Record track season big for local businesses
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A record-breaking season at Saratoga Race Course concluded Monday, helping to bring crowds of people into the Spa City. The Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce says the influx of tourists was great news for businesses across Saratoga. “Oh my god, what a crazy summer right? It was like the roaring […]
Rangers come to aid of injured Greene County hikers
Greene County Forest Ranger Katherine Fox had a busy week to kick off the month of September. Ranger Fox was contacted on two occasions by Greene County 911, each for injured hikers in the Town of Hunter wilderness.
wamc.org
Following dominant victory over Harrington in Berkshire DA race, Shugrue thanks controversial legal mentor
With over 22,000 recorded votes reported by Pittsfield Community Television Tuesday night, Shugrue won the day with over 60% of the tally. Around 9:45, he declared victory in front of supporters at an election night party at the Proprietor’s Lodge in Pittsfield. “The message tonight, as you saw the...
Rangers pull two bodies from creek north of Albany, rescue injured hikers
On Aug. 19, Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers hiked into Wilcox Lake Wild Forest, in the town of Hope, to recover the bodies of two people who had drowned near the third set of falls on Tenant Creek. Rangers packaged the victims’ bodies onto litters and transported them...
Be Ready For Speed Limit Changes Across New York State
School is back in session in cities across New York State. From Buffalo to Albany, there are buses rolling and kids walking or riding bikes to their schools. It drives me nuts when I see people driving fast through a school zone. I have little kids going back-to-school this year as well and I never understood why people needed to go so fast near a school. Honestly, an extra 10 seconds is not going to throw off your day that much.
Fun For Everyone! Annual Tugboat Parade Returning To Upstate NY
The Town of Waterford is proud to welcome back the 22nd Annual Tugboat Roundup, their annual event bringing in tugboat enthusiasts from all over to the beautiful Hudson River. The festival originally began back in 1999, being held every year with the exception of 2011 and 2020. This was the year following Hurricane Irene and the year of the pandemic.
$6M Mohawk Trail in Williamstown project under construction
The estimated $6 million project along the Mohawk Trail in Williamstown for bikes and pedestrians is scheduled to be completed in 2023.
WCAX
New York woman dies after Vermont motorcycle crash
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a New York woman has died from her injuries after a crash over the weekend. Police say on Saturday afternoon, they responded to a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle on U.S. Route 7 near Burrington Road in Pownal. Police say...
WNYT
Boat stranded on rock ledge in Fort Edward
It wasn’t the way a boating trip on the Hudson River was supposed to end. The sheriff’s office was called Tuesday morning to a boating accident on the Hudson River. A 30-foot boat was heading north near Lock 6 in Fort Edward when the operator made a wrong turn and ended up on a rock ledge.
Siena president to retire end of this year
Chris Gibson, Ph.D has announced he will retire as the president of Siena College at the end of this academic year. Gibson is the twelfth president of Siena as of July 1, 2020.
One Lucky Take 5 Grand Prize Winner Sold at Stewart’s in Mechanicville
The winning numbers for Monday's Take 5 midday drawing were 3,12,16,20, and 30, and one grand prize winner cashed in on $17,782 from a ticket sold in Saratoga County!. It was one lucky Labor Day for someone in the Capital Region on Monday afternoon after it was announced by the NY Lottery that a grand prize-winning ticket for "Take 5" was sold at the Stewart's in Mechanicville located at 2 Vosburgh Road in Mechanicville.
Tugboats to sail up Hudson River for Waterford roundup
A parade of tugboats will set sail up the Hudson River to Waterford Harbor Friday afternoon, September 9, kicking off the 2022 Waterford Tugboat Roundup.
iBerkshires.com
Bowler Wins Third Term as Berkshire County Sheriff
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Family, friends, and supporters for Sheriff Thomas Bowler gathered around the television watching intensely at the results as updated on Pittsfield Community Television. Loud cheers erupted in the ballroom of Berkshire Hills Country Club as the displayed results fulfilled their hopes. "He's an excellent candidate. And...
NY hiker dies after being stricken on New Hampshire trail
NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — A 39-year-old woman has died after she was stricken with a medical condition on a New Hampshire hiking trail, New Hampshire Fish & Game said. Conservation officers were notified at about 3 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report that a female hiker was suffering from an unknown medical condition on the Bunnell Notch Trail in Kilkenny.
newyorkalmanack.com
Saratoga Battlefield September Special Events
Saratoga National Historical Park has announced three special events at the Visitor Center, set for September 10th, 19th, and 24th. Family Day and Raptors will take place on Saturday, September 10th. The day will feature family-friendly crafts, historic toys and games, and tin smith demonstrations from 10 am to noon, and 2 to 4 pm. At 1 pm, a Silent Wings raptor program presented by the Wildlife Institute of Eastern New York will take place. This program is made possible by support from the Friends of Saratoga Battlefield.
The Man Who Brought Us Brodie Mountain Has Passed Away
James “Jim” W. Kelly, 87, former owner-operator of Brodie Mountain Ski Resort and of Donnybrook Golf Course, died early Sunday morning. In 1963, the Federal government declared Brodie to be one of three ideal locations for a commercial ski development in Massachusetts. Kelly seemed to be a trendsetter...
WCSO: Six individuals involved in boating incident
Washington County Sheriffs responded to a boating accident on the Hudson river near Lock 6 on September 6. Police reported six individuals involved in this incident.
Best breakfast spots in Glens Falls, according to Tripadvisor
If you’re looking for somewhere to get breakfast or brunch in Glens Falls, you have a few options. These are the top breakfast spots in Glens Falls, according to Tripadvisor.
New Stewart’s ice cream honors SUNY Adirondack
SUNY Adirondack has teamed up with Stewart's Shops to ring in the start of another school year in the tastiest way possible. A special flavor celebrating academia will be available behind the counter at select locations around Queensbury and Saratoga Springs, for a limited time - and will be served on campus on the first day of school.
Rollover crash sends one to hospital
A rollover crash took place on First and Washington Avenues in the city of Albany Monday night.
