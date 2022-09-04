ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

St. Mary’s, Lakeview looking for first wins of season Friday

BUCKEYE — Searching for consistency is what this season is all about for St. Mary’s coach Aaron York and his Tigers. Coming off of a solid performance against Class 3A powerhouse Abbeville in which St. Mary’s took an early lead on the road, York described the outcome as “no moral victory.”
BUCKEYE, LA
DeShazer, Wells earn weekly conference honors for Northwestern State

Following an impressive 5-1 road victory at Grambling, the Northwestern State soccer team reaped the rewards, as Delaney Wells and Chloe DeShazer earned the Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week and Goalkeeper of the Week, respectively, the league announced Tuesday. The award is the second defender of the week...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
CONTEST CLOSING: Cash in for $250 by picking weekly winners – 4 pm deadline today!

It’s going to be more exciting, week after week since you can win $250 by picking the winning teams. Fans have until this TODAY 4 to enter in Week Two of the Natchitoches Parish Journal College Football Pick ‘Em Contest. Anyone has the chance to win a $250 prize as the week’s top predictor of 10 college games, featuring NSU, LSU, Grambling, and other teams of local interest.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Ultimate Panther Club at PJH

Provencal Panthers have officially started the Ultimate Panther Club, an honor they received by scoring mastery or advanced on the LEAP 360 state test in spring 2022! The students scoring mastery and advanced will receive dress down days, popsicles at recess for the year, choice of lunch at interstate eateries, and much more!
PROVENCAL, LA
Six Northwestern State alumni honored as 2022 inductees into Long Purple Line

Northwestern State University will honor six alumni by inducting them into the University’s alumni hall of distinction, the Long Purple Line. The 2022 inductees are Tommy Chester and Lola Dunahoe of Natchitoches, Dr. Johnny Cox of Coushatta. Tynes Hildebrand of Shreveport, Gail Metoyer Jones of Natchez, and Carlos Treadway of London, England. The inductees will be honored at a luncheon on October 21 at 12 noon at the Natchitoches Events Center. Check in begins at 11:30 a.m.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Natchitoches Central announces 2022 Homecoming Court

Natchitoches Central’s Homecoming Court will be presented and the 2022 Homecoming Queen will be crowned during the Pep Rally at Natchitoches Central on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6 pm and again at the football game on Friday, Oct. 7. The public is invited to join in the Homecoming festivities.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Mayor floats water and electric rate hikes

Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. is leading the charge to increase residential water and electricity rates in the City of Natchitoches with a series of town hall meetings discussing the topic. In the first meeting Aug. 18, Williams’ administration was joined by members of the city council and consulting engineer and former Parish President Rick Nowlin in making the case for the rate hikes. Councilperson-at-large Betty Sawyer-Smith concluded the first town hall meeting with an explanation for the push to raise utility rates. “There are a lot of things that we’ve got to do in Natchitoches, and we just don’t have the money,” she said.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Louisiana Retired Teachers Meeting in Natchitoches

Baton Rouge- District VIII of the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association will hold its fall District meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the First Baptist Church of Natchitoches on 508 2nd St. in Natchitoches. District VIII of LRTA includes DeSoto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine and Winn parishes. Retired teachers from these...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Update on Chick-fil-A Project Progress

The NPJ reached out to Chick-fil-A’s corporate office for an update on the construction progress at the new Keyser Avenue location. Residents have been watching with anticipation as the walls went up and windows were installed. Corporate responded:. It’s our pleasure to confirm we will be opening our first...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
NSU inaugural Bass Fishing Tournament Oct. 15

Northwestern State University will host its inaugural bass fishing tournament Saturday, Oct. 15, presented by the Cane River Waterway Commission. Fishing sites will include Cane River, Sibley Lake, Red River and Black Lake. Weigh-ins will take place at Collins Pavilion on the NSU campus and will include giveaways, door prizes, raffle, DJ, bounce house and tackle and apparel vendors. Proceeds will benefit the NSU Fishing Team.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
The 2022 Zydeco Festival Carries on a 23 Year Tradition

For the past 23 years, the Cane River Zydeco Festival has been a staple of the Labor Day weekend in Natchitoches parish. The event, sponsored by the Magnolia Peace Officers’ Association, started with a sixty mile “poker run” that attracted over 50 motorcycle enthusiasts who competed for fun prizes while enjoying a picturesque ride through our parish.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Car crashes on I-49 overpass at Montrose

Natchitoches Parish Sheriffs Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Sept. 7 on I-49 at the La Hwy 493 overpass at Montrose according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriffs Office. There were no reported injuries. Deputies said the Chevrolet Camaro, occupied by two occupants, was traveling southbound on...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Police: Man booked with second-degree murder in Haughton shooting

HAUGHTON, La. - Police in Haughton have arrested 22-year-old man involved in a fatal shooting in the 600 block of Alex Way early Tuesday morning. Christopher Agee Jr. was booked into Bossier Parish Maximum Security Jail on charges of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of Michael Allen Matthews, 47.
HAUGHTON, LA
Pineville man detained following fatal shooting in LaSalle Parish

LaSALLE PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man was detained following a shooting in LaSalle Parish, but released without charges, pending the outcome of a Grand Jury hearing. The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on September 2 in the 400 block of Hwy 460 in the Whitehall Community. Stacy Shaw, 45, of Trout, died as a result of this shooting.
PINEVILLE, LA
Schedule Your Private Tour Today: Keyser Avenue Medical Park

Since Jan. 1, 2022, the Keyser Ave Medical Park located at 1029 Keyser Ave in Natchitoches has been under new ownership and management. Since that time significant renovations have been underway to the interior, exterior, and mechanical systems making way for a state-of-the-art medical facility in Natchitoches. The building boasts a large lighted parking lot, professionally decorated common areas, and onsite maintenance staff. The building has several suites that are move-in ready for medical professionals now. Several other suites can be finished to the needs of future tenants. Call Justin Rhodes at Rhodes Properties and Development or Rodrick McIntosh at Rhodes Realty for your private tour today. Flexible lease and purchase options are available. Agents welcome.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
1 dead, 1 in custody following Haughton shooting

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A man is dead and another is behind bars following an early morning shooting on Sept. 6. Officers got the call at 12:30 a.m. to the 600 block of Alex Way regarding shots fired call. At the scene, officers found a man in a garage, identified...
HAUGHTON, LA
Notice of Death – September 5, 2022

Service: Tuesday, September, 6 at 10 am at the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Service: Monday, September 5 at 11 am at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home. Charles Henry Christopher. September 8, 1939 – August 26, 2022. Service: Saturday, September 17 at 11 am at St. Augustine...
NATCHITOCHES, LA

