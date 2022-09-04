ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

NASCAR: The playoff team whose driver is already eliminated

There are 16 teams and 16 drivers in contention to win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship, but one team’s driver isn’t eligible. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs opened up with the Cook Out Southern 500 on Sunday night at Darlington Raceway, and it was Petty GMS Motorsports’ Erik Jones, who is not one of the 16 drivers qualified for the postseason, who scored the upset victory. The win was his first since he won the Southern 500 three seasons ago.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Daytona Beach, FL
State
Florida State
Daytona Beach, FL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Erik Jones
Person
Chase Briscoe
Person
Richard Childress
Person
Austin Dillon
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Martin Truex Jr
Person
Ty Dillon
NBC Sports

NASCAR addresses fire hazard to Cup cars with rule change

NASCAR has made a rule update to address the fire in Kevin Harvick’s car in last weekend’s Southern 500. All Cup teams must make the changes before this weekend’s action at Kansas Speedway. Cup teams practice and qualify Saturday. The Cup race is at 3 p.m. ET Sunday on USA Network.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Time set for ‘major’ 2023 announcement

North Wilkesboro Speedway is reportedly set to host the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race, with an announcement scheduled for later this morning. Motorsport.com reported Wednesday that following a shocking turn of events, North Wilkesboro Speedway is expected to host the NASCAR All-Star Race in 2023, adding to the story of the legendary track’s recent revival.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
thecomeback.com

NASCAR Cup Series reportedly coming back to legendary racetrack

The last time the NASCAR Cup Series ran at North Wilkesboro Speedway was in 1996. The next season, one of those dates was given to the new Texas Motor Speedway and North Wilkesboro went to ruins. Now, in an ironic twist, North Wilkesboro is recovering and may be taking away a race date from Texas over 25 years after the fact.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Penske
Racing News

Kansas Qualifying Order: September 2022 (NASCAR)

This weekend, NASCAR returns to Kansas City, KS. The 1.5-mile of Kansas Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Kansas qualifying order below. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three factors:. -Finishing order from...
KANSAS CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
FanSided

IndyCar: Is another top seat about to be open for 2023?

The Colton Herta to AlphaTauri Formula 1 talk is heating up, which could leave Andretti Autosport with an open seat for the 2023 IndyCar season. Back in May 2021, Colton Herta signed a contract to continue competing for Andretti Autosport through the 2023 IndyCar season with primary sponsorship from Gainbridge Financial on his #26 Honda.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Jones, Petty GMS bask in a win – and rue an opportunity missed

The Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway will live on as a triumph moment tinged with a sense of what could have been for Erik Jones and Petty GMS Motorsports. Jones, crew chief Dave Elenz and the No. 43 team won their first race on Sunday night. It was the second for Jones in the prestigious event but the first for Elenz as a Cup Series crew chief and for Maury Gallagher and his group that invested in Richard Petty’s team to go NASCAR Cup Series racing.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

FanSided

281K+
Followers
532K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy