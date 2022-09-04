Read full article on original website
Related
"Don't underestimate the power of water": FEMA encourages Oklahomans to get flood insurance
NBC - 4 KFOR (Oklahoma City, OK) OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is recommending. residents get flood insurance to protect themselves from possible financial hardship, even if they do not live in high-risk flood zones. "We have seen from prior situations and prior events that...
Florida Auditor General Issues Report on Florida Retirement System and Retiree Health Insurance Subsidy Program
TALLAHASSEE, Florida , Sept. 8 (TNSRep) -- The Florida Auditor General released the following report (No. 2023-015) on. , entitled "Florida Retirement System and Retiree Health Insurance Subsidy Program Cost-Sharing Multiple Employer Defined Benefit Pension Plans Deferred Outflows for Contributions Subsequent to the. June 30, 2020. , Measurement Date by...
Property insurer to exit Florida market
West Volusia Beacon, The (DeLand, FL) - United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. has exited Florida's. troubled homeowners insurance market, forcing customers to find new coverage as their policies come up for renewal, the insurer's parent company recently announced. The. St. Petersburg. -based. United Insurance Holdings Corp. said it has...
Insurance Commissioner Lara's Regulation Preserves Loophole Letting Insurers Ignore Wildfire Mitigation for Denial or Non-Renewal of Homeowners Policies
LOS ANGELES , Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California Insurance Commissioner. today submitted a long-awaited regulation for final approval that will require insurance companies to provide premium discounts to homeowners who reduce their risk of loss from wildfires. But under the regulations as submitted, homeowners can spend thousands of dollars on wildfire mitigation, reducing their risk, but still lose their coverage or get no break from insurance companies on the premiums they have to pay.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Postpartum women never lost Medicaid coverage during the pandemic. But the state told them they did.
Indianola Enterprise-Tocsin (MS) Thanks to misleading letters sent by the Mississippi Division of Medicaid in recent years, tens of thousands of new moms may have chosen to forgo health care after giving birth – even as the federal government was sending. Mississippi. extra money to help pay for their...
King Insurance continues Florida expansion with the acquisition of Browning Insurance Agency, Inc.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. , Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance ("King" or the "Company"), one of the fastest growing full-service insurance brokerage firms in the nation, announced today that. Browning Insurance Agency. ("BIA") has joined the. King Insurance. team. BIA is a full service commercial and personal lines insurance agency....
Reps. Neguse, Crow Discuss Inflation Reduction Act, Lower Health Care Costs for Colorado Seniors
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Rep. Joe Neguse joined Rep. Jason Crow and Coloradans from across the state to discuss the historic passage of the Inflation Reduction Act during a press call with Protect Our Care. Colorado. seniors and working families in the. 2nd Congressional District. will soon see more...
CoreLogic: 4 western states and Florida are at most risk for 2022 wildfire damages
CoreLogic®, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released its annual Wildfire Report for 2022, which examines property-related wildfire risk alongside reconstruction resource availability, temporary housing capacity for displaced individuals, and community economic recovery potential among fire-prone regions. The report tracks wildfire risks in 15 Western U.S. states and Florida.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aetna CVS Health™ expands reach of Individual and Family Plan offerings, delivering better care, access and value to Floridians
Aetna CVS Health Individual and Family Plans combine the quality health insurance coverage of Aetna®, with affordable care options at CVS Pharmacy® and MinuteClinic® locations to help members achieve their best health. WOONSOCKET, R.I. ,. Sept. 8, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- Aetna. , a CVS Health® company (NYSE:...
Rep. Scott Issues Statement After Texas Federal Court Rules Employers Are Not Required to Cover Lifesaving Health Services
Chairman Robert C. "Bobby" Scott ( VA -03) released the following statement after a District Court judge ruled to invalidate several provisions of the Affordable Care Act that govern which forms of preventive care--such as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for HIV, cancer screenings, and other lifesaving health services--must be covered by health insurers.
Aetna CVS Health™ to enter the Affordable Care Act (ACA) individual insurance exchange marketplace in Delaware for January 1, 2023
Aetna CVS Health Individual and Family Plans combine the quality health insurance coverage of Aetna®, with affordable care options at CVS Pharmacy® locations to help members achieve their best health. WOONSOCKET, R.I. ,. Sept. 8, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- Aetna. , a CVS Health® company (NYSE: CVS), is entering...
Judge rules mandated HIV drugs under insurance plan violate employer's religious rights
Washington Times, The (DC) A federal judge in Texas ruled Wednesday in favor of a Christian business owner who said being forced to provide preventative health care such as anti-HIV drugs as part of his employees' health insurance plan violated his religious rights. Steven Hotze. , who runs Braidwood Management,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mountain West Farm Bureau and 360 Insurance Company Deploy InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Mountain West Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance. -based multi-line insurer, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Mountain West and its subsidiary company 360. Insurance Company. (360) have successfully deployed InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud to power their core operations and simplify IT operations, adapt more quickly to changing market demands,...
Aetna CVS Health Individual and Family Plans offer better care, access and value to Virginians in Richmond and Roanoke
Aetna CVS Health Individual and Family Plans combine the quality health insurance coverage of Aetna®, with affordable care options at CVS Pharmacy® and MinuteClinic® locations to help members achieve their best health. WOONSOCKET, R.I. ,. Sept. 8, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- Aetna. , a. CVS Health. company (NYSE:...
IDOI provides tips for taking action against identity theft
INDIANAPOLIS — We rely on the internet to work, bank, shop and socialize. Our health and financial information are stored online. Connected devices control everything from home security systems to thermostats and TVs. While convenient, these connections open the door for possible malicious activity. Help manage your cybersecurity risks, such as identity theft, with these tips from the.
WellCare of Kentucky and Kentucky Homeplace Partner to Distribute Gas Cards to Medicaid Members
More than 500 WellCare Medicaid members eligible for assistance. /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past few years, many medically underserved Kentuckians have delayed seeking care to help manage chronic conditions or to make preventive medical appointments. First, COVID-19 restrictions kept people from making appointments. Now, a steep rise in gas prices has made getting to appointments even more difficult.
Texas judge says Affordable Care Act's requirement of free HIV drugs violates religious freedom
FORT WORTH — A federal judge has sided with a Fort Worth orthodontist who argued that requiring health insurance to pay for HIV prevention drugs was a violation of his religious freedom. U.S. District Judge. Reed O'Connor. , of the. Northern District. of. Texas. , issued a ruling in...
Bed, Bath & Beyond to close stores
Massachusetts shoppers looking to spruce up their home decor may have one less brick and mortar option to patronize. announced Wednesday it plans to close 150 stores and lay off 20% of corporate and supply chain staff in an attempt to stabilize the business amid falling sales. The company reported a sales decline of 26% in the second quarter compared to last year.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
27K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0