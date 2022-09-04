Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Breaux Bridge relishes getting first win in Zach Lochard era in opener
Before the season, first-year Breaux Bridge football coach Zach Lochard coined a motto for the Tigers: "Build the Bridge, Brick by Brick." Led by quarterback Kelby Hypolite and linebacker Dailey Potier, the Tigers began the building process with a 13-6 win at Franklin last week. Hypolite, a junior, completed 15...
Southside High's Hannah Mouton Makes School History With Touchdown Reception
Hannah Mouton is a pretty good athlete. The Southside High junior is one of the top basketball players in the state of Louisiana but she's now excelling in another sport.
KPLC TV
Tall grass causes problems for Jennings residents
McNeese State University’s new program “Rowdy for Success” is an effort to boost student growth in and out of the classroom. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Smart Living: Tools to make your job search easier. Updated: 19 hours ago. |
Major power outages in Louisiana
Many areas of Louisiana are currently experiencing power outages.
Vent line of an oil tank struck by lightning
Bell City, LA (KPLC) - Lightning struck a vent line on an oil tank in a field off Harris Road. It blew piping off the tank and created a small fire, according to Assistant Fire Chief Tom Leonards. He reported no offsite impact or injuries. The tank reportedly contained vapor...
Fallen tree destroys home of Breaux Bridge single mother
1063radiolafayette.com
Louisiana Custom Knife Show This Saturday
Louisiana’s premiere knife show is coming to Lafayette this Saturday, September 10th. It’s at Le Beni Grand, 717 Duhon Road. More than50 vendors will be on hand displaying custom handmade knives of multiple varieties. They’ll also be showcasing their knife making skills. Custom knives will be available for...
Acadiana Jockey Arrested for Allegedly Using Stimulator on Horse
A well-known jockey from Acadiana was arrested following an investigation by the Louisiana State Police's Gaming division. State Police officials say that 55-year-old Gerard Melancon of Scott was arrested for "unlawful stimulation of horses" (LA RS 4:175.D). He was then booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail. Section D of...
Home destroyed by fire in Morgan City
No one was injured in the two-alarm fire; volunteer firefighters from Amelia, Berwick and Bayou Vista came in to help the Morgan City Fire Department with the blaze.
Boil advisory issued for some Opelousas residents
Due to a main water line leak, citizens near Beau Circle may experience low water pressure, no water pressure, and/or water discoloration.
Is It Illegal in Louisiana To Have Your Hazard Lights On When It Rains?
Have you ever put on your hazard lights when driving down I-10 during a heavy rain storm? You could be breaking the law.
School Bus Pulling Up to Find a Massive Alligator in the Parking Lot is the Most Louisiana Thing Ever
This is one biology lesson that may be a little too close for comfort. On Tuesday, a school bus in Pierre Part, LA pulled up in the parking lot to find quite the surprise. A massive alligator is seen in a viral photo shared on Facebook by the Cajun Experiences R Us.
Largest Home Currently for Sale in Lafayette: 10,000+ Sq. Ft.
The largest home currently listed in Zillow is located on the Vermilion River. With 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, it clocks in at over 10,000 square feet.
Jeanerette man turns grief over siblings death into impassioned safe-driving plea
While holidays are mostly about celebrating, they are also one of the most dangerous days on roadways
Drive-by shooting being investigated by Opelousas Police
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Opelousas Police Officers are on the scene of what initially was called in as a possible traffic crash but later determined, that in addition to the crash, a drive by shooting had also taken place. Police Chief Martin McLendon said the victim exited the vehicle and was transported to the hospital by a […]
Family of Breaux Bridge hit-and-run victim starts movement
Lafayette woman searching for stolen ring
Morgan Rees was awakened this morning by police after her car was broken into at a home off of Congress Street in Lafayette.
theadvocate.com
Northside Lafayette grocery stores have disappeared. Here’s a plan to bring them back
Trincella Bonnet grew up feeding her neighborhood. Her father’s store, Bonnet’s, sold meat and fresh produce on the Northside long before Lafayette city limits flung southward, leaving historic neighborhoods like hers behind. Back then, family grocery stores dominated the landscape and drove local commerce in North Lafayette, Bonnet...
DOUBLE JEOPARDY? Crowley hit and run victim dies days after incident, driver not facing additional charges
The victim of a hit and run crash in Crowley last week has now died
kadn.com
Broussard take on biggest drainage project in city's history
Broussard, LA - The Broussard City Council recently approved $60,000 for rental equipment needed to clear out Coulee Fortune in what’s being described as the biggest drainage project ever for the city of 12,000. Work will begin at Bayou Tortue and will take six to eight months to reach the halfway point at U.S. 90.
