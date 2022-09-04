Read full article on original website
Related
natchitochesparishjournal.com
DeShazer, Wells earn weekly conference honors for Northwestern State
Following an impressive 5-1 road victory at Grambling, the Northwestern State soccer team reaped the rewards, as Delaney Wells and Chloe DeShazer earned the Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week and Goalkeeper of the Week, respectively, the league announced Tuesday. The award is the second defender of the week...
KNOE TV8
Monroe, Ouachita schools reinforce stadium rules for home games
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Schools in the City of Monroe and Ouachita Parish are reinforcing football stadium rules ahead of 2022′s upcoming home high school football games. We’re entering the second week of the season, and Wossman High School released its updated football stadium rules on Facebook over the Labor Day weekend.
Oak Grove, September 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Ouachita Christian School football team will have a game with Oak Grove High School on September 06, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
959theriver.com
High School Marching Band Refused to Yield to the Rain!
Friday night football is fun for many reasons! One of those reasons is the atmosphere created by the marching band! Many directors will dismiss their band if the weather isn’t ideal…if it’s too cold or if it’s raining. The players don’t get that luxury, but the band usually does.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisiana student becomes first female football player in school history
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — This season, the Bastrop High School football team made history with their junior offensive guard, Zakejaia Wilson, becoming the school’s first female football player. On Friday, the Rams will face Delhi Charter Delhi, Louisiana.
KPLC TV
KCS Holiday Express to return to SWLA this year
Monroe - Nov. 25. You can view the train’s full schedule with location details HERE.
MISSING PERSON: Deputies still searching for Ruston man who was last seen on August 11th
UPDATE (08/23/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a large search for James Price Tomlinson who has been missing since August 11, 2022. As of now, Tomlinson is still missing. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Tomlinson, please contact the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-251-5111. RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — […]
Louisiana Living: Marie’s Medical
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Samantha Kolokouris with Marie’s Medical is on Louisiana Living to give details about an upcoming sale. For more information, watch the video above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
RELATED PEOPLE
Louisiana Living: Ouachita Parish Fire Department
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Dusty Harris with the Ouachita Parish Fire Department is on the show to discuss the department’s recruitment program. For more information, watch the clip above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Goldonna News: September 8, 2022
A Corn Hole Tournament will take place on September 24, 2022 at the Coushatta Grand Bayou Resort. The event will have food trucks, corn hole boards, door prizes, and a silent auction. All proceeds will be given to the surviving spouse of Josh Feirn who passed away after an ATV accident.
West Monroe Police attempting to contact 2 individuals for questioning
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is searching for two individuals concerning a shoplifting incident at a Walgreens in West Monroe, La. If anyone has any information on the incident, contact West Monroe Police at 318-396-2722.
opso.net
Funeral Arrangements for Retired Lieutenant Harry Brown
Funeral Arrangements for Retired Lieutenant Harry Brown. Sheriff Jay Russell and Deputies are mourning the loss of Retired Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Harry Brown. Lt. Brown passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Lt. Brown was employed by OPSO in 1973 under the administration of Sheriff Baily Grant. He...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Caldwell Parish man jailed after leading deputies on high-speed chase in bread truck; allegedly threatened authorities
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 7, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft of a motor vehicle complaint. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies were advised that the victim’s bread truck was stolen and the suspect was last seen driving south on Jonesboro Road. According to authorities, they located the […]
KTBS
Another fight among YCP cadets leads to more arrests
CAMP MINDEN, La. – For the second time in as many weeks, a host of law enforcement agencies had to respond to a fight among cadets in the Youth Challenge Program at Camp Minden. This time, however, two are accused of jumping a security guard and trying to disarm him, Sheriff Jason Parker said.
El Dorado High School student accused of bringing firearm to campus; detained
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) —- On Tuesday, September 6, 2022, administrators at El Dorado High School were informed that a student potentially had a firearm on campus. Administrators immediately dispatched El Dorado Police, leading to officers finding the student off campus in possession of a firearm. According to officials, the student was detained and will […]
Monroe woman arrested; allegedly chased victim with knife, faked a seizure, and threatened to shoot police
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, September 4, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to Parkview Apartments in reference to a disturbance. Once officers arrived at the scene, they were advised that 39-year-old Katherine Ann George allegedly chased the victim with a broom and knife. According to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Terrorizing arrest at Sibley church: ‘Why church security is so important’
A Sibley man is facing terrorizing charges and a local church is reviewing its security plans after a disturbing incident during Sunday services.
Foster Farms in Farmerville raising its entry-level wages to over $17 per hour
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 11, 2022, Foster Farms will increase its entry-level wage rate for its Farmerville, La. location from $12.70 per hour to $17.30 per hour. Team members will qualify for a comprehensive health care plan, as well as disability and life insurance coverage. We want to hire and retain the best […]
Monroe man in jail after 2019 attempted murder investigation; accused of stabbing friend
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 24, 2019, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Glenwood Hospital in reference to a stabbing victim. Once officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with the victim who suffered from approximately 9 stab wounds located on their arm […]
KNOE TV8
BBB: Never pay upfront for student loan forgiveness
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Millions of Americans have accrued student loan debt. It is estimated that one in five people in the U.S. owes student loans, according to data collected by the Washington Post. The Biden Administration announced a plan that will forgive some of that debt for some people. It’s relief that many want to take advantage of, including scammers.
Comments / 0