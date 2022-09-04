Read full article on original website
Liberalism is a mental disorder
4d ago
Well by voter registration Rhode Island is the bluest in the country so this poll isn't surprising. Last time I checked healthcare was about saving lives not ending them.
Related
Florida Auditor General Issues Report on Florida Retirement System and Retiree Health Insurance Subsidy Program
TALLAHASSEE, Florida , Sept. 8 (TNSRep) -- The Florida Auditor General released the following report (No. 2023-015) on. , entitled "Florida Retirement System and Retiree Health Insurance Subsidy Program Cost-Sharing Multiple Employer Defined Benefit Pension Plans Deferred Outflows for Contributions Subsequent to the. June 30, 2020. , Measurement Date by...
Texas judge says Affordable Care Act's requirement of free HIV drugs violates religious freedom
FORT WORTH — A federal judge has sided with a Fort Worth orthodontist who argued that requiring health insurance to pay for HIV prevention drugs was a violation of his religious freedom. U.S. District Judge. Reed O'Connor. , of the. Northern District. of. Texas. , issued a ruling in...
Aetna CVS Health™ to enter the Affordable Care Act (ACA) individual insurance exchange marketplace in Delaware for January 1, 2023
Aetna CVS Health Individual and Family Plans combine the quality health insurance coverage of Aetna®, with affordable care options at CVS Pharmacy® locations to help members achieve their best health. WOONSOCKET, R.I. ,. Sept. 8, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- Aetna. , a CVS Health® company (NYSE: CVS), is entering...
Insurance Commissioner Lara's Regulation Preserves Loophole Letting Insurers Ignore Wildfire Mitigation for Denial or Non-Renewal of Homeowners Policies
LOS ANGELES , Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California Insurance Commissioner. today submitted a long-awaited regulation for final approval that will require insurance companies to provide premium discounts to homeowners who reduce their risk of loss from wildfires. But under the regulations as submitted, homeowners can spend thousands of dollars on wildfire mitigation, reducing their risk, but still lose their coverage or get no break from insurance companies on the premiums they have to pay.
CoreLogic: 4 western states and Florida are at most risk for 2022 wildfire damages
CoreLogic®, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released its annual Wildfire Report for 2022, which examines property-related wildfire risk alongside reconstruction resource availability, temporary housing capacity for displaced individuals, and community economic recovery potential among fire-prone regions. The report tracks wildfire risks in 15 Western U.S. states and Florida.
Property insurer to exit Florida market
West Volusia Beacon, The (DeLand, FL) - United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. has exited Florida's. troubled homeowners insurance market, forcing customers to find new coverage as their policies come up for renewal, the insurer's parent company recently announced. The. St. Petersburg. -based. United Insurance Holdings Corp. said it has...
Aetna CVS Health Individual and Family Plans offer better care, access and value to Virginians in Richmond and Roanoke
Aetna CVS Health Individual and Family Plans combine the quality health insurance coverage of Aetna®, with affordable care options at CVS Pharmacy® and MinuteClinic® locations to help members achieve their best health. WOONSOCKET, R.I. ,. Sept. 8, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- Aetna. , a. CVS Health. company (NYSE:...
Aetna CVS Health™ expands reach of Individual and Family Plan offerings, delivering better care, access and value to Missourians
Aetna CVS Health Individual and Family Plans combine the quality health insurance coverage of Aetna®, with affordable care options at CVS Pharmacy® and MinuteClinic® locations to help members achieve their best health. WOONSOCKET, R.I. ,. Sept. 8, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- Aetna. , a CVS Health® company (NYSE:...
WellCare of Kentucky and Kentucky Homeplace Partner to Distribute Gas Cards to Medicaid Members
More than 500 WellCare Medicaid members eligible for assistance. /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past few years, many medically underserved Kentuckians have delayed seeking care to help manage chronic conditions or to make preventive medical appointments. First, COVID-19 restrictions kept people from making appointments. Now, a steep rise in gas prices has made getting to appointments even more difficult.
Grossman Attorneys at Law, a Boca Raton Medical Malpractice Attorney, Goes Up Against Large Medical Providers and National Insurers to Represent Victims' Interests
Boca Raton, FL - (NewMediaWire) - September 6, 2022 - Medical malpractice happens when a medical provider's conduct causes a patient minor/severe physical, mental, or emotional harm. Under. Florida. statutes, the prevailing professional standard for healthcare providers requires them to offer the level of care, skill, and treatment recognized/acceptable by...
"Don't underestimate the power of water": FEMA encourages Oklahomans to get flood insurance
NBC - 4 KFOR (Oklahoma City, OK) OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is recommending. residents get flood insurance to protect themselves from possible financial hardship, even if they do not live in high-risk flood zones. "We have seen from prior situations and prior events that...
Union fears U.S. Steel proposal would limit healthcare options, cutting off care from NWI hospitals [The Times, Munster, Ind.]
Sep. 8—The United Steelworkers union fears U.S. Steel's contract proposal would limit access to health care, including many major hospitals and other healthcare providers in. Steel has proposed continuing the current health insurance, vision and dental plans with no increase in deductibles or out-of-pocket maximums. It also wants to transition from the Highmark PPO Network to the Highmark High Performing PPO Network, which the company said "prioritizes the highest quality healthcare providers at the lowest cost to employees and the company."
Mountain West Farm Bureau and 360 Insurance Company Deploy InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Mountain West Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance. -based multi-line insurer, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Mountain West and its subsidiary company 360. Insurance Company. (360) have successfully deployed InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud to power their core operations and simplify IT operations, adapt more quickly to changing market demands,...
