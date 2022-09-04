The Pella Christian volleyball team plays on their home court for the first time in the 2022 season tonight, as they welcome Grinnell to Eagle Lane. The Eagles have enjoyed a great deal of success against the Tigers in recent years. In the Varsity Bound Era, which dates back to 2007, Pella Christian has a 23-4 record against Grinnell in the all-time series. Additionally, the Eagles have won 12 out of the 13 matches between the two schools since 2015. Despite this recent success, Pella Christian head coach Tammi Wight says that the team will need to be ready for a scrappy Tigers squad.

PELLA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO