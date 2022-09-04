ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches Parish, LA

natchitochesparishjournal.com

Update on Chick-fil-A Project Progress

The NPJ reached out to Chick-fil-A’s corporate office for an update on the construction progress at the new Keyser Avenue location. Residents have been watching with anticipation as the walls went up and windows were installed. Corporate responded:. It’s our pleasure to confirm we will be opening our first...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

Mayor floats water and electric rate hikes

Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. is leading the charge to increase residential water and electricity rates in the City of Natchitoches with a series of town hall meetings discussing the topic. In the first meeting Aug. 18, Williams’ administration was joined by members of the city council and consulting engineer and former Parish President Rick Nowlin in making the case for the rate hikes. Councilperson-at-large Betty Sawyer-Smith concluded the first town hall meeting with an explanation for the push to raise utility rates. “There are a lot of things that we’ve got to do in Natchitoches, and we just don’t have the money,” she said.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

City of Natchitoches Permits: AUGUST 2022

The City of Natchitoches Planning and Zoning Department approved 42 permits during the month of June with an application value of $1.3 million. To report an issue or typo with this article – CLICK HERE.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Notice of Death – September 7, 2022

Service: Thursday, September 8 at 2 pm at Briarwood Baptist Church in Readhimer. Service: Friday, September 9 at 10 am at the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception Church. Dorothy “Dot” Williams. Service: Saturday, September 10 at 11 am at the Winnfield Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, located at...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Louisiana Retired Teachers Meeting in Natchitoches

Baton Rouge- District VIII of the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association will hold its fall District meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the First Baptist Church of Natchitoches on 508 2nd St. in Natchitoches. District VIII of LRTA includes DeSoto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine and Winn parishes. Retired teachers from these...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Goldonna News: September 8, 2022

A Corn Hole Tournament will take place on September 24, 2022 at the Coushatta Grand Bayou Resort. The event will have food trucks, corn hole boards, door prizes, and a silent auction. All proceeds will be given to the surviving spouse of Josh Feirn who passed away after an ATV accident.
GOLDONNA, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

The 2022 Zydeco Festival Carries on a 23 Year Tradition

For the past 23 years, the Cane River Zydeco Festival has been a staple of the Labor Day weekend in Natchitoches parish. The event, sponsored by the Magnolia Peace Officers’ Association, started with a sixty mile “poker run” that attracted over 50 motorcycle enthusiasts who competed for fun prizes while enjoying a picturesque ride through our parish.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Schedule Your Private Tour Today: Keyser Avenue Medical Park

Since Jan. 1, 2022, the Keyser Ave Medical Park located at 1029 Keyser Ave in Natchitoches has been under new ownership and management. Since that time significant renovations have been underway to the interior, exterior, and mechanical systems making way for a state-of-the-art medical facility in Natchitoches. The building boasts a large lighted parking lot, professionally decorated common areas, and onsite maintenance staff. The building has several suites that are move-in ready for medical professionals now. Several other suites can be finished to the needs of future tenants. Call Justin Rhodes at Rhodes Properties and Development or Rodrick McIntosh at Rhodes Realty for your private tour today. Flexible lease and purchase options are available. Agents welcome.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Central announces 2022 Homecoming Court

Natchitoches Central’s Homecoming Court will be presented and the 2022 Homecoming Queen will be crowned during the Pep Rally at Natchitoches Central on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6 pm and again at the football game on Friday, Oct. 7. The public is invited to join in the Homecoming festivities.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

2023 Natchitoches Regional National History Day workshops

The 2023 National History Day contest will be held in the Natchitoches region at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum on March 11, 2023 and the theme is “Frontiers in History: People, Places, and Ideas.” LaToya Williams, the WWII National History Day Coordinator, is holding several History Day sessions via Zoom with dates from Sept. 8 to Nov. 2. I have attached the flyer with the dates and QR code to register for one of the meetings.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

BOM SPONSORS LA BOMB SQUAD

BOM is a sponsor of the LA Bomb Squad 10U softball team. The team consists of 10 players from Vernon, Beauregard, Sabine and Rapides parishes. Picture 1 – left to right: BOM’s Emily Breedlove, Brantlie Flack, and Bayleigh County. Picture 2 – LA Bomb Squad. To report...
VERNON PARISH, LA
News Break
Politics
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Verity Gentry sworn in as 11th Judicial District Judge for Sabine Parish

Verity Gentry was sworn in as 11th Judicial District Judge for Sabine Parish on Sept. 6. Mayor Many Robert Hable spoke, thanking all judges for their hard work, particularly outgoing Judge Stephen Beasley, who was first elected to the position in 1995. Beasley performed the swearing in ceremony for Gentry.
SABINE PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NSU inaugural Bass Fishing Tournament Oct. 15

Northwestern State University will host its inaugural bass fishing tournament Saturday, Oct. 15, presented by the Cane River Waterway Commission. Fishing sites will include Cane River, Sibley Lake, Red River and Black Lake. Weigh-ins will take place at Collins Pavilion on the NSU campus and will include giveaways, door prizes, raffle, DJ, bounce house and tackle and apparel vendors. Proceeds will benefit the NSU Fishing Team.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchez Mayor, Council members recognize citizens for act of kindness

Natchez Mayor Patsy Ward Hoover and the Natchez Town Council made presentations to several citizens at its September council meeting for their act of kindness. Awards were given to Cedric Mills (accepted by Yvonne Hoover), Rose Gallion-Payton (not pictured), and Dollar General Store Manager Lakisha Jackson. Aldermen are McKinley Hoover, Shelia Johnson, and Mayor Protemp Monique Sarpy.
NATCHEZ, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Louisiana Fail Is So Funny We Are Rushing to Buy This

Louisiana the Land of Beautiful Mountains... Louisiana is best known for its Bayou Mountain, oh wait, this is all totally false information. Okay, maybe Louisiana has one mountain, yes, just one mountain. Driskill Mountain is the highest natural summit in Louisiana. Driskill Mountain in Bienville Parish boasts 535 feet above sea level a big ole pile of rocks marks the high point.
LOUISIANA STATE
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Public Notice Apartments Available

The Housing Authority City of Natchitoches is currently accepting applications for all. 2, 3 and 4-Bedroom Waiting List for the Public Housing Program. Apartments are available for occupancy! Applicants must apply in person at the administrative office at 536 Culbertson Lane, Natchitoches, LA. Applications are taken Tuesday & Wednesday mornings...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Six Northwestern State alumni honored as 2022 inductees into Long Purple Line

Northwestern State University will honor six alumni by inducting them into the University’s alumni hall of distinction, the Long Purple Line. The 2022 inductees are Tommy Chester and Lola Dunahoe of Natchitoches, Dr. Johnny Cox of Coushatta. Tynes Hildebrand of Shreveport, Gail Metoyer Jones of Natchez, and Carlos Treadway of London, England. The inductees will be honored at a luncheon on October 21 at 12 noon at the Natchitoches Events Center. Check in begins at 11:30 a.m.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

CONTEST CLOSING: Cash in for $250 by picking weekly winners – 4 pm deadline today!

It’s going to be more exciting, week after week since you can win $250 by picking the winning teams. Fans have until this TODAY 4 to enter in Week Two of the Natchitoches Parish Journal College Football Pick ‘Em Contest. Anyone has the chance to win a $250 prize as the week’s top predictor of 10 college games, featuring NSU, LSU, Grambling, and other teams of local interest.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA

