An underrated action-thriller that spawned a hit streaming series is shooting up the charts
Lately, it’s not uncommon to see the series Hanna suggested for you to stream (especially if you have an Amazon Fire Stick like me). If you’ve dug into the three-season series, which concluded last year, you might dig a little further and come to the realization that the show is based on a movie of the same name.
‘House of the Dragon’ producers are probably green behind the gills after fans spot an embarrassing blunder
The business of making art is always an adventure and never perfect. Music, movies, and television can be prone to goofs and gaffes, and, now, House of the Dragon has joined Game of Thrones by having a piece of the real world shatter its fantasy one. Fans who watch the...
Watch: Mila Kunis is the ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ in trailer for new Netflix thriller
One thing Netflix is reliably good at is delivering engrossing, gripping thrillers, and it looks like the streamer is about to offer up another movie that’ll leave you on the edge of your seat next month. Mila Kunis stars in the ironically titled Luckiest Girl Alive, about a woman who seemingly has the perfect life, until a traumatic event from her past comes back to haunt her. Check out the tense first trailer for the film above.
This stunning comic book adaptation is enchanting Netflix audiences with over 300 million hours watched
Netflix has become notorious for being hit-and-miss with its original content, but when a show connects with an audience, it can achieve truly jaw-dropping viewing figures. Enter The Sandman, which arrived on Netflix in early August and spent most of the month proudly sitting atop the Netflix charts. Now viewing...
A bewitching family comedy with the darkest of all reboots is casting a fresh spell on streaming
Calling all witches and clever black cats, come join us and sit for a spell. It’s almost spooky season, the most delightful time of year, and we’ve got a story to tell. A series is causing quite a stir on Paramount Plus, and its witchy starring lady has flown into the third spot — on her broom, no less. Sabrina the Teenage Witch is hitting us with both spooky season vibes and nostalgia as the number 3 series on the platform, as reported by FlixPatrol.
One of Clint Eastwood’s most controversial films ever is holding its own on HBO
Clint Eastwood‘s last few cinematic efforts have underperformed at the box office over the last few years, but one of his biggest successes is dominating the latest ratings on the HBO top 10, enjoying a new round of post-pandemic success on the platform for the first time since it’s 2014 release. But even though the movie has enjoyed and is enjoying a confirmed track record of success, it is inarguably one of the most controversial movies in the acclaimed director’s filmography.
Neil Gaiman weighs in on ‘Rings of Power’ controversy and makes racist Tolkien fans look like the idiots they are
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally here and, in a development that is depressing in its inevitability, the Amazon Prime Video show has found itself review-bombed from — let’s call ’em what they are — sexist and racist so-called “fans” accusing the show of being too “woke.” Even Elon Musk has outed himself as part of this crowd, tweeting out his belief that the series would leave J.R.R. Tolkien “turning in his grave.”
‘Rings of Power’ theory suggests the Stranger is a version of one of the franchise’s most popular characters
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. One character has made an appearance in the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that has everyone on the internet trying to suss out their identity. The show has started building up the stories of several characters including the elves Galadriel, Elrond, and the newly introduced elf, Arondir, as well as the Harfoots which include the curious Nori and her friend Poppy. However, fans are most intrigued by the introduction of the enigmatic Stranger.
Marvel fans rejoice as ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve just finally introduced Mephisto into the MCU
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four. It’s been perhaps the defining joke of Phase Four for the Marvel fandom: when is Mephisto going to get here? Ever since folks were absolutely convinced the Marvel universe’s version of Satan was going to debut in WandaVision, every new Disney Plus series has been the subject of (mostly) tongue-in-cheek theorizing about where the demon could show up. And yet, though we can hardly believe it, it looks like Mephisto’s time to shine has really arrived, thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four.
Hugh Jackman’s new film might be his greatest yet after receiving 10-minute standing ovation
The world may know Hugh Jackman as X-Men‘s Wolverine, but don’t forget that he’s a talented actor and a triple threat. In saying that, this well-loved received a 10-minute standing ovation at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in his role in the new film, The Son, directed by Florian Zeller.
‘The Mandalorian’ star teases Gideon’s big plans for the Empire in season 3
Thanks to the handy assistance of one Luke Skywalker, Din Djarin and his friends finally succeeded in putting Moff Gideon behind bars in The Mandalorian season two finale, seemingly bringing his reign of terror to an end. I say seemingly, as I’m pretty sure not a single Star Wars fan out there truly believes that we’ve seen the last of the ubervillain on the hit Disney Plus show. Sure enough, Giancarlo Esposito is teasing that Gideon is far from done with his plans to rebuild the Empire.
‘Babylon’ images reveal first look at Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt in ‘La La Land’ director’s new movie
Margot Robbie, elegantly yet scantily dressed in red, hoisted toward the heavens at a Carnivale-style festival. Brad Pitt sporting a thin mustache and slicked hair, pouring booze while wearing a tuxedo. If the first images of Damien Chazelle’s new venture Babylon provide any glimpse into what’s to come, his promising...
Movie lovers are absolutely roasting Harry Styles’ acting after latest ‘My Policeman’ trailer
From mind-blowing accusations of spitting on Don’t Worry Darling co-star and meme magnet Chris Pine to eagle-eyed film buffs criticizing his apparent juggling of accents in Olivia Wilde’s newest thriller, it appears that singer-turned-actor-turned-likely-back-to-singer Harry Styles just cannot catch a break. The latest bout of roasting against Styles...
An absolute renegade wants you to skip last 20 minutes of a movie that’s famous for its ending
Some endings have you staring at the end credits in a daze. The shock twist finale is difficult to pull off successfully, as pulling the rug out from the audience right at the end of the movie risks leaving them with more questions than answers. Fight Club, Cabin in the Woods, and Sorry to Bother You are all fine examples of movies doing this well, but one of the finest examples in horror has to be Frank Darabont’s 2007 adaptation of Stephen King’s The Mist.
An all-but-forgotten Adam Sandler comedy unleashes its fury on streaming charts
The late 1990s and early 2000s were an absolute golden age for comedian Adam Sandler. The Saturday Night Live star seemed to be everywhere, the star of a new blockbuster comedy every few months. Now, close to twenty years on, one has shot itself back up the charts and is...
‘She-Hulk’ viewers convince themselves that we’ve just met the MCU’s Ghost Rider
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four. In many ways, the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was a self-contained, standalone story, and yet it also found time to potentially set up two major characters that we’ve been waiting to see enter the MCU for a long time. At least, that’s what the fans think. In addition to getting excited all over again that Mephisto is finally on his way (they never learn), Marvel lovers are convincing themselves that episode four just paved the road for the arrival of Ghost Rider.
Why is Pokimane streaming less on Twitch?
Popular Twitch streamer, Pokimane, has recently taken a break from streaming. The break began when the streamer took to Twitter in July, announcing that she was taking a breather. She tweeted, “Taking time off” with a screenshot from her notes which reads “I’ve been feeling in need of a mental reset & some time to focus on myself… Looking forward to coming back refreshed and ready to make more content.”
Why are the Elves in ‘Rings of Power’ guarding the town of Tirharad?
After setting up Galadriel’s quest and Gil-galad’s heavenly kingdom of Lindon, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power passes over a large landmass of Middle-earth to arrive at a place called the Southlands, where the human town of Tirharad is located. There, we meet one of...
