DeShazer, Wells earn weekly conference honors for Northwestern State
Following an impressive 5-1 road victory at Grambling, the Northwestern State soccer team reaped the rewards, as Delaney Wells and Chloe DeShazer earned the Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week and Goalkeeper of the Week, respectively, the league announced Tuesday. The award is the second defender of the week...
St. Mary’s, Lakeview looking for first wins of season Friday
BUCKEYE — Searching for consistency is what this season is all about for St. Mary’s coach Aaron York and his Tigers. Coming off of a solid performance against Class 3A powerhouse Abbeville in which St. Mary’s took an early lead on the road, York described the outcome as “no moral victory.”
An Auspicious Start to the Football Season!
Friday, September 2 was indeed a red-letter day for the Natchitoches Central High School community, as the Chiefs emerged victorious in their home opener against Shreveport’s Woodlawn High School. The game was also filled with fun activities. The Natchitoches Parish Library staff was on hand with face painting for children, including more than a few high school aged ones.
CONTEST CLOSING: Cash in for $250 by picking weekly winners – 4 pm deadline today!
It’s going to be more exciting, week after week since you can win $250 by picking the winning teams. Fans have until this TODAY 4 to enter in Week Two of the Natchitoches Parish Journal College Football Pick ‘Em Contest. Anyone has the chance to win a $250 prize as the week’s top predictor of 10 college games, featuring NSU, LSU, Grambling, and other teams of local interest.
Six Northwestern State alumni honored as 2022 inductees into Long Purple Line
Northwestern State University will honor six alumni by inducting them into the University’s alumni hall of distinction, the Long Purple Line. The 2022 inductees are Tommy Chester and Lola Dunahoe of Natchitoches, Dr. Johnny Cox of Coushatta. Tynes Hildebrand of Shreveport, Gail Metoyer Jones of Natchez, and Carlos Treadway of London, England. The inductees will be honored at a luncheon on October 21 at 12 noon at the Natchitoches Events Center. Check in begins at 11:30 a.m.
BOM SPONSORS LA BOMB SQUAD
BOM is a sponsor of the LA Bomb Squad 10U softball team. The team consists of 10 players from Vernon, Beauregard, Sabine and Rapides parishes. Picture 1 – left to right: BOM’s Emily Breedlove, Brantlie Flack, and Bayleigh County. Picture 2 – LA Bomb Squad. To report...
Natchitoches Central announces 2022 Homecoming Court
Natchitoches Central’s Homecoming Court will be presented and the 2022 Homecoming Queen will be crowned during the Pep Rally at Natchitoches Central on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6 pm and again at the football game on Friday, Oct. 7. The public is invited to join in the Homecoming festivities.
Ultimate Panther Club at PJH
Provencal Panthers have officially started the Ultimate Panther Club, an honor they received by scoring mastery or advanced on the LEAP 360 state test in spring 2022! The students scoring mastery and advanced will receive dress down days, popsicles at recess for the year, choice of lunch at interstate eateries, and much more!
Louisiana Retired Teachers Meeting in Natchitoches
Baton Rouge- District VIII of the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association will hold its fall District meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the First Baptist Church of Natchitoches on 508 2nd St. in Natchitoches. District VIII of LRTA includes DeSoto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine and Winn parishes. Retired teachers from these...
The 2022 Zydeco Festival Carries on a 23 Year Tradition
For the past 23 years, the Cane River Zydeco Festival has been a staple of the Labor Day weekend in Natchitoches parish. The event, sponsored by the Magnolia Peace Officers’ Association, started with a sixty mile “poker run” that attracted over 50 motorcycle enthusiasts who competed for fun prizes while enjoying a picturesque ride through our parish.
Update on Chick-fil-A Project Progress
The NPJ reached out to Chick-fil-A’s corporate office for an update on the construction progress at the new Keyser Avenue location. Residents have been watching with anticipation as the walls went up and windows were installed. Corporate responded:. It’s our pleasure to confirm we will be opening our first...
Verity Gentry sworn in as 11th Judicial District Judge for Sabine Parish
Verity Gentry was sworn in as 11th Judicial District Judge for Sabine Parish on Sept. 6. Mayor Many Robert Hable spoke, thanking all judges for their hard work, particularly outgoing Judge Stephen Beasley, who was first elected to the position in 1995. Beasley performed the swearing in ceremony for Gentry.
Schedule Your Private Tour Today: Keyser Avenue Medical Park
Since Jan. 1, 2022, the Keyser Ave Medical Park located at 1029 Keyser Ave in Natchitoches has been under new ownership and management. Since that time significant renovations have been underway to the interior, exterior, and mechanical systems making way for a state-of-the-art medical facility in Natchitoches. The building boasts a large lighted parking lot, professionally decorated common areas, and onsite maintenance staff. The building has several suites that are move-in ready for medical professionals now. Several other suites can be finished to the needs of future tenants. Call Justin Rhodes at Rhodes Properties and Development or Rodrick McIntosh at Rhodes Realty for your private tour today. Flexible lease and purchase options are available. Agents welcome.
City of Natchitoches Permits: AUGUST 2022
The City of Natchitoches Planning and Zoning Department approved 42 permits during the month of June with an application value of $1.3 million. To report an issue or typo with this article – CLICK HERE.
Notice of Death – September 6, 2022
Service: Wednesday, September 7 at 10 am at Coldwater Cemetery in Hagewood. Service: Friday, September 9 at 10 am at the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception Church. Service: Saturday, September 10 at 11 am at the Winnfield Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, located at 318 North Street in Natchitoches. Interment:...
Car crashes on I-49 overpass at Montrose
Natchitoches Parish Sheriffs Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Sept. 7 on I-49 at the La Hwy 493 overpass at Montrose according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriffs Office. There were no reported injuries. Deputies said the Chevrolet Camaro, occupied by two occupants, was traveling southbound on...
Goldonna News: September 8, 2022
A Corn Hole Tournament will take place on September 24, 2022 at the Coushatta Grand Bayou Resort. The event will have food trucks, corn hole boards, door prizes, and a silent auction. All proceeds will be given to the surviving spouse of Josh Feirn who passed away after an ATV accident.
Public Notice Apartments Available
The Housing Authority City of Natchitoches is currently accepting applications for all. 2, 3 and 4-Bedroom Waiting List for the Public Housing Program. Apartments are available for occupancy! Applicants must apply in person at the administrative office at 536 Culbertson Lane, Natchitoches, LA. Applications are taken Tuesday & Wednesday mornings...
Natchez Mayor, Council members recognize citizens for act of kindness
Natchez Mayor Patsy Ward Hoover and the Natchez Town Council made presentations to several citizens at its September council meeting for their act of kindness. Awards were given to Cedric Mills (accepted by Yvonne Hoover), Rose Gallion-Payton (not pictured), and Dollar General Store Manager Lakisha Jackson. Aldermen are McKinley Hoover, Shelia Johnson, and Mayor Protemp Monique Sarpy.
