay L. Griffith Jr. died when his motorcycle crashed as he was headed west on I-74 around 3:38 a.m. The crash happened as he was going on to the State […]
WANE-TV
ISP: Sheriff’s deputy killed in off-duty motorcycle crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy was killed while off duty in an early morning crash south of Indianapolis on Wednesday, according to the Indiana State Police. Deputy Jay Griffith, Jr., 37, was driving a motorcycle west on Interstate 74 at about 3:38 a.m....
KPD: Two people injured after a woman drove into a North Knoxville bar after drinking at it
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a woman was charged after she backed into a sign at the front of a North Knoxville bar and then drove her car into the front of the building. Two people had non-life-threatening injuries because of the crash, according to police.
WISH-TV
Father, 4-year-old son found dead in crash where bridge was removed
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A father and his 4-year-old son died in an early-morning crash Saturday where a State Road 32 bridge has been removed, the Hamilton County sheriff said in a news release issued Monday afternoon. Christopher A. Edwards, 28, of Tennessee and originally from Anderson, Indiana, and...
WANE-TV
Court Docs: Vincennes man mailed meth to Indiana from California
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Vincennes man was sentenced to over 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to methamphetamine trafficking charges. According to release from the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Indiana, Christopher Wrought’s charges stemmed from an investigation that started in April 2021.
Missing helicopter pilot found dead in Kentucky wreckage
The body of a helicopter pilot who was reported missing has been found among the wreckage of the aircraft in southcentral Kentucky, officials said. The crash site was found by search planes on Monday near Mammoth Cave National Park, Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman told the Daily News.
Parke Co. couple charged with neglect, drug charges
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people have been arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent among other drug-related charges. According to court documents, Crystal Pope, 36, as well as Wade Bumgarner, 36, were arrested following a search of their residence on Main Street in Marshall, Indiana on September 6. During the search, deputies […]
Husband, wife from NC die in Tennessee plane crash, authorities say
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A husband and wife from North Carolina died in a plane crash in Tennessee on Monday, authorities told WTVC. Polk County Sheriff Steve Ross confirmed the crash happened in Bradley County, in the woods near the Polk County line. Both counties border Georgia. The Federal...
WANE-TV
INDOT announces changes for intersection of SR 13, SR 4
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced an all-way stop will be added to the intersection of State Route 13 and State Route 4 between Middlebury, Indiana and Millersburg, Indiana. The intersection will receive new stop signs, advanced warning signs and a red flashing...
WANE-TV
Bloomington PD arrest Illinois man for rape of 18-year-old in parking garage
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 27-year-old man has been arrested by the Bloomington Police Department after an 18-year-old woman told officers she was sexually assaulted in a parking garage on Sept. 1. Andre J. Hardy of Joliet, Illinois, was arrested at 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday. Hardy was taken into custody...
12 arrested on OWI charges over Labor Day weekend
At least 12 people were arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated over Labor Day weekend. Xiatong Yao, 22, was pulled over by Purdue Police on South River Road around 4:41 a.m. Saturday. PUPD Capt. Song Kang said he drove through a red light and crossed over the centerline on the road. His eyes were reportedly red and watery, and he failed a field sobriety test. He was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
ABC 33/40 News
Mother and child abducted in Tennessee found in Calera
CALERA, Ala. (WBMA) — One person is in custody after a woman and her child, who were abducted in Tennessee, were located in Calera, Alabama Friday. The Calera Police Department said a resident called police when he noticed the woman and the child were "in distress" at a gas station.
wvlt.tv
Clinton Highway closed after pole hit in car crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Utilities Board officials are asking people to avoid the areas between Old Callahan and Beaver Creek on Clinton Highway. An electric pole fell during a car crash and has closed all lanes of traffic. KUB crews are working to restore power.
4 arrested in connection to southern Kentucky ATM thefts
Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of business burglaries and ATM thefts in southeastern Kentucky.
One person still missing following deadly Indiana flooding
Flash flooding in Indiana killed an elderly woman after she was unable to escape her home in time. One person has died and one is still missing after flash flooding impacted parts of southeastern Indiana and northern Kentucky on Saturday. A female in Jefferson County, Indiana, was killed at around...
Coroner identifies body found in pond as missing 4-year-old girl
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Hendricks County Coroner’s Office confirmed that a body found during the search of a pond last week is that of a missing 4-year-old girl. Fiedwenya “NeeGee” Fiefe disappeared Thursday, setting off a large search. A body matching her description was recovered from a retention pond Friday. The coroner’s office confirmed positive […]
One arrested after police pursuit in Madisonville
One person has been arrested following a pursuit in Madisonville.
