Elections

Liberalism is a mental disorder
4d ago

Well by voter registration Rhode Island is the bluest in the country so this poll isn't surprising. Last time I checked healthcare was about saving lives not ending them.

Florida Auditor General Issues Report on Florida Retirement System and Retiree Health Insurance Subsidy Program

TALLAHASSEE, Florida , Sept. 8 (TNSRep) -- The Florida Auditor General released the following report (No. 2023-015) on. , entitled "Florida Retirement System and Retiree Health Insurance Subsidy Program Cost-Sharing Multiple Employer Defined Benefit Pension Plans Deferred Outflows for Contributions Subsequent to the. June 30, 2020. , Measurement Date by...
FLORIDA STATE
Aetna CVS Health™ to enter the Affordable Care Act (ACA) individual insurance exchange marketplace in Delaware for January 1, 2023

Aetna CVS Health Individual and Family Plans combine the quality health insurance coverage of Aetna®, with affordable care options at CVS Pharmacy® locations to help members achieve their best health. WOONSOCKET, R.I. ,. Sept. 8, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- Aetna. , a CVS Health® company (NYSE: CVS), is entering...
DELAWARE STATE
Insurance Commissioner Lara's Regulation Preserves Loophole Letting Insurers Ignore Wildfire Mitigation for Denial or Non-Renewal of Homeowners Policies

LOS ANGELES , Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California Insurance Commissioner. today submitted a long-awaited regulation for final approval that will require insurance companies to provide premium discounts to homeowners who reduce their risk of loss from wildfires. But under the regulations as submitted, homeowners can spend thousands of dollars on wildfire mitigation, reducing their risk, but still lose their coverage or get no break from insurance companies on the premiums they have to pay.
CALIFORNIA STATE
State
Rhode Island State
CoreLogic: 4 western states and Florida are at most risk for 2022 wildfire damages

CoreLogic®, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released its annual Wildfire Report for 2022, which examines property-related wildfire risk alongside reconstruction resource availability, temporary housing capacity for displaced individuals, and community economic recovery potential among fire-prone regions. The report tracks wildfire risks in 15 Western U.S. states and Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Property insurer to exit Florida market

West Volusia Beacon, The (DeLand, FL) - United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. has exited Florida's. troubled homeowners insurance market, forcing customers to find new coverage as their policies come up for renewal, the insurer's parent company recently announced. The. St. Petersburg. -based. United Insurance Holdings Corp. said it has...
FLORIDA STATE
Aetna CVS Health™ expands reach of Individual and Family Plan offerings, delivering better care, access and value to Missourians

Aetna CVS Health Individual and Family Plans combine the quality health insurance coverage of Aetna®, with affordable care options at CVS Pharmacy® and MinuteClinic® locations to help members achieve their best health. WOONSOCKET, R.I. ,. Sept. 8, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- Aetna. , a CVS Health® company (NYSE:...
MISSOURI STATE
Joe Biden
Sheldon Whitehouse
WellCare of Kentucky and Kentucky Homeplace Partner to Distribute Gas Cards to Medicaid Members

More than 500 WellCare Medicaid members eligible for assistance. /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past few years, many medically underserved Kentuckians have delayed seeking care to help manage chronic conditions or to make preventive medical appointments. First, COVID-19 restrictions kept people from making appointments. Now, a steep rise in gas prices has made getting to appointments even more difficult.
KENTUCKY STATE
Grossman Attorneys at Law, a Boca Raton Medical Malpractice Attorney, Goes Up Against Large Medical Providers and National Insurers to Represent Victims' Interests

Boca Raton, FL - (NewMediaWire) - September 6, 2022 - Medical malpractice happens when a medical provider's conduct causes a patient minor/severe physical, mental, or emotional harm. Under. Florida. statutes, the prevailing professional standard for healthcare providers requires them to offer the level of care, skill, and treatment recognized/acceptable by...
BOCA RATON, FL
Union fears U.S. Steel proposal would limit healthcare options, cutting off care from NWI hospitals [The Times, Munster, Ind.]

Sep. 8—The United Steelworkers union fears U.S. Steel's contract proposal would limit access to health care, including many major hospitals and other healthcare providers in. Steel has proposed continuing the current health insurance, vision and dental plans with no increase in deductibles or out-of-pocket maximums. It also wants to transition from the Highmark PPO Network to the Highmark High Performing PPO Network, which the company said "prioritizes the highest quality healthcare providers at the lowest cost to employees and the company."
INDIANA STATE
Mountain West Farm Bureau and 360 Insurance Company Deploy InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Mountain West Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance. -based multi-line insurer, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Mountain West and its subsidiary company 360. Insurance Company. (360) have successfully deployed InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud to power their core operations and simplify IT operations, adapt more quickly to changing market demands,...
WYOMING STATE
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

