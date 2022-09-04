ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Breaux Bridge relishes getting first win in Zach Lochard era in opener

Before the season, first-year Breaux Bridge football coach Zach Lochard coined a motto for the Tigers: "Build the Bridge, Brick by Brick." Led by quarterback Kelby Hypolite and linebacker Dailey Potier, the Tigers began the building process with a 13-6 win at Franklin last week. Hypolite, a junior, completed 15...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
KPLC TV

Tall grass causes problems for Jennings residents

McNeese State University’s new program “Rowdy for Success” is an effort to boost student growth in and out of the classroom. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Smart Living: Tools to make your job search easier. Updated: 19 hours ago. |
JENNINGS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abbeville, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Education
Abbeville, LA
Education
City
Buckeye, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Abbeville, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
Abbeville, LA
Sports
KPLC TV

Vent line of an oil tank struck by lightning

Bell City, LA (KPLC) - Lightning struck a vent line on an oil tank in a field off Harris Road. It blew piping off the tank and created a small fire, according to Assistant Fire Chief Tom Leonards. He reported no offsite impact or injuries. The tank reportedly contained vapor...
BELL CITY, LA
1063radiolafayette.com

Louisiana Custom Knife Show This Saturday

Louisiana’s premiere knife show is coming to Lafayette this Saturday, September 10th. It’s at Le Beni Grand, 717 Duhon Road. More than50 vendors will be on hand displaying custom handmade knives of multiple varieties. They’ll also be showcasing their knife making skills. Custom knives will be available for...
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Person
Adam Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Back Down South#American Football#Highschoolsports#Journal#Tigers#Wildcats
KLFY News 10

Drive-by shooting being investigated by Opelousas Police

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Opelousas Police Officers are on the scene of what initially was called in as a possible traffic crash but later determined, that in addition to the crash, a drive by shooting had also taken place.   Police Chief Martin McLendon said the victim exited the vehicle and was transported to the hospital by a […]
OPELOUSAS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
kadn.com

Broussard take on biggest drainage project in city's history

Broussard, LA - The Broussard City Council recently approved $60,000 for rental equipment needed to clear out Coulee Fortune in what’s being described as the biggest drainage project ever for the city of 12,000. Work will begin at Bayou Tortue and will take six to eight months to reach the halfway point at U.S. 90.
BROUSSARD, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy