Mom struck by stray bullet driving on Williamsburg Bridge with tot, 4, in back seat: cops

A New Jersey woman was shot in the neck by a stray bullet while sitting in a car crossing the Williamsburg Bridge — with her 4-year-old girl in the backseat, police say.

“It’s crazy what’s going on. It’s like a war out there. I’m afraid to go out anymore,” the unidentified woman’s distraught husband told The Post on Sunday, asking not to be named.

The husband was driving the family’s gray Honda CRV with his wife in the passenger seat and their daughter in the middle backseat when gunfire rang out on the Brooklyn-to-Manhattan span around 11 p.m. Saturday, cops said.

He turned the vehicle around when he realized his wife had been shot and took her to Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, where she was treated and released, cops said.

“The bullet went through the skin in the back of her neck, in one side and out the other,’’ the husband said.

“She’s OK, she’s resting,’’ he added of his wife.

The family had been traveling to Manhattan at the time of the shooting, police said.

The child was unharmed.

There were no immediate arrests.

The woman’s husband was driving a gray Honda CRV and her daughter was in the middle backseat when gunfire rang out. Christopher Sadowski