natchitochesparishjournal.com
DeShazer, Wells earn weekly conference honors for Northwestern State
Following an impressive 5-1 road victory at Grambling, the Northwestern State soccer team reaped the rewards, as Delaney Wells and Chloe DeShazer earned the Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week and Goalkeeper of the Week, respectively, the league announced Tuesday. The award is the second defender of the week...
'We're With Him': Mizzou Coach Eli Drinkwitz Provides Update on WR Chance Luper
Chance Luper is expected six to eight weeks due to an illness.
How to Watch, Listen and Stream Missouri vs. Kansas State
The Missouri Tigers will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Kansas State Wildcats. Here is how to watch and listen.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
St. Mary’s, Lakeview looking for first wins of season Friday
BUCKEYE — Searching for consistency is what this season is all about for St. Mary’s coach Aaron York and his Tigers. Coming off of a solid performance against Class 3A powerhouse Abbeville in which St. Mary’s took an early lead on the road, York described the outcome as “no moral victory.”
natchitochesparishjournal.com
CONTEST CLOSING: Cash in for $250 by picking weekly winners – 4 pm deadline today!
It’s going to be more exciting, week after week since you can win $250 by picking the winning teams. Fans have until this TODAY 4 to enter in Week Two of the Natchitoches Parish Journal College Football Pick ‘Em Contest. Anyone has the chance to win a $250 prize as the week’s top predictor of 10 college games, featuring NSU, LSU, Grambling, and other teams of local interest.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Six Northwestern State alumni honored as 2022 inductees into Long Purple Line
Northwestern State University will honor six alumni by inducting them into the University’s alumni hall of distinction, the Long Purple Line. The 2022 inductees are Tommy Chester and Lola Dunahoe of Natchitoches, Dr. Johnny Cox of Coushatta. Tynes Hildebrand of Shreveport, Gail Metoyer Jones of Natchez, and Carlos Treadway of London, England. The inductees will be honored at a luncheon on October 21 at 12 noon at the Natchitoches Events Center. Check in begins at 11:30 a.m.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Ultimate Panther Club at PJH
Provencal Panthers have officially started the Ultimate Panther Club, an honor they received by scoring mastery or advanced on the LEAP 360 state test in spring 2022! The students scoring mastery and advanced will receive dress down days, popsicles at recess for the year, choice of lunch at interstate eateries, and much more!
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NSU inaugural Bass Fishing Tournament Oct. 15
Northwestern State University will host its inaugural bass fishing tournament Saturday, Oct. 15, presented by the Cane River Waterway Commission. Fishing sites will include Cane River, Sibley Lake, Red River and Black Lake. Weigh-ins will take place at Collins Pavilion on the NSU campus and will include giveaways, door prizes, raffle, DJ, bounce house and tackle and apparel vendors. Proceeds will benefit the NSU Fishing Team.
Plan to tear down Mizzou North gets curators’ approval
The University of Missouri Board of Curators approved a $10 million plan Wednesday to demolish Mizzou North. The post Plan to tear down Mizzou North gets curators’ approval appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Central announces 2022 Homecoming Court
Natchitoches Central’s Homecoming Court will be presented and the 2022 Homecoming Queen will be crowned during the Pep Rally at Natchitoches Central on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6 pm and again at the football game on Friday, Oct. 7. The public is invited to join in the Homecoming festivities.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
BOM SPONSORS LA BOMB SQUAD
BOM is a sponsor of the LA Bomb Squad 10U softball team. The team consists of 10 players from Vernon, Beauregard, Sabine and Rapides parishes. Picture 1 – left to right: BOM’s Emily Breedlove, Brantlie Flack, and Bayleigh County. Picture 2 – LA Bomb Squad. To report...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Louisiana Retired Teachers Meeting in Natchitoches
Baton Rouge- District VIII of the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association will hold its fall District meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the First Baptist Church of Natchitoches on 508 2nd St. in Natchitoches. District VIII of LRTA includes DeSoto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine and Winn parishes. Retired teachers from these...
KOMU
Battlefield Lavender celebrates last day of 'you pick' lavender season
CENTRALIA - Battlefield Lavender hosted the final day of its "you pick" lavender season Monday, opening their field for the public to come and see the lavender selection the farm offers. People from all over Missouri came to grab the last selection of lavender before the farm closes until spring....
Former MU golfer gets probation after invasion of privacy accusation
A former University of Missouri golf team member was sentenced to probation Wednesday after pleading guilty in his invasion of privacy case. The post Former MU golfer gets probation after invasion of privacy accusation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myleaderpaper.com
Columbia woman, Fulton man hurt in crash south of Crystal City
A Columbia woman and a Fulton man were injured Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6, in a two-vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 166 south of Crystal City, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:49 p.m., Aniyah D. Williams, 19, of Columbia was driving a 2021 Jeep Compass north on...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
The 2022 Zydeco Festival Carries on a 23 Year Tradition
For the past 23 years, the Cane River Zydeco Festival has been a staple of the Labor Day weekend in Natchitoches parish. The event, sponsored by the Magnolia Peace Officers’ Association, started with a sixty mile “poker run” that attracted over 50 motorcycle enthusiasts who competed for fun prizes while enjoying a picturesque ride through our parish.
Jefferson City man dies in jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks
A Jefferson City man died Wednesday after his jet ski went airborne on the Lake of the Ozarks. The post Jefferson City man dies in jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
muddyrivernews.com
C&R Supermarkets bought by Nebraska grocery store chain, but customers shouldn’t see much change
MACON, Mo. — A chain of grocery stores in northeast and central Missouri now is under new management, but customers shouldn’t notice much of a change. Mark Nelson, a human resources executive with C&R Supermarkets, said an agreement to sell 10 grocery stores was made “about a month ago” with B&R Stores of Lincoln, Neb.
missouribusinessalert.com
Biden's student loan forgiveness plan raises bigger concerns for Missourians
Many former and current Missouri college students say they’re thrilled that up to $20,000 in debt for low-income and up to $10,000 for middle-income earners has been or soon will be eliminated. But, they also have concerns that President Biden’s executive action is only a short-term solution to a...
Pelvic Fragility Fracture Patient at the University of Missouri in Columbia is the 100th Person Treated with CurvaFix IM Implant for Pelvic Fracture Fixation
BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- CurvaFix, Inc., a developer of medical devices to repair fractures in curved bones, today announced the completion of the 100 th surgical procedure using the CurvaFix® IM Implant to repair a pelvic fragility fracture for a geriatric patient at University Hospital at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo. The surgery was performed by orthopedic trauma surgeon Brett D. Crist, M.D., Director of the Orthopaedic Trauma Service and Orthopaedic Trauma Fellowship. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005088/en/ The CurvaFix® IM Implant procedure can simplify pelvic fracture fixation by enabling surgeons to choose an optimal entry point, allowing them to steer within the bone to follow each patient’s bone shape and fill the bone corridor resulting in strong, curved fixation with a minimally invasive procedure. (Photo: Business Wire)
