ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmerville, LA

Comments / 0

Related
natchitochesparishjournal.com

DeShazer, Wells earn weekly conference honors for Northwestern State

Following an impressive 5-1 road victory at Grambling, the Northwestern State soccer team reaped the rewards, as Delaney Wells and Chloe DeShazer earned the Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week and Goalkeeper of the Week, respectively, the league announced Tuesday. The award is the second defender of the week...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe, Ouachita schools reinforce stadium rules for home games

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Schools in the City of Monroe and Ouachita Parish are reinforcing football stadium rules ahead of 2022′s upcoming home high school football games. We’re entering the second week of the season, and Wossman High School released its updated football stadium rules on Facebook over the Labor Day weekend.
MONROE, LA
959theriver.com

High School Marching Band Refused to Yield to the Rain!

Friday night football is fun for many reasons! One of those reasons is the atmosphere created by the marching band! Many directors will dismiss their band if the weather isn’t ideal…if it’s too cold or if it’s raining. The players don’t get that luxury, but the band usually does.
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Grant, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Montgomery, LA
City
Farmerville, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: Deputies still searching for Ruston man who was last seen on August 11th

UPDATE (08/23/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a large search for James Price Tomlinson who has been missing since August 11, 2022. As of now, Tomlinson is still missing. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Tomlinson, please contact the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-251-5111. RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — […]
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Marie’s Medical

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Samantha Kolokouris with Marie’s Medical is on Louisiana Living to give details about an upcoming sale. For more information, watch the video above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
WEST MONROE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cj Jones
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Goldonna News: September 8, 2022

A Corn Hole Tournament will take place on September 24, 2022 at the Coushatta Grand Bayou Resort. The event will have food trucks, corn hole boards, door prizes, and a silent auction. All proceeds will be given to the surviving spouse of Josh Feirn who passed away after an ATV accident.
GOLDONNA, LA
opso.net

Funeral Arrangements for Retired Lieutenant Harry Brown

Funeral Arrangements for Retired Lieutenant Harry Brown. Sheriff Jay Russell and Deputies are mourning the loss of Retired Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Harry Brown. Lt. Brown passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Lt. Brown was employed by OPSO in 1973 under the administration of Sheriff Baily Grant. He...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Lakeview#Timberwolves#Arbonne#American Football#Highschoolsports#Journal#Gators
MyArkLaMiss

Caldwell Parish man jailed after leading deputies on high-speed chase in bread truck; allegedly threatened authorities

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 7, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft of a motor vehicle complaint. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies were advised that the victim’s bread truck was stolen and the suspect was last seen driving south on Jonesboro Road. According to authorities, they located the […]
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
KTBS

Another fight among YCP cadets leads to more arrests

CAMP MINDEN, La. – For the second time in as many weeks, a host of law enforcement agencies had to respond to a fight among cadets in the Youth Challenge Program at Camp Minden. This time, however, two are accused of jumping a security guard and trying to disarm him, Sheriff Jason Parker said.
MINDEN, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman arrested; allegedly chased victim with knife, faked a seizure, and threatened to shoot police

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, September 4, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to Parkview Apartments in reference to a disturbance. Once officers arrived at the scene, they were advised that 39-year-old Katherine Ann George allegedly chased the victim with a broom and knife. According to […]
MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MyArkLaMiss

Foster Farms in Farmerville raising its entry-level wages to over $17 per hour

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 11, 2022, Foster Farms will increase its entry-level wage rate for its Farmerville, La. location from $12.70 per hour to $17.30 per hour. Team members will qualify for a comprehensive health care plan, as well as disability and life insurance coverage. We want to hire and retain the best […]
KNOE TV8

BBB: Never pay upfront for student loan forgiveness

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Millions of Americans have accrued student loan debt. It is estimated that one in five people in the U.S. owes student loans, according to data collected by the Washington Post. The Biden Administration announced a plan that will forgive some of that debt for some people. It’s relief that many want to take advantage of, including scammers.
MONROE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy