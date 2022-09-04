ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lebanon, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Record track season big for local businesses

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A record-breaking season at Saratoga Race Course concluded Monday, helping to bring crowds of people into the Spa City. The Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce says the influx of tourists was great news for businesses across Saratoga. “Oh my god, what a crazy summer right? It was like the roaring […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, NY
City
West Lebanon, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Be Ready For Speed Limit Changes Across New York State

School is back in session in cities across New York State. From Buffalo to Albany, there are buses rolling and kids walking or riding bikes to their schools. It drives me nuts when I see people driving fast through a school zone. I have little kids going back-to-school this year as well and I never understood why people needed to go so fast near a school. Honestly, an extra 10 seconds is not going to throw off your day that much.
BUFFALO, NY
Big Frog 104

Fun For Everyone! Annual Tugboat Parade Returning To Upstate NY

The Town of Waterford is proud to welcome back the 22nd Annual Tugboat Roundup, their annual event bringing in tugboat enthusiasts from all over to the beautiful Hudson River. The festival originally began back in 1999, being held every year with the exception of 2011 and 2020. This was the year following Hurricane Irene and the year of the pandemic.
WATERFORD, NY
WCAX

New York woman dies after Vermont motorcycle crash

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a New York woman has died from her injuries after a crash over the weekend. Police say on Saturday afternoon, they responded to a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle on U.S. Route 7 near Burrington Road in Pownal. Police say...
POWNAL, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stewart Friesen
Person
Andy Bachetti
WNYT

Boat stranded on rock ledge in Fort Edward

It wasn’t the way a boating trip on the Hudson River was supposed to end. The sheriff’s office was called Tuesday morning to a boating accident on the Hudson River. A 30-foot boat was heading north near Lock 6 in Fort Edward when the operator made a wrong turn and ended up on a rock ledge.
FORT EDWARD, NY
Hot 99.1

One Lucky Take 5 Grand Prize Winner Sold at Stewart’s in Mechanicville

The winning numbers for Monday's Take 5 midday drawing were 3,12,16,20, and 30, and one grand prize winner cashed in on $17,782 from a ticket sold in Saratoga County!. It was one lucky Labor Day for someone in the Capital Region on Monday afternoon after it was announced by the NY Lottery that a grand prize-winning ticket for "Take 5" was sold at the Stewart's in Mechanicville located at 2 Vosburgh Road in Mechanicville.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Max Mclaughlin#Australian
iBerkshires.com

Bowler Wins Third Term as Berkshire County Sheriff

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Family, friends, and supporters for Sheriff Thomas Bowler gathered around the television watching intensely at the results as updated on Pittsfield Community Television. Loud cheers erupted in the ballroom of Berkshire Hills Country Club as the displayed results fulfilled their hopes. "He's an excellent candidate. And...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
NEWS CENTER Maine

NY hiker dies after being stricken on New Hampshire trail

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — A 39-year-old woman has died after she was stricken with a medical condition on a New Hampshire hiking trail, New Hampshire Fish & Game said. Conservation officers were notified at about 3 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report that a female hiker was suffering from an unknown medical condition on the Bunnell Notch Trail in Kilkenny.
SCHAGHTICOKE, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Saratoga Battlefield September Special Events

Saratoga National Historical Park has announced three special events at the Visitor Center, set for September 10th, 19th, and 24th. Family Day and Raptors will take place on Saturday, September 10th. The day will feature family-friendly crafts, historic toys and games, and tin smith demonstrations from 10 am to noon, and 2 to 4 pm. At 1 pm, a Silent Wings raptor program presented by the Wildlife Institute of Eastern New York will take place. This program is made possible by support from the Friends of Saratoga Battlefield.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WUPE

The Man Who Brought Us Brodie Mountain Has Passed Away

James “Jim” W. Kelly, 87, former owner-operator of Brodie Mountain Ski Resort and of Donnybrook Golf Course, died early Sunday morning. In 1963, the Federal government declared Brodie to be one of three ideal locations for a commercial ski development in Massachusetts. Kelly seemed to be a trendsetter...
PITTSFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

New Stewart’s ice cream honors SUNY Adirondack

SUNY Adirondack has teamed up with Stewart's Shops to ring in the start of another school year in the tastiest way possible. A special flavor celebrating academia will be available behind the counter at select locations around Queensbury and Saratoga Springs, for a limited time - and will be served on campus on the first day of school.
QUEENSBURY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy