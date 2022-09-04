Read full article on original website
Pella Individual XC Athletes Ranked; Next Race at Loaded Ballard Invitational
The Iowa Track Coaches Association has its latest individual rankings, and six Pella runners are still listed among Iowa’s best. In Class 3A for the #3 Boys, the following individuals are ranked:. #4 Chase Lauman. #5 Canaan Dunham. #9 Nathan Vander Waal. For the #5 Girls:. #13 Raegan Snieder.
Warrior cross country teams head to Marshalltown
The Norwalk boys and girls cross country teams will return to competition today for their third meet of the season at Marshalltown Community College. The Bobcat Invitational will feature a large field of teams and is slated to get underway at 4:30 p.m. The Norwalk boys slipped one notch to...
Pella Volleyball Heading to Deep Southeast Polk Tournament Saturday
Some of central Iowa’s best volleyball teams await the Dutch at the upcoming Southeast Polk tournament Saturday. The field includes a mix of mainly Class 4A and 5A schools, a total of seven of whom are in the Iowa Girls High School Athletics Union rankings or have had recent state tournament berths and five are ranked in Class 5A.
Pleasantville Volleyball Hosting Second Triangular of the Season Tonight
The Pleasantville volleyball team will welcome two schools to their gymnasium tonight, as they host their second triangular of the season but this time with Mount Ayr and Clarke. The Trojans are a little over a week removed from their last action, when they defeated ACGC to even their overall...
PCM Teams Race in Williamsburg
The PCM cross country teams competed at the Williamsburg Invitational Tuesday night. Coach Eric Karr’s team was 11th in the boys’ team standings with 291 points. Coby DeRaad, a freshman, was the varsity leader in 35th place in 20:34. The rest of the varsity lineup consisted of Carson...
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athlete – Eagles Warrior Ryan Natelborg – September 7th, 2022
Before July 30th, Ryan Natelborg was coming into his junior season as one of Class 2A’s top distance runners after appearing at both the state cross country and track and field meets in 2021-22. But a devastating injury during a swimming accident in Wisconsin as turned the life of the Eagle upside down — but with renewed focus and support from his teammates, the long road to recovery has begun for Pella Christian’s Warrior.
Pella Christian Volleyball Downs Grinnell for 13th Time in Last 14 Meetings
After dropping the first set in their first home match of the season Tuesday night, the Pella Christian volleyball team rallied back to defeat Grinnell 3-1, with set scores of 22-25, 25-16, 25-19, and 25-21. The Eagles sophomores shined in the win over the Tigers. Chloe Huisman did a little...
Knoxville Cross Country Runs At Grinnell; Volleyball Falls At Davis County
The Knoxville Cross Country Squads ran in their toughest meet of the season so far at Grinnell on Tuesday. The Panther boys came away with a 9th place finish led by Isaac Rankin, who placed 9th individually in a time of 17:08. The girls placed 8th with Natalie Collins leading the way with a 23rd place finish in 22:58. The Panthers have the rest of the week off before heading to Oskaloosa next Tuesday.
Pella Volleyball Hosting Newton; Cross Country to Grinnell
A busy Tuesday awaits the fall sports athletes at Pella High School, as the Dutch volleyball team hosts its home conference opener and the ranked cross country teams make a short turnaround to competition in Grinnell. At Pella High School, the Dutch volleyball team is a week removed from action...
Storm Golf and Men’s Soccer in Action Tomorrow
The Simpson Storm women’s and men’s golf squads hit the links today, as well as the men’s soccer squad. Both golf squads are competing in the NIACC Invitational in Mason City throughout the day today, matching up with teams from around the state at 10:30am. The Storm...
Melcher-Dallas Cross Country And Volleyball In Action Tonight
The Melcher-Dallas Volleyball and Cross Country Squads will have at it tonight as volleyball heads to Moravia while cross country will run at Central Decatur. For the running duo of Addison Wadle and Hailey Stegman, Coach Amy Stuart tells KNIA Sports they both support each other, while still working towards their goals.
