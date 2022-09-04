Read full article on original website
Reece James posts blunt two-word message for Thomas Tuchel with Chelsea stars slow to speak out after shock sacking
CHELSEA star Reece James has posted a blunt two-word message for sacked Thomas Tuchel with many of his team-mates yet to react. James posted a picture of Tuchel hugging him, with a "Thank you". Tuchel was sacked following Tuesday's miserable 1-0 defeat by Dinamo Zagreb in the West Londoners' Champions...
Todd Boehly Had Agreed To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo - Thomas Tuchel Rejected
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly had agreed to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United with the move breaking down due to Thomas Tuchel’s rejection.
‘Not our problem’ – Blunt Juventus chief shows little sympathy to Cristiano Ronaldo over superstar’s Man Utd troubles
JUVENTUS chief Maurizio Arrivabene says he feels sorry for benched Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo - but insists it isn't his problem. Ronaldo left Juve to seal a fairy tale return to Old Trafford last summer. But the move hasn't gone to plan for the 37-year-old. Despite netting 18 Premier...
Chelsea’s sacking of Thomas Tuchel mocked by Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville
Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have appeared to mock Chelsea over the club’s sacking of manager Thomas Tuchel.Chelsea announced the German’s departure on Wednesday (7 September), following Tuesday’s surprise loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the opening round of Champions League fixtures.FOLLOW LIVE: Latest news updates after Chelsea sack Tuchel“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club,” a Chelsea statement read. “Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions...
‘This must be a joke?’ – Antony’s Man Utd transfer turns messy as he slams third party claiming to be involved in move
ANTONY has hit out at the agency claiming to have played a significant role in facilitating his huge move to Manchester United. The winger, 22, became the most expensive signing of the summer transfer window when he made a blockbuster £85.5million move to Old Trafford on deadline day. United...
Neymar fumes at Kylian Mbappe after refusing simple pass for tap in as Frenchman chased hat-trick in PSG win
NEYMAR was left fuming at Kylian Mbappe last night after the superstar Frenchman tried to score a hat-trick instead of playing a simple pass to his teammate. PSG had cruised into a comfortable 2-0 lead against Juventus in the Champions League as their attacking ability shone in the first half.
Dropped by Man United, Maguire becomes an issue for England
Harry Maguire has been dropped by Manchester United despite being its club captain and the most expensive defender in soccer history. The big question now: How will that affect his place in England’s team ahead of the World Cup? England coach Gareth Southgate has previously said he finds it difficult to select players in his squad if they aren’t featuring for their clubs. And Maguire only has to look at some of his teammates at United — Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Luke Shaw — to see Southgate often has been true to his word. Maguire could prove to be a different case.
Lionel Messi draws level with Cristiano Ronaldo in race for incredible Champions League record as PSG beat Juventus
LIONEL MESSI became the fourth player to feature in 19 editions of the Champions League as PSG beat Juventus. The forward, 35, is now just one shy of Iker Casillas' record of 20. But in starting against Juventus Messi has equalled Cristiano Ronaldo and Ryan Giggs on 19. Messi made...
Gabriel Jesus fumes at Man Utd defeat as Arsenal were ‘so much better’ and tells team-mates to become ‘killers’
GABRIEL JESUS is adamant Arsenal were ‘so much better’ than Manchester United despite defeat - and they need to quickly shake off the frustration. The Premier League leaders came into Sunday’s game at Old Trafford on a run of five straight victories and dominated large parts. But...
Thomas Tuchel and Todd Boehly clashed over potential Cristiano Ronaldo transfer for Chelsea
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly clashed with outgoing manager Thomas Tuchel over the potential transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer. The German tactician was not keen on signing Ronaldo, and supposedly felt irritated at having to justify his reasons for this to Boehly, who struggled to take no for an answer, according to the Telegraph.
Liverpool and Newcastle coaches charged by Football Association
Liverpool coach John Achterberg and Newcastle's Daniel Hodges have been charged by the Football Association after an incident during the Reds' 2-1 win on 31 August. Member's of both teams' coaching staff clashed after Fabio Carvalho's 98th-minute winner. The pair have been charged with improper behaviour. Achterberg, Liverpool's goalkeeping coach,...
“Needs to have a look at himself” – Man United ace criticised over comments
Manchester United’s loaned-out defender Eric Bailly has been criticised by Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst for his recent comments about English players having a selection advantage at Old Trafford. Bailly spoke to the Times about his struggles during his time at Man Utd, and made it clear he...
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Decision Caused Thomas Tuchel's Sacking
The German's refusal to sign the legendary forward set off his demise.
Brazilian star Marcelo welcomed by 20,000 Olympiakos fans
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A raucous crowd of about 20,000 fans welcomed Brazilian star Marcelo to Olympiakos on Monday. The fans chanted and lit flares as the new signing made his way onto the field at Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in the port of Piraeus. Marcelo, accompanied by his wife...
'Should anyone be surprised?': Lionel Messi whips fans into a frenzy as the forward appears to be the only PSG player with the club's sponsor 'GOAT' on his sleeve as they warmed up for Juventus clash
Lionel Messi fans were left delighted after the Argentine superstar appeared to be the only PSG player who had 'GOAT' written on his warm up top ahead of the Champions League game against Juventus on Tuesday night. Fashion brand GOAT, described as a 'next generation lifestyle platform', agreed a multi-year...
Erik Ten Hag Praised Midfielder Christian Eriksen Following Manchester United Win Over Arsenal
Manchester United overperformed the table leaders Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday with Christian Eriksen being key for the win, Erik Ten Hag was quick to praise the Midfielder after the match.
Jaap Stam Exclusive: How Diogo Dalot Has Improved For Manchester United This Season
Manchester United legend Jaap Stam has spoken about Diogo Dalot's season the club so far and what improvements he has shown under Erik Ten Hag.
Liverpool star ruled out for three weeks with hamstring injury
Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson looks set to be sidelined for around three weeks due to a hamstring injury. Injuries have been an issue for Liverpool in the opening few weeks of the Premier League season. Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Naby Keita, and Joel Matip, just to name a few, have all been injured at times this season, and another player has now been ruled out for around three weeks.
Napoli v Liverpool Confirmed Lineups | UEFA Champions League Group A
Details of how the team's lineup for tonight's Champions League clash.
Ryan Giggs ‘disappointed’ to face second trial next summer
Former Manchester United footballer to face retrial over alleged assault of ex-girlfriend