Pella Christian Volleyball Hosts Grinnell Tonight
The Pella Christian volleyball team plays on their home court for the first time in the 2022 season tonight, as they welcome Grinnell to Eagle Lane. The Eagles have enjoyed a great deal of success against the Tigers in recent years. In the Varsity Bound Era, which dates back to 2007, Pella Christian has a 23-4 record against Grinnell in the all-time series. Additionally, the Eagles have won 12 out of the 13 matches between the two schools since 2015. Despite this recent success, Pella Christian head coach Tammi Wight says that the team will need to be ready for a scrappy Tigers squad.
Central’s Underwood, Pakkebier Highlight League Award Winners
Central College football linebacker Reid Pakkebier and record-setting women’s golfer Delaney Underwood were named the American Rivers Conference Athletes of the Week. Meanwhile, wide receiver Ryan Neu was named the conference’s football offensive player of the week. Both Pakkebier and Neu were also tabbed for the D3football.com Team...
Melcher-Dallas Takes On Moulton-Udell At SW Warren Tonight
The Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Squad will play at home for the first time this season hosting Moulton-Udell at Southeast Warren High School. The Saints have started the season 1-2 with two straight 3-0 sweeps. The Saints have utilized their size with four girls in double digit kills. Tonight’s match starts at 5:30. Melcher-Dallas is using Southeast Warren’s gym due to continued construction on the Melcher-Dallas facility.
Central drops delayed volleyball season debut
Finally getting on the court in competitive action after a delayed start to the season, the Central College volleyball team fell in four sets Wednesday 19-25, 25-19, 17-25, 21-25 to Augustana College (Ill.). After Central was forced to bow out of its home tournament on the opening weekend due to...
Marching Dutch Set for Competition Season Soon
The Pella Marching Dutch are gearing up for several competitions that begin later this fall after multiple public shows. Drum Majors Stephen Gaul, Elisabeth Pumphrey, and Tess Hopkins say this year’s show theme is “Kiss from a Rose,” and highlights a special trip to Pasadena coming after the season wraps up this fall.
Knoxville Cross Country And Volleyball Play Tonight
Both cross country and volleyball are on the Knoxville sports schedule today. The cross country squads head to Grinnell for what looks to be one of the more challenging meets of the season. Freshman Boys runner Isaac Rankin has won two of the first three meets this season and Coach Michael Splavec sees the boys running motivated to help out the team score at the end of the night.
Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Falls At Moravia
The Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Squad fell to Moravia in straight sets 25-13, 25-19, and 25-22 on Tuesday. Kianna Jackson had ten kills to lead the Saints while Brooklyn Metz had 11 digs and Kasyn Reed was 11/13 and Summer Karpan was perfect in ten service attempts. Coach Jesyka Nolte told KNIA Sports they had trouble placing kills and missed too many serves. She did credit her defense for keeping the girls in the game. Melcher-Dallas will play its first home match at Southeast Warren on Thursday when the Saints take on Moulton-Udell.
Central College Dutch Fall Sports Update – 9-5-2022
Making its second-ever trip to Michigan and first venture to Holland, the Central College women’s soccer team tied with Hope College (Mich.) 1-1 Monday afternoon. Central (1-1-1) secured the road draw against Hope (1-0-1), a program that has won seven Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association titles since 2003 and made five NCAA Division III playoff appearances since 2014.
RVTV Visiting Indianola Tomorrow
Indianola residents will compete to see which school has the best fans of Iowa and Iowa State tomorrow afternoon, as RVTV is visiting Indianola as part of the annual Cy-Hawk rivalry game tradition. The event begins at 3pm on the downtown Indianola square, and will include food trucks, and games, Trainwreck will be playing a free concert on the courthouse lawn, and the KNIA Big Red Radio will be broadcasting the Jeromy Dingeman Concrete Football Friday Night Radio Preview Show beginning at 4:30pm, in addition to the Indianola vs Pella football game beginning at 7pm. Attendees are encouraged to wear team gear for the Hawkeyes, Cyclones, Indians, or Storm. For more information, click below.
